Watson Makes His WTC23 Final Prediction





Australian cricket legend Shane Watson has his eye on potential ICC World Test Championship finalists, and the cycle is likely to come to a dramatic end.

Speak with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC ReviewWatson praised the ICC World Test Championship, with consistency and entertainment now in nearly every matchup. Competition in the 2021-2023 cycle has so far seen a fair level of equality between the nine teams and as the business end approaches, each match has a meaningful impact on the table. The final of the current cycle will be played next year, but the race for the top two places in the rankings is heating up. South Africa and Australia occupy the qualifying spots for now, but face some tough series to hold onto those positions.

‘Australia’s chances really depend on the upcoming Indian tour’ – Ricky Ponting | The ICC Review Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan are lurking to address any misstep. Right now, the way I see it, it’s going to be hard for South Africa and Australia not to make it, Watson said, when asked to predict the two finalists. They both play cricket very well. Australia played good cricket apart from that last Test against Sri Lanka where they were dragged into twisting conditions in the final innings.

Mahela Jayawardena Discusses Prabath Jayasuriya’s Opportunities and Sri Lanka’s WTC The ICC Review Sloppy performances would leave things open for the chasing pack, namely India and Pakistan, to make a move. Importantly, Pakistan has home field advantage in all of their remaining five matches, while India will host Australia four of their six remaining WTC matches. You can never leave India and Pakistan out of the equation because they have so many competition winners, including outside their home countries, Watson added. Those two would be very surprised if they didn’t knock on the door leading to the final. Keeping an eye on the competition, there’s an element of jealousy for Watson watching, with the all-rounder bragging about 59-Test appearances but bemoaning the late timing of the WTC’s introduction.

Shane Watson ranks the unofficial ‘Big 5’ Test batters | The ICC Review Yes, I wish I did (play in the WTC). Even in my playing days, in Test cricket, there was a lot of talk about the ICC World Test Championship coming into play, and it took way too long to put it in place, and unfortunately I missed it, Watson said. I was lucky enough to play a Super Test in 2005, Australia against a World XI which was something really special, it was one of the first Test matches I played. That was special to be a part of, but this is even more, to be able to win an ICC event and in Test cricket. For the current playing group, Test cricketers around the world, it is very special to know that a climax is coming with a (WTC) final.

