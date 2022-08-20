Keys knocks Rybakina back to Cincinnati semifinals

The Madison Keys revival in the Midwest continued with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Elena Rybakina in 1 hour 31 minutes to reach her second Western & Southern Open semifinal.

The American won the biggest title of her career to date at Cincinnati 2019, and this result brought her overall record at the tournament to 17-7, or 71% — her best by any stretch of the WTA 1000 events. Keys will face Petra Kvitova in the semifinals.

Here’s a snapshot of the key numbers from Keys’ victory.

9:Career Semifinals at WTA 1000 level or above for Keys. After also making the last four of the Australian Open in January, this is the first time since 2018 that she has made more than one of these semifinals in a single season.

2:Rybakina wins in as many meetings for Keys. Both took place this year but although their third round at Roland Garros was a top quality barnburner, it took a match tiebreak for Keys to reach 3-6, 6-1, 7-6[3]this meeting was rather one-sided.

5:Keys’ last five semifinals have all been played on hard courts. The last time she made the last four of a tournament on a different surface was by taking the 2019 Charleston title on green clay.

12:Minutes that the opening game lasted, a third of the length of the entire first set. Keys eventually navigated eight deuces to capture the Rybakina service on her fourth break point, hitting clean return winners on two of the last three points.

21:Winners Keys struck over the course of the match, down to just 11 for Rybakina. Her return from the serve was particularly powerful, and little of the Wimbledon champion’s second serve went unpunished. Keys also came out on crucial points. After falling 2-0 in the second set on a spate of errors, another clean return winner sealed the immediate break back and started a five-game streak that took Keys 5-2 on the brink of victory. .

41:Rybakina’s first service percentage, which made the Kazakh particularly vulnerable in light of Keys’ return. That first delivery remained formidable – Rybakina dropped just eight points, and it was largely responsible for keeping the score as close as possible – but there just wasn’t enough of it.

25:Unforced errors for Rybakina, compared to 16 for Keys. Rybakina’s forehand, in particular, was skewed in the first set; a shaft from that wing made it 3-0 for the double break, and in the final game of the set she scored three of the last four points.

Kvitova overtakes Tomljanovic

Petra Kvitova followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to book a semifinal meeting with Keys. Kvitova had 29 winners of Tomljanovic’s seven in the 1-hour 13-minute clash.

Watch:Top winners of Kvitova’s quarter-final win

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who saved a match point in her first-round win over last year’s finalist Jil Teichmann, will advance to the Cincinnati semifinals for the third time, although she has not yet reached a final at this tournament.

Keys and Kvitova’s head-to-head has stalled at 4-4. Their most recent meeting was in the first round of this event last year, where Kvitova triumphed in straight sets.

“Last year we played the first round here, so I think this is much, much better to play in the semi-finals,” Kvitova said. “I think she’s really on fire. I love how Madison plays. I think she’s one of the, like gaming, one of the best.

“I think she plays really beautifully. It’s definitely nice to see her in the semi-finals. Unfortunately, I’m playing against her, but we’ll see tomorrow,” Kvitova said with a smile.