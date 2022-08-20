Resurgent Borna Coric advances to third Masters 1000 SF | ATP tour



Two days after a statement win against Rafael Nadal, Borna Coric showed his stamina at the Western & Southern Open on Friday by reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2019. The Croat, who returned to the ATP Tour in March after shoulder surgery, earned a one-sided 6-4, 6-4 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime to continue his best week of the season. The world no. 152 is Cincinnati’s second-lowest-ranked semifinalist since the Pepperstone ATP Rankings began in 1973, and the third-lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 semifinalist since the prestigious series’ inception in 1990. Not long to set more records – his run this week has skyrocketed 86 places to number 66 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and could rise to number 29 with his first Masters 1000 title. When asked how he managed to reach such a high level after his first round loss to compatriot Marin Cilic in Montreal, the Croat attributed a tough week of training after his early departure from Canada. “Honestly I’m not sure because last week I played really bad,” he said after the game. “I was training really hard last week. I lost Monday and decided to train a lot. I spent a lot of hours on the track, so I think that was the key, to be honest. I played a lot of sets and I tried to find my game.”

--> Coric’s dominant win in the quarterfinals was based on a near-perfect first serve performance. The Croat won 31 of 32 points (97 percent) behind his first delivery and was not given a break in the one hour 40 minute match. He was never pushed as far as deuce on serve, his easy grips freed him to wave goodbye on return. “I just came” [to Cincinnati] and I just started serving really well,” he said of his strong performance this week. “I don’t want to say too well because then I’m not going to serve well tomorrow, so I’m just going to say it was very solid. I’ve served a lot in the past week. I took that risk with my shoulder. I can never know how much I can serve, but I just took the risk and was practicing really hard.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

Watch live on tennis TV

Follow live scores on ATP WTA Live

Sign up for newsletters With powerful bases consistently finding the corners, Coric created nine break chances in five return games, converting them in the third game of the opening set and the seventh of the second. Auger-Aliassime had a short opening on return at 30/30 after battling through a 12-minute service hold to lead 3-2, but Coric turned back to avoid a momentum shift. The Canadian saved two match points in a comeback win against Jannik Sinner on Thursday, but he was unable to repeat that heroism as Coric raced through two lovemaking to close out the match. The 25-year-old roared at his team after clearing one of the longest points of the match on his first match point, finishing as a deserved winner. While he spent much of the game on the front foot, Coric also excelled in defense. According to the INSIGHTS: Steal statistic, the Croat won 41 percent (17/41) of defense points, well above the Tour average of 34 percent. With victories against Nadal and Auger-Aliassime, Coric has beaten two Top 10 players in one tournament for the third time in his career. He will then face Carlos Alcaraz or Cameron Norrie in Saturday’s semi-final. Despite the defeat, Auger-Aliassime this week increased its chances of a debut in the Nitto ATP Finals by moving up a spot to sixth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin with its second consecutive Masters 1000 quarterfinal run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/coric-felix-cincinnati-2022-qf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos