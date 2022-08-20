Jhulan Goswami quits international cricket after playing ODI: Report





Veteran Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami is all set to play her farewell match against England at Lord’s on September 24 this year, according to sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), quoted by news agency ANI. The third and final ODI on September 24 will be her last international appearance. Veteran India female cricketer Jhulan Goswami to play her farewell match against England at Lord’s. The third and final ODI on September 24 will be her last international appearance: BCCI sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/DWvUINh8mx — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022 Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is back in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series in England in September this year. The 39-year-old female cricketer had missed the Sri Lanka tour in July this year amid speculation about her international future, news agency said. PTI. In 2018, Jhulan Goswami became the first female cricketer in the world to win 200 wickets in One Day International (ODI) matches on 7 February. She hails from the small town of Chakdaha in the Nadia district of West Bengal. Once one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, she made her debut against England in Chennai on January 6, 2002. In a career spanning 166 ODI matches, she took part in four World Cups, including the 2017 edition where India reached the final. Check out India’s ODI squad These are the ODI players of India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (World Cup), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami and Jemimah Rodrigues, according to PTI reports. Watch Indian T20I Squad Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shafali Verma, Simran Dil Bahadur Richa Ghosh (World Cup), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Prabhu Navgire are the team members of the T20I squad to be played in September 2022, according to PTI. India will play three ODIs on September 18, 21 and 24, while T20I will play on September 10, 13 and 15 this year. (With input from agencies) Check out all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news. More or less Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

