Under Kohli, India took Test cricket seriously, says South African cricketer Graeme Smith





India has been at the forefront of test cricket development under former skipper Virat Kohli, according to South African legend Graeme Smith, who believes only five or six countries will play the longest format in the coming years. Smith believes that only a handful of countries are currently contributing to the development of Test Cricket. “With Test cricket, it’s just iconic countries or the big cricketing countries that are contributing to Test cricket right now,” Smith said on air sportsduring day three of the first test between South Africa and England. The 41-year-old feels under Kohli India “really took Test cricket seriously.” Also read |South Africa beats England by an innings and 12 runs in 1st test Kohli has been a flag bearer for the game’s longest format. He led India to the final of the first World Test Championship alongside several memorable test wins. “I think it’s fantastic, especially under Virat Kohli that India has taken Test cricket really seriously and they are leading the way. “But as long as we have competitive teams, you won’t have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 competitive teams. You may only have five or six countries playing test cricket at this level,” Smit added. All six teams in the Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league have been bought by IPL owners and Smith, who was recently appointed commissioner of the league, welcomed the investment, which he says the country’s cricket board “desperately needs”. . “It will definitely be an investment in our game that South African cricket desperately needed,” said Smith. “The pressure on countries like New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa to remain financially sustainable to keep up with England, India and the world competition is hugely important. “I don’t think cricket in the world can afford to let South Africa or any of the top countries disappear.” In order to have all their players available for the first edition of the competition, Cricket South Africa (CSA) chose to lose a three-match ODI series in Australia. “For four weeks out of a whole year, the priority will be the league. I think if we hadn’t done this South African cricket, probably eight to ten players could have lost to this league in the UAE,” said Smith. “People are also looking at those three ODIs wrong. Yes, South Africa hasn’t handled ODI cricket that well and it should never be in this position. But for South Africa to be in Australia during their most important part of the summer , is a huge financial stress for them. “It’s like asking England not to play during your summer. The commitment South African cricket has made to go for the three friendlies is good for the game. It’s something that won’t happen often. “

