Colin Blackwell’s Blackhawks hit the latest height in hockey brink’s journey

Colin Blackwell’s two-year contract with the Blackhawks in July for $1.2 million a year did not cause a ripple in the NHL’s summer news cycle.

For Blackwell, however, that payday was the reward for more than a little perseverance.

At 29, Blackwell is finally locked into a full one-way contract for the first time. It’s with the team closest to his adopted hometown of Milwaukee, where he lives off-season with his fiancé. And it came nearly a decade after the most difficult period of his life, when he not only thought but accepted that his hockey career was over.

It meant the world, he said. I’ve obviously worked hard for a long time. And it’s something players always strive for, regardless of the obstacles that stand in their way.

Blackwell, a native of Massachusetts, was drafted by the Sharks in the seventh round in 2011 and followed that up with a promising freshman season at Harvard.

However, during his sophomore year 2012-13, he suffered two concussions months apart, causing him to develop symptoms of post-concussion syndrome and eventually taking him off the rink for two full years.

He was forced to withdraw from college for the 2013-14 school year and, upon his return in 2014-15, he was thinking more about getting his Harvard degree and finding a job than relacing skates. .

My focus in the beginning was to get back into hockey, Blackwell said. But as time went on, I became more focused on being myself again, being a normal human being and what I was when I first stepped on campus. I was trying to get rid of the headaches and the dizziness and the different feelings that things can cause.

Hockey was an afterthought. I certainly had in my head that I had already played my last game. After a certain point it wasn’t even a question of, will I ever play again? It was: Will I ever be healthy again?

While studying in government and a minor in psychology, Blackwell considered careers in fields ranging from finance to real estate to the FBI.

But shaking his hockey roots proved difficult. He often tells the story of a Harvard political science professor who, after a certain lecture, asked him whether he considered himself left or right as a question to which he replied: I have always been a natural center.

You don’t get to this level without hockey eating up your life, so it was always on my mind, and I thought someone was asking about it, he said, laughing at the memory. My family wasn’t so proud of me when I told them [them] that story.

Finally, in the winter of 2015, Blackwell felt he was coming over a bump in his concussion recovery and began to reconsider whether hockey would be a possibility.

After recovering his fitness and getting in touch with practice without a hitch, he improbably returned to the Harvard lineup in late February, finishing with six points in 11 games. He got an additional year of NCAA eligibility for 2015-16 and racked up another 19 points in 28 games, disappointing himself in terms of his production but reassuring himself in terms of staying healthy for an entire season.

I was grateful for that last year to get my feet wet, to get back in there, he said. I knew it was just the way it was. I wouldn’t be a top prospect [not] as I might have been a few years before. But I believed in myself, and I just needed a chance. So I just tried to look at the game from a different perspective.

Blackwell eventually broke into the NHL with the Predators in 2019 and 2020.

That new perspective has taken him from stop to stop in the pro game for the past six years.

He taught himself how to play a crunching fourth-line style in 2016-17 with the Sharks partner in the American Hockey League. That led to a bigger chance at the Sabers AHL daughter in 2017-18, where he broke out for 45 points in 61 games.

That led to his first two-way NHL contract with the Predators, where he remained a prolific AHL playmaker and evolved into an NHL deep option, making 33 appearances in two seasons. That led to a contract with the Rangers, with whom he established himself as a full-time NHL striker in the 2021 COVID-shortened season, scoring 22 points in 47 games.

That led to his selection by the Kraken in the expansion draft and later his inclusion in the headline-generating trade of Mark Giordano to the Maple Leafs. And a second consecutive solid NHL campaign with 20 points in 58 games in 2021-22 led him to Chicago.

Versatility gave me my chance, Blackwell said. [I can be] whatever the staff needs be it left wing, right wing or center. … I played a controlling role; I have played a defensive role; I have played a more attacking role; I’ve had some power play and penalty kill time. Over the years I’ve been [not only] a Swiss army knife, but also a chameleon, who is absorbed in different players and tries to read them. It’s just the way I play the game.

That versatility will be valuable with the Hawks as new coach Luke Richardson tries to put together a competitive lineup. Blackwell logically falls in the middle of the third line in the first depth chart, but he will likely spend time in all sorts of roles before April rolls around.

His defensive and forecasting stats were impressive. Per 60 minutes of equal strength on the Kraken last season, he allowed only 23.5 scoring opportunities (per Natural Stat Trick), the best among team strikers, and averaged 5.7 forecheck pressure and 3.9 forechecking puck retrieve points (per all three zones), both well above the competition average.

He also won a solid 50% of 326 face-offs in his career. And despite his relatively small frame of 5-9, 190 pounds, he racked up 91 hits last season.

I don’t really compete with other people, he said. I fight against myself to get better every day.

This off-season has included training to improve his skills when in possession, focusing on getting pucks off the boards smoothly, protecting the puck once on his stick, and making cuts to the center to save time and space. to create.

But it also included the launch of his own clothing brand, CB43, which better showcases just how far his career has come since his days researching how to get into the FBI.

I wouldn’t say I necessarily took [hockey] taken for granted when I was younger, but until something is taken away from you, sometimes you don’t realize the privilege we have, Blackwell said. It reminds you how much you really love it.

Out of season update

The Hawks signed 23-year-old forward Cole Guttman, who captained the University of Denver to the 2022 NCAA championship, to a two-year deal Thursday. Originally a Lightning draft pick, Guttman had 45 points in 41 games for Denver last season and is likely to play at Rockford or the AHL this season.