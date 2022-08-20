Sharath Kamal scales new heights at 40

He must be well supervised. Fitness, exercise, activity outside of India, we need a plan for Sharath. He needs to work on a slightly different mindset because his skills are not the same as they were four-five years ago. At the same time, he is more mature than he was then, so we have to make a plan taking all these aspects into account, and I think Sharath will soon give a big reason to celebrate for the country.

Massimo Costantini, the former head coach of table tennis in India, said this about Sharath Kamal in June 2017.

Cut to August 2022. With his best performance at a multidisciplinary event, winning three gold medals and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, Sharath, now 40, continues to give India reasons to rejoice. Wearing a blue jersey and blue shorts, Sharath matched the color with his signature bandana, showing off his A-game from start to finish in Birmingham.

His achievement underlined his status as one of India’s greats in table tennis. After winning a dozen medals in five Commonwealth Games and a record 10 national championships, Sharath is showing no signs of stopping.

late bloomer

Days after he was India’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony in Birmingham, we met Sharath at his childhood home in Chennai to better understand how his love of the game fueled his longevity and turned him into a legend. It’s the same house where Sharath, a little over two decades ago, as a confused teenager, decided to make the sport his profession.

Maybe that’s the secret of my longevity, he says, as his mother listens intently to him.

Icing on the cake: Sharath Kamal celebrates after winning the men’s singles final. He had regained his singles crown at the Commonwealth Games after 16 years. | Photo credits: Getty Images



I was a late bloomer. I had never toured (before India) or won so much at a young age, so the drive to excel only came after age 20-21. My longevity may have had something to do with it. I kept believing in myself at a time when most would have given up and choose another profession.

Sharath has often said that the majority of rowers in India in the age group of 18 to 22 years old give up the sport competitively regardless of their success in the sport.

sports starhas followed his journey from when he also ran on the national circuit to the present day. In the early days, it was common to hear seniors following promising youth across India dubbed him as the next big thing. Watch out for a kid from Madras hitting 1,000 multiballs a day, they would say.

Adapt to change

The most common characteristic of champions in different walks of life is their constant urge to upgrade themselves. Sharat is no different. He is the only active paddler in India to have seen several changes in the sport over the past quarter century.

Whether it was the change in size of the ball, the diameter was increased from 38mm to 40mm shortly after Sharath’s junior days or a changed points system, it was no longer played over 21 points or the change of equipment and technique, or with the recent introduction of seamless plastic balls, Sharath has found a way to embrace and excel at them.

Little comrade: Sharath Kamal (left) and Sreeja Akula with their gold medal during the medal ceremony. This was Sharath’s first Commonwealth Games medal in mixed doubles. | Photo credit: PTIA



Thanks to his desire to succeed, he executed a newly acquired skill to perfection in Birmingham: the backhand flick across the table while receiving. I realized I had to add it to my arsenal to deal with the trends in the game. I never played the battle in all these years, but took it up for the Commonwealth Games and beyond. In doubles we got a lot of points with the trick, he says.

The inability to adapt to changes in techniques has proved a curse for Sharath in the past. It contributed to a subpar five-year spell that started in 2011 and ended with a career-threatening hamstring injury in 2015. On either side of the dark phase are two glorious ones.

From 2005 to 2010 I was doing well. When I won the Egypt Open in 2010, I thought that would be my highlight at the London Olympics. I would have been around 30. But from 2011 everything went downhill. I couldn’t adapt to the rapidly changing techniques and it bothered me. I couldn’t even qualify for London. My ranking dropped to as low as 94 and everything was bleak. Here I am now playing my best table tennis at 40 years old.

For any professional racquet sports player, being at 40 is a big deal. Contrary to popular belief, an individual athlete needs a strong team to achieve their goals.

Helping hand

Sharath takes all the credit for his team’s younger brother Rajath, his personal coach; Ramji Srinivasan, his strength-and-conditioning coach; and sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak. To apply new techniques, I have to find motivation for daily practice. It all depends on my coach, my mental coach, and fitness coach to help me break through the barriers, he says. Together they certainly broke through the barriers.

As a younger player, I covered the table with my forehand. Now the shuffle has slowed down. (Paul) Drinkhall from England showed it very well (in the men’s singles semi-final). If I can get some degree of stability in my shots and move in and hit my shots that would be great. It’s like turning my fitness into a skill. I need work there, says Sharath.

Sharath’s preparations for Birmingham began towards the end of 2021, shortly after undergoing medical surgery for his injured heel. Struggling to cope with the rigors of playing back-to-back matches in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles at Gold Coast in 2018, Sharath was ready with a plan.

I knew the mental and physical fatigue I would go through, so I had to train accordingly. The training started in January. The plan was that my first peak would be between March and April, then there were a few [World Table Tennis] events and the Dutch National Championships, he says. It was executed to perfection, Sharath won his 10th National Championship title.

Then the second peak at the end of July. I didn’t want to peak in a few tournaments prior to the Commonwealth Games. I knew I wasn’t that young to peak twice in a month. Accepting is okay. I wanted to get my competitive edge, strategies and progressive mentality during the match. Everything came together and especially the periodization was very convenient.

Glory

The schedule worked out perfectly, as Sharath marked the fortnight with a historic treble. India defended a Commonwealth Games table tennis gold for the first time, with the men’s team winning the title. Then came the surprising title in the mixed doubles with Sreeja Akula. And the crowning glory came on the final day when he defeated world number 20 Liam Pitchford in the men’s singles final to regain singles gold after 16 years.

Successful Conquest: Sharath Kamal with his wife Sripoorni, daughter Suyasha and son Tejas after returning to Chennai, his hometown. Sharath realizes that due to his playing commitments, he hasn’t been able to free up much time for his family. | Photo credit: VELANKANNI RAJ



Probably the 2022 Commonwealth Games were the best two weeks of my career for the level I played and the consistency I had from day one to the last throughout the tournament. Plus, it was my ability to have the mind and energy high, and my power to get my mind, body, and soul working together that was the key to my success, he says.

It helped that Rajath and Vartak were with him in Birmingham. While Rajath traveled to Birmingham on his own, Vartak was part of India’s table tennis contingent. Sharath tells us that table tennis was the only Indian discipline with a traveling mental coach in Birmingham.

It was a necessity, given the change in the administrative organization of Indian table tennis over the past 12 months and a plethora of selection controversies in the run-up to the Games. In addition to Vartaks’ help, Sharath relied on the lessons learned during his Bundesliga stint.

Bundesliga lessons

Representing Borussia Düsseldorf with legendary southpaw Timo Boll as his teammate, Sharath saw how Boll was focused on delivering what was expected of him. Even if there is no harmony in the team, he would win his match and go. That’s the best you could do. I learned a lesson from him, so I told myself I’d just do my things the way I should, instead of trying to figure out what’s best in the situation for everyone. Glad it worked, he says. No conversation with Sharath can end without discussing when his retirement would come.

Too much is being made of my age. I’m still one of the strongest on the team, he says. Helping India qualify as a team and then medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he says, is his next big goal.

But he also wants to balance it on the domestic front. He realizes that due to his playing obligations, he has had little time for his family wife Sripoorni, daughter Suyasha and son Tejas.

My wife says I didn’t sign up for single parenthood. While winning a medal in Paris 2024 is my immediate goal, I haven’t thought about the 2026 Commonwealth Games. My wife does all the family responsibilities. I have to take these factors into account. It takes me two years each time, he says.

Sharath has defied age, predictions and doomsday scenarios.

Regardless of a medal at the Paris Olympics, Sharath will go down in history as one of India’s best. However, a medal in Paris will be a perfect end to his brilliant career.