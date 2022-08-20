Jeff Collins ‘Celebrates’ His Wife’s Legacy on the Tennis Courts of Palmer Park

Jeff Collins will teach tennis to a small group of adults on the Palmer Park courts in Detroit on August 18, 2022. Collins uses tennis lessons as a way to celebrate his late wife of 36, Lois Collins.

It was 1977. The location was Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. And a new freshman from Detroit named Jeff Collins immediately announced that he wasn’t afraid to listen to his heart, pointing him to tennis courts about a mile from his dorm.

“I was going to play college tennis, there was no question about it,” said Collins, who arrived on the Northwestern campus after graduating from Detroit Country Day, where he became a Michigan High School Athletic Association Class C tennis champion in the United States. doubles during his high school days. “I practiced hard that summer and I played tournaments here locally – I felt prepared.”

But Collins was not judged by the amount of time he spent on his game over the summer. To make the Northwestern tennis team an unlisted walk-on, Collins had to win — instantly and repeatedly — in a tournament environment. And all before he had the chance to settle into college life.

“It was busy,” Collins recalls, describing how he played in a tournament that consisted of shortened matches of up to four games against other players trying to walk into the team to earn the right to challenge returning players for a team place. “Because of the format – not even playing a full set – if you had a slow start in one of those matches, that was it. You had to be ‘on’ from the start.”

Collins took on the challenge and was very “on” over the course of two tournaments. After an impressive performance in the walk-on tournament, Collins went “toe-to-toe” against returning players on the Northwestern team. And after moving on to the number 8 spot, he secured his place on the varsity traveling team.

Collins wasn’t done yet, though.

A copy of a photo taken at a tennis camp on August 18, 2022. Collins uses tennis lessons as a way to celebrate his late wife of 36, Lois Collins.

“The top six were playing, and it came down to a game against a guy two years ahead of me, and he’d gone to Cranbrook,” said Collins, who proudly refers to the tennis courts at Palmer Park as his backyard growing up. . “I remembered him as one of the top players at Cranbrook and everyone was in awe of him. He came from a family with a tennis tradition, and he played his first two years at Northwestern, and I’m up against him. But during the summer I had played in a few men’s tournaments and I think that helped, and I beat him I was in the starting lineup as a freshman The top five of the team – I couldn’t beat them – but I held on to that number for the rest of my life 6 place!”

Later in his freshman year, life would get even better for Northwestern’s No. 6 singles player and the school’s first African-American varsity tennis member, when Collins met someone who would eventually become the No. 1 in his heart. Her name was Lois Thompson.

“In a gym, off Sheridan Road, there was a basketball court where you could hang a tennis net and hit balls,” Collins recalls. “I practiced there and Lois worked at the front desk. She checked student IDs and that encouraged me to go back and practice some more.”

A copy of a 1985 wedding photo taken of Jeff and Lois Collins on August 18, 2022. Collins uses tennis lessons as a way to celebrate his late wife of 36, Lois Collins.

As it was with his tennis game, the practice contributed greatly to Collins’ success in life. His visits to the gymnasium to “practice” provided precious face time with Thompson, sparking a spark that eventually led to a “magic” 36-year marriage, living in Detroit with their two children, Justin and Jessica. And as a versatile doubles team that excels in every type of court, Jeff and Lois Collins, both attorneys, have won many victories through their many roles within the legal community and enriching the lives of Detroit youth, including the Plymouth United Church of Christ Summer Camp, directed by Lois for 19 years, provided a full-fledged multi-day camping experience to boys and girls who, in many cases, had never spent a night outside of Detroit. Because of those wins and the lasting impact of those wins in real life, Jeff Collins sported a genuine, wide smile as he sat in the living room of his home in Sherwood Forest on Wednesday night, despite missing his life partner. on their anniversary.

“I’m celebrating, I’m not grieving, I’m celebrating,” Collins offered, describing how he’s approached every day since Lois’s death on Jan. 23. “And how do you celebrate? You celebrate by continuing to do the things you loved in her. You want to perform those same qualities, and teaching and teaching others celebrates her.”

Collins’ ongoing “celebration” of Lois, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016, has often taken place for him on hallowed grounds – the Palmer Park tennis courts – where he has taught youth and adults through programs offered by the People For Palmer Park Tennis Academy.

Jeff Collins is working to return as Chene Woodard, Kylee and Gregory Jackson and Maria Nederhood in a shed near the Palmer Park courses in Detroit on August 18, 2022. Collins uses tennis lessons as a way to pay his late wife of 36 years Lois. celebrate Collins.

“Teaching has been absolutely therapeutic,” said Collins, 63, who fondly recalls sharpening his game on Palmer Park courts as a boy after moving with his family (Dr. James Collins, pediatrician; mother, Cora Collins, educator, and brother James Collins Jr.) from Russell Woods to Palmer Woods. “Sometimes you teach and you give to help the student, but it also helps you. As a lawyer, you do everything you can to help your client – that’s what you need to do. But what can I do outside the four corners of this courtroom to really impact a life. There is always someone who can cheer you up. And when you focus on that, you realize that there is no reason to be depressed. And that takes you from Monday to Tuesday.”

Collins, who received the Dennis W. Archer Public Service Award from the Detroit Bar Association in 2021, confessed Wednesday that the lessons he tries to teach children and adults on the tennis courts are really more focused on the game of life. And the next evening, during his adult class, the former judge wasted little time going over his “rules of law.” At 8:06 pm, Collins encouraged his students to “have fun” (Rule No. 1). And by 8:08, he emphasized the importance of “control of the ball” (rule No. 2), a message Collins uses to emphasize the importance of practice and dedication to any chosen craft in order to gain the desired control of the situation. . Given a few more minutes, Collins would no doubt have talked about “never giving up a ball” (Rule No. 3), which he applies to overcoming life’s adversity. But before those magical words could be uttered, a torrential downpour hit the Palmer Park courts. However, given the effort and laughter of the group members who followed Collins into a cabin and still tried to perform exercises in a small space, their teacher’s rules have already been well received.

Jeff Collins has Traci Jackson Chene Woodard, Danielle Dabney and Maria Nederhood practice on the Palmer Park courts in Detroit on August 18, 2022. Collins uses tennis lessons as a way to celebrate his late wife Lois Collins, who is 36 years old.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better beginning teacher than Jeff,” said 41-year-old Maria Nederhood, who along with fellow Detroiters Danielle Dabney, Traci Jackson and Chene Woodard were the students in Collins’ adult class on Thursday night. “He is endlessly patient with us and brings a lot of energy into every lesson. Especially at 8am, many of us have a long day with kids or at work and it brightens up our day at the end of the night. He has given a lot to the community and we are happy that he continues to do so, especially with us.”

