How much money does this table tennis player make? Latest updates!

Sharath Kamal, a senior table tennis player from India, got off to a slow start to reach the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. At the 2017 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, table tennis player Sharath Kamal advanced to the third round. He struggled initially, but by the end of the second round, he had taken control of the game.

Sharath Kamal Achanta, one of India’s top table tennis players, has just become the country’s first TT player to win 9 senior national championships, surpassing Kamlesh Mehta’s previous record of 8 titles. The Indian player from Tamil Nadu has won many titles over the course of his long table tennis career.

early life

Originally from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, Achanta Sharat Kamali was born on July 12, 1982. His daily job is as a professional table tennis player in Tamil Nadu, India. He has won nine National Senior Table Tennis Championships, a feat never before achieved by any Indian player.

See where Sharath Kamal is rising globally as a table tennis player. At the tender age of four, Sharath started his table tennis career. The player, like most children, had no patience in his youth. He took losses very personally and was always looking for ways to increase his chances of winning.

Little Sharath’s frustration after repeated losses led to explosive behavior. By learning to control his emotions, Sharath was able to overcome his frustration without letting his opponents see that he was vulnerable.

Sharath net worth

His net worth has grown enormously. Sharath Kamals’ source of income largely comes from a successful player. He is from India. His net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million. This is expected to increase in the coming years.

First and last name Sharat Kamal Achanta
Sports category Table tennis
Date of birth 12-July-82
Coach Srinivasa Rao (L) & A Muralidhara Rao

Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Career and Ranking

Kamal’s professional table tennis career started when he was a tenth grader. He soon began playing at the state level after completing his 12th board exam. Sharath’s daily exercise habits date back to his school days. No wonder he has had 9 National titles! Sharath obtained his Bachelor of Commerce from one of the universities in Chennai.

Sharath’s first table tennis teacher and motivation was his father Srinivas Rao alone. Kamal’s uncle later joined the training. At the age of 16, Sharath Kamal entered the professional table tennis scene and by the age of 18 he was a household name in the state championships.

He won the gold medal at the 2004 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship and brought credit to India. After earning this Commonwealth victory, he moved on to greater professional success. Kamal later represented his country at the 2006 Commonwealth Games,

when he again took the gold home. His career is now adorned with numerous worldwide awards. He represented India at the Olympics in Beijing as the only table tennis player. The current global ranking of Sharath Kamal Achanta is 32.

Private life

Kamal claims that his mother Annapurna and the rest of his family have always encouraged him in his table tennis activities. He came from a wealthy family in the Indian city of Chennai. His paternal grandfather,

Srinivas Rao is also a devoted table tennis fan. Sripoorni Sk is the wife of Sharath Kamal. Both a son and a daughter have been given to Sharath and Sripoorni. Together they make a lovely couple.

Controversy

Apart from his achievements, accolades and appearances, the table tennis player from India made headlines when he complained about the Asian Games food facility in 2018.

The sportsman expressed concern that he had not received an adequate supper after three hours of his match. He posted a photo on social media showing a dish of bread, muesli and Nutella that he was offered at the end of the competition.

Sharath Kamal Unknown Facts

His current world ranking is 43, as of July 2017

Sharath won gold in men’s singles at the 16th Commonwealth table tennis match in Kuala Lumpur in 2004

He is a recipient of the Arjuna Prize for the year 2004

He currently lives in Düsseldorf, Germany

He has been playing in the top division of Europe for a while.

After periods in Spain and Sweden, he currently plays in the German Bundesliga with the club Borussia Düsseldorf

He currently holds the position of officer at Indian Oil.

In July 2010, he won the men’s division of the United States Table Tennis Association’s national tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Over the course of the competition, he defeated previous champion Thomas Keinath of Slovakia in an epic 7-match battle to win 4-3

In the same year, he won the Egypt Open by beating Hong Kong’s Li Ching in straight sets 11-7, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4; becoming the first Indian to win a singles title on the ITTF Pro Tour

