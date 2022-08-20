Five Bruins Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List





Five Bruins linebacker Old beer offensive lineman Antonio Mafic linebacker Darius Muasau offensive lineman Siale Support defensive lineman Jay Toia — have been named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List. The award is presented annually to the most distinguished college football player of Polynesian descent who demonstrates great talent and integrity. Kaho, who transferred to UCLA for the 2021 season, played in 11 games last year with two starts for the Bruins. He posted a season-best seven tackles in a game in Utah and a total of six stops against Oregon. He also blocked a punt in a win over Hawaii that was recovered for a UCLA touchdown. Mafi has seen action in 41 games over the course of his Bruin career, including starts on both sides of the ball. He started 14 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a defensive lineman and registered 45 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss. Mafi switched to the offensive line for the 2020 campaign, appearing in all seven games. Last season, he started three games at guard against Hawai’i, LSU and Utah. Muasau transferred to UCLA in January 2022 after three outstanding seasons at the University of Hawai’i. He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors after more than 100 tackle feats in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Muasaumade 25 career starts at UH, posting a career-best 18 tackles in a game against UNLV in 2020. Taupaki has suffered injuries over the course of his Bruin career. He appeared in all seven games during the 2020 season as a reserve offensive lineman, but saw no game action in the 2019 or 2021 seasons. Toia appeared in all 12 games during the 2021 for the Bruins as a reserve along the defensive line. He made multiple tackles in three games with a season-best of four stops against Colorado. Five finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed on December 1, and the winner will be announced on December 15. The award ceremony will take place at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner on January 21, 2023 at the Sheraton Waikiki, and they will also be recognized at the Polynesian Bowl on January 20, 2023. The candidates on the Watch List are selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions will be made during the 2022 season. The finalists and winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which consists of former NFL player and inaugural inductee Jack Thompson, coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL player Olin Kreutz, inaugural inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL player Ray Schoenke, ESPN sports reporter Neil Everett, and NFL Network commentator Steve Wyche. “The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has become one of the most competitive and prestigious awards in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, president, co-founder and inductee of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “This award has become a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.” The Bruins open the 2022 season with three consecutive home games outside of the conference. The campaign kicks off on Sept. 3 against Bowling Green at Rose Bowl Stadium in an 11:30 a.m. PT kickoff that airs on the Pac-12 Network. A Sept. 10 visit by the state of Alabama follows, with the Pac-12 Network televised matchup scheduled for 2 p.m. Pac-12 Network provides coverage of the September 17 battle with South Alabama, which begins at 11 a.m. 29) Arizona (November 12) and USC (November 19). To make a $99 deposit on 2022 UCLA football season tickets,CLICK HERE.

