Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semifinal | Tennis





Former college star Cameron Norrie played the part of a professor at the Western & Southern Open last week, teaching three 19-year-olds en route to the Cincinnati semifinals. In a thrilling quarter-final showdown, British contender Carlos Alcaraz gave a lesson in staying on course as he answered the third seed comeback’s bid with a turn of his own in a 7-6(4), 6-7(4 ), 6-4 win. Norrie, 26, who had beaten two more teenagers in Holger Rune and Ben Shelton, gave up a 4-1 lead in the second set before fighting back from 3-1 behind the decider with a fearless performance in the face of the Spaniards. He earned the decisive break in the ninth game of the sets. While Alcaraz was among his best for parts of the evening, he produced one of the points of the season 5-4 in the second set tiebreak. The electrical exchange brought the 19-year-old to life, but Norrie never folded. As he showed in his previous three-setter against Andy Murray, one of the fundamental qualities that propelled Norrie to the top of his game is his composure. In that match against his compatriot, Norries did not drop his head, his shoulders did not drop and he came out of his bathroom break positively after the first set. After three tough physical sets against the former world No. 1, Norrie progressed. While the Briton didn’t play the flashy tennis that Alcaraz beat him in each of their previous three encounters, he frustrated his opponent with his steady play on center court, patiently crunching from the baseline and taking advantage of his hard-earned chances of going to court. It’s tough because he can take the racket completely out of your hand, Norrie said, discussing his 25 winners and 30 mistakes in the match. If he dictates with the forehand it is very difficult and you run a lot. I just had to try and put the ball in tricky positions on the field, Norrie explained. I was able to serve well, I have improved a lot compared to my previous matches. The Briton has risen two places this week to number 9 in the ATP live race list and three places to eleventh place in the ATP Live Race to Turin. The loss drops Alcaraz to 17-4 at the ATP Masters 1000s this season and loses the chance to claim his third title at that level of the year, a feat that would take him to a new world No 2 career high. brought. Instead, he remains at number 4 in the live rankings, leaving an opening for Stefanos Tsitsipas to pass him with the Cincinnati title. However, Alcaraz will have the chance to become the number 1 in the world from August 29 at the US Open. Norrie will face Borna Coric in his semifinal after the Croatian defeated Canada’s Flix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4. Tsitsipas, who managed only a single break chance in a three-set brawl with John Isner, but went on 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3, will face Daniil Medvedev. The world number 1 defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/aug/20/cameron-norrie-stuns-carlos-alcaraz-to-reach-cincinnati-semi-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos