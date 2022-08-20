Mustangs welcome Iowa to Spanos for home opener

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California The Cal Poly women’s soccer team is aiming for its first win of the season when they host Iowa at 10:30 a.m. Iowa on Sunday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (0-1) suffered a 3-1 season opening loss at Saint Mary’s on Thursday, conceding all three goals in the first half.

The Hawkeyes (0-1) also opened their season on Thursday at No. 13 UCLA, falling 1-0 to the Bruins. UCLA broke through in the 60th minute with the only goal of the game, beating Iowa 12-5 in a defensive battle.

FOLLOW CAL POLY: Sunday's game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Daniel Gillman giving play-by-play along with analyst and professional soccer player Grace Cutler. All of this season's home and Big West Conference games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

CAL POLY VS IOWA: Sunday is the first match-up in history between Cal Poly and Iowa.

SCOUTING IOWA: Dave Dilanni is in his ninth season as head coach of the Hawkeyes, who set a record 12-6-2 in 2021 and placed fourth in the Big Ten, taking Iowa’s highest regular-season conference finish since 1999. In 2019 and 2020 (played in Spring 2021 due to COVID-19), Iowa made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history, and on April 27, 2021, the Hawkeyes defeated Campbell 1-0 to take their first NCAA Tournament win. The Hawkeyes return six starters from their 2021 roster, including fifth-year senior midfielder Hailey Rydberg, a 2021 third-team All-Big Ten roster with two goals and seven assists, and fifth-year senior defender Sara Wheaton, a second-team All -Big Ten. -Big Ten Honoree last season and Iowa’s Defensive Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes roster consists of three fifth-year seniors. Last season, the Iowa defense conceded 20 goals and registered seven shutouts.

HISTORY AGAINST THE BIG TEN: This will be the Mustangs’ first match-up against a Big Ten opponent since the 2017 season opened with a 3-1 defeat to Indiana in the Hoosier Challenge Cup. Cal Poly will be pursuing its first win over a Big Ten foe since beating Indiana 3-1 on September 7, 2008, in the Hoosier Classic. Cal Poly has never hosted a Big Ten team at the Alex G. Spanos Stadium prior to Sunday’s game and is 3-2-0 against the all-time Big Ten.

LAFAIX MAKES HISTORY: On Thursday, senior midfielder Camille Lafaix became the first Mustang in program history to be named to the Preseason MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and the second ever to appear on the list, along with Elise Krieghoff, who was added to the nominee pool for the award midway through her junior season in 2014. Lafaix, a roster of the Big West Preseason All-Conference team, was the only Big West player to be on the waiting list. She also scored the lone goal in Thursday’s season opener, the 13th of her Cal Poly career.

USC WAITING LISTS: Three Mustangs Lafaix, sophomore defender Emma Brown and senior attacker Nikki Makeup were named to the preseason “Players to Watch” lists by the United Soccer Coaches heading into the 2022 season.

A GIANT JUMP FOR LIEBER: freshman attacker Emily Lieber , a native of El Dorado Hills, California, made her first career start in Thursday’s season-opening game at Saint Mary’s, assisting in Lafaix’s goal of earning her first career point as a Mustang. Sophomore ahead Emily Nedom also recorded the first start of her career on Thursday.

FIRST APPEARANCES: Seven Mustangs played their first regular season minutes in a Cal Poly uniform Thursday Lieber, sophomore Aynsley Conner (a transfer from Minnesota), freshman red shirt With Smith and freshmen Brennan Cole , Annie Larson , Camryn Penn and Caylie Button .

SENIOR LOADED BACKLINE: Three seniors started on the Mustangs backline in their season opener Kylie Paradise , Madison Demijohn and Annette Greenley .

LOADED WITH EXPERIENCE: The Mustangs return six starters, 22 letter winners and four United Soccer Coaches All-West Region rosters from their 2021 roster that secured a share of the program’s first regular season title since 2013. Cal Poly also had seven seniors at the start in Thursday’s game with the Gaels.

OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER: Cal Poly returns more than 90 percent of its goal production from a year ago and its top four goalscorers, including Trucco, a roster of the Big West Preseason All-Conference team, who scored the 12th most goals in a single season in the program’s history with 10 .

mr. 300: Alex Crozier , who is in his 30th season as head coach for the Mustangs, recorded his 300th career win last year with a 1-0 win at Long Beach State. Entering the 2022 season, he is ranked number 23 nationally in career wins under active head coaches and number 39 all-time.

NEXT ONE: Cal Poly kicks off a five-game road trip visiting Minnesota on Thursday, August 25 at 4 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.