Sports
Tennessee High School Football Scores, Week 1 Live Updates
Week 1 of the 2022 Tennessee high school football season had an eventful start.
Several mid-Tennessee teams made their on-field debuts for the 2022 season, but one was stopped abruptly by a campus shooting. Shots were fired at West Creek High School and the game against Clarksville Northeast was called off. It is unclear whether the match will resume or be postponed.
On the other hand, Waverly Football hosted its first home game since the team’s football facilities were damaged by major flooding in Humphreys County. The Tigers eventually defeated Camden 47-20 after leading 40-14 in the second half.
TSSAA FOOTBALL 2022 SEASON:Everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022 season
NASHVILLE’S BEST QB1 SEASON:How Nashville University’s Best Quarterback Class Ever Evolved for 2023
There was also a preview of a possible future Egg Bowl, an annual rivalry game between Ole Miss and the state of Mississippi. During Montgomery Bell Academy’s 46-20 win over Ravenwood, quarterback Marcel Reed, an Ole Miss commit, got some reps and helped MBA dominate the Raptors while battling Mississippi State commit Chris Parson.
Here’s a recap of the first Friday night football games of the 2022 season.
11 p.m.: Here are the final scores of Tennessee’s middle region.
There were ups, there were downs and there were touchdowns. Here are all the final results of Friday night’s football matches.
10:20 p.m.: Shots fired at West Creek High School campus
The West Creek High School campus was fired Friday night during the school’s home game against Clarksville Northeast, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
No injuries have been reported, the sheriff’s office said, and persons of interest have been detained by police.
22:05: Brentwood Academy went to OT and lost to Eagles Landing
Brentwood hadn’t lost a season opener since 2012, but it broke the series and suffered a 50-49 loss to Eagles Landing on Friday night.
BA went into overtime against Eagles Landing with the 42-42 scored at the end of regulation.
9:55 PM: MTCS leads Division II-A state champions
Middle Tennessee Christian Academy leads Donelson Christian 19-7 with 6:57 left in the game. Nate Sembring helped the Cougars to the top with a pick-six and an interception in the closing minutes.
DCA won the DII-A state championship vs. Nashville Christian.
9:30 PM: Latest Score Updates
Here’s a list of games in the region that have ended so far. Gallatin just started the second half after a rain delay that postponed the kick-off.
cheatham co. 19Glencliff 0
Lebanon 49Antioch 14
Siegel 13Green Hill 6
Creek wood 13Dickson County 6
Ensworth 44Evangelical Christian 0
Page 19Fairview 0
Fayetteville 36Water city 12
Riverdale 14Franklin 10
Montgomery Bell 39Ravenwood 13
Pope John Paul II 34Hillsboro 14
9:15 pm: Waverly is back.
In the program’s first home game since the extreme flooding in Humphreys County, Waverly Camden leads 40-14 in the third quarter.
Waverly football didn’t play at home last season due to the heavy damage to team facilities.
9:00 pm: Gallatin warms up
Gallatin gained some momentum with a big score of 13 meters in the second quarter, putting the Green Wave ahead of Mt Juliet 14-9.
Gallatin also recovered a forced fumble in the closing minutes of the half.
8:45 PM: CPA dominates, independence fights back
It took Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Crews Law just three runs to score on a 30-yard rush to give CPA a 35-17 lead.
While missing out on one of the team’s strongest points, Independence finally picked up some momentum and forced third quarter sales.
8:40 PM: Ty Lockwood Update
Independencetight end Ty Lockwood, a four-star Alabama affiliate, is expected to be out two games after having his appendix removed, confirmed by Joe Spears.
8:22 PM: Fullback frenzy
Gallatin’s Za’Kylan Brinkley breaks free for a 28-meter rush that puts the Green Wave on the board.
7:42 PM: 84 meters … to the house
Johnothan Moore of Montgomery Bell Academy rushes into the Ravenwood end zone for 84 yards to give MBA a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
7:30 pm: Egg Bowl preview…in Tennessee
The Egg Bowl is the annual rivalry game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and future versions of the game kicked off early Friday night in Ravenwood.
Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback MarcelReed, an Ole Miss commit, went 3-for-3 in a drive in the first quarter and threw a passing touchdown for nine yards. He fights Ravenwood’s Chris Parson, who recently committed to the state of Mississippi.
7:10 pm: Friday night football
Fans and reporters have gathered under the lights to watch the first Friday night football games of the season.
7:20 pm: Lightning strike at Gallatin
The Mount Juliet football was scheduled for Gallatin, but according to The Leaf Chronicle’s, the game has a lightning delay. George Robinson. Expected kick-off time is 8pm
Play resumed around 8:05 PM and Mt. Juliet’s JonMikael Crudup scored a quick 57-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 6-0 lead within the first three minutes.
6:00 pm: Tennessee high school football scores, top performers
Check back here for all TSSAA football scores from week 1 of the high school season. The scores are updated throughout the night.
Also, check out the top performers from this week’s games, and make sure to sign up for The Bootleg newsletter for a behind-the-scenes look at high school editor Tom Kreager delivered straight to your inbox.
