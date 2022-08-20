Sports
Arizona Wildcats Football Training Camp Report: Day 14
It was the last day of practice before Saturday night’s Arizona mock game, and much like practice right before an actual college football game, the overall pace and energy level was on the lighter side.
A rain shower in the late morning only added to the calm atmosphere during Friday practice, the 14e of the preseason training camp.
run back DJ Williams and defensive back Isaiah Rutherford both were back in training after missing time, both going full speed during 7-on-7 drills. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing was again unclothed, the fifth consecutive practice he sat outside, reducing his chances of being a full participant in the scrimmage at Arizona Stadium.
The most notable performances of the day came from the wide receiver Anthony Simpsonwho caught a long touchdown pass from Laura Jayden and also made a handy sideline grab, and a real freshman defensive end Russell Davis II.
Davis was heavily featured in some of Arizonas special defensive packages, replacing the linebacker and almost acting as a spy on the quarterback.
All in a day’s work
Arizonas camp practices have averaged around two hours apiece, but that is only a fraction of the work that players and coaches put in on a daily basis. freshman quarterback Noah FIFA said he and his teammates are at the football facility from 6:30am to 9:30pm
It’s not like anything I’ve ever experienced, Fifita said. But we signed up for that. That’s where we want to be, so we enjoyed it.
Fifita looks like he’s the frontrunner to be the number 2 quarterback behind the Laura, who beats out Jordan McCloud for the backup job. He ran with the first team offense on Wednesday when de Laura was absent and also got a run with the 1s during the first scrimmage.
That first-team training kicked off with a string of underperformance from Fifita, at least compared to what he looked like during the first two weeks of camp. Still, he looked a lot more sophisticated recently than any real freshman QB in Arizona.
Being here since January has certainly helped, he said. Being able to just have that whole jump ball under my belt, nothing beats live replays, that’s where you feel comfortable. And the relationship I have with Jayden and Jordan has definitely helped me.
Fifita said the Laura is like a big brother to me, and knowing the Laura was going to be the starter took some of the pressure off and just allowed him to develop.
I just control what I can control, he said. (de Laura) has the success and experience that I don’t have, but because I can just learn from him, from Jordan, I’m in a unique position.
Great Jonah’s Biggest Adaptation
Jonah Savaiinaea becomes Arizona’s starting left watch, the first true freshman offensive lineman to start the season opener since Donovan Laie in 2018 and the first security guard in nearly 20 years. Just over two weeks after his September 3 collegiate debut in the state of San Diego, however, he must still be feeling nervous.
I’m super sure, Savaiinaea said Friday.
Savaiinaea was recently named to the preseason waitlist for Polynesian Player of the Year, while also landing on the 247Sports preseason True Freshman All-America team, Savaiinaea has dropped nearly 20 pounds since arriving in Tucson in January and playing at 326 pounds on its 6-foot-5 frame.
He does so in a 3-point stance on Arizonas line, something he had to learn from scratch during the spring after playing a straight squat in high school.
Mocking Expectations
No specific details have been released on the format of the mock game, which is open to the public, but it sounds like it will be similar to last week’s scrimmage in terms of on-field format.
The main difference will be the atmosphere, which should resemble a real game as closely as possible. It will be played in the evening, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. PT, and will feature a public address system and in-game sound effects.
And matching the time of year in Tucson, a good chance of weather slowing. The weather forecast for Saturday evening assumes an 80 percent chance of precipitation, including thunderstorms and heavy rain.

