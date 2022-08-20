Soiled ex-hockey boss negotiated two of the best contracts in the NHL for Edmonton

Photo by Rich Lam / Getty Images, file

Article content Former Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli has not been able to land another GM job in the NHL since he was fired in Edmonton in January 2019.

Article content Maybe he isn’t looking for that hottest seat right now. After all, he ended up in St. Louis as vice president of hockey operations. But at least in Edmonton I’m going to suggest that Chiarelli’s reputation as a top hockey player has been tarnished. Many fans can’t get past his trades and signings that didn’t work out, such as bringing in long-term Milan Lucic and trading Jordan Eberle to Ryan Strome to Ryan Spooner. Then there was the controversial Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson deal. It still divides Oilers fans. But Chiarelli also had some good moments, such as putting his concept picks to good use and building the Oils player development system, not to mention the two big contracts he handed out that have given the Oil good value since they were signed. and are now of great value to the team.

Article content Chiarelli’s eight-year deals in the summer of 2017 with his star hubs Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the foundation on which the emerging Oilers are built, with McDavid earning $12.5 million a year and Draisaitl making $8.5 million for the best player in the NHL in McDavid (damn Hart Trophy voters) and Draisaitl in the Top 5 year in, year out. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that the McDavid and Draisaitl deals are the best contracts in the NHL, although Draisaitls might come close, and McDavids would come close if there was no maximum that an NHL player can be paid, 20 percent of the total cap of his teams hit each year. Draisaitl is underpaid $3 or $4 million a year based on his performance.

Article content That said, a number of other top NHLers are also underpaid. In my back-of-the-envelope of top contracts in the NHL for next season (and just this season alone), I was looking for a few things: first, whether the player was a star in the league in his position, the kind of player who played a big part in his squad in 2021-22, as both McDavid and Draisaitl certainly did; second, how much was he paid compared to the other 50 or so top players in his position. There was a huge gap between his brilliant performance and his only so-so pay. If so, I thought that player was the greatest asset to his NHL squad. If I had to pick one player who isn’t chart-topping in this regard, it’s Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche. If you look at some statistical indicators around players’ time-on-ice usage (essentially a measure of how much his coach trusted him in attacking and defensive situations), as well as equal strength and power play points production, Toews ranked as the best d-man in the NHL last year, ahead of Victor Hedman at #2, then Adam Fox, Roman Josi, Cale Makar, Aaron Ekblad, Drew Doughty, Kris Letang, Darnell Nurse and Brent Burns (If you can come up with a better numbers only list, I’d love to hear how you put it together and who identified it as top d-men. I’m happy with my own list for now).

Article content While the relatively unknown and utterly underrated Toews was clearly one of the NHL’s top d-men last season, he was not paid as a Top 10 man. If you compare him to other top D men in salary terms, his $4.1 million cap hit this year ranks him 45th overall, a 44-place difference in the rankings. Toews could now be making $9 million a year and not be overpaid I think. Best of all for Colorado, Toews has one more season after this season with his $4.1 million cap hit. Ranking player performance in the NHL isn’t an exact science, but I think I’m getting close to this with forwards as well, taking their total time-on-ice and overall points-per-60 percentages to rank them, and then all centers bump into each other on my five-place Top 50 list because they play a much tougher defensive position than wingers. Under this system, we find Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as the top two strikers in the NHL, with Auston Matthews in third, Nathan MacKinnon in fourth and JT Miller in fifth.

Article content Works for me. You? Of this group, MacKinnon with his cap hit of $6.3 million and Miller with $5.3 million are hugely underpaid, as is Jonathan Huberdeau of Calgary, who ranks 17th for attackers but with a cap. hit just $5.9 million next season. The Flames have two other major value contracts next year in Elias Lindholm, 20th for forward performance with a $4.9 million cap hit, and MacKenzie Weegar, 19th for performance with a $3.3 million cap hit. As for Chiarelli, he did a really good job of locking up the Oilers two Edmonton superstars. It’s even possible he still has a job in Edmonton, if not for d-man Oscar Kefbom’s ongoing, then-ending injuries. Kleverbom was in danger of becoming one of the best left-shot d-men in the NHL, maybe even a Top 10 defender. He certainly looked like that kind of star defender in the early 2017 playoffs. Even better for the Oilers, at least at the time, was the fact that in September 2015, Kefbom signed a seven-year deal for the 2016-17 campaign, with Kefbom hitting a cap of $4.17 million a year. had.

if Kefbom had continued to play at his 2016/17 level for the next six years of that deal, his worth would have been comparable to that of MacKenzie Weegar or Devon Toews. It would have been a grand slam home run of a deal for Chiarelli and the Oilers, a game changer, especially with Darnell Nurse backing up to Kefbom on the left. But not to be. Stickybom's injured shoulder first prevented him from playing to the top of his game, then forced him out of the NHL. Oils' defense was never the same after both he and Andrej Sekera got injured in those 2017 playoffs. It was a nasty price to pay for all sides, Kefbom, Sekera and Chiarelli himself. That's high stakes hockey. That's the risk of long-term contracts in the NHL. But for now, Oilers fans can enjoy the fact that Draisaitl and McDavid are still locked in for a great price.

