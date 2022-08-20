474 entries for Dr. Pramod Mulay Memorial Pune District Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2022 – Punekar News





Pune, August 20, 2022: A total of 474 registrations have been confirmed for the Dr. Pramod Mulay Memorial Pune District Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2022, which will be hosted by PYC Hindu Gymkhana under the auspices of Pune District Table Tennis Association, which will be played at PYC Hindu Gymkhanas Community Hall from August 21 to August 26, 2022. In conversation with reporters Mr. Kumar Tamhane, Chairman of PYC Hindu Gymkhana and Mr. Sarang Lagu, Hon. Secretary of PYC Hindu Gymkhana and Mr. Tanmay Agashe, PYC Table Tennis Secretary said: “The event is held in memory of the late Dr. Pramod Mulay. Top ranked table tennis players including Pritha Vertikar, Swapnali Narale, Dhanshree Pawar, Ruchita Darvatkar, Tanayaa Abhyankar, Santosh Wakradkar, Rajat Kadam, Pranav Gholkar , Upendra Limye and Omkar Jog will be featured in the action. The tournament starts on Sunday, August 21 and ends on Friday, August 26, 2022. The winners, runners, semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will receive cash prizes for all categories. A trophy would also be awarded to the best player of the tournament. The tournament will see players compete in Boys and Girls U/11, U/13, U/15, U/17 and U/19, Open Men and Women’s, Veteran, Veteran Doubles events, he added. A special tournament committee consisting of Tanmay Agashe, Rahul Pathak, Avinash Joshi and Deepesh Abhyankar has been formed to ensure the smooth running of the event, Mr Tamhane added. Below is the seeding list: Boys under 11: 1. Mohil Thakur, 2. Darshan Kandalkar, 3. Sharang Gavali, 4. Jay Kunte, 5. Pushkar Chakradeo, 6.Neerav Muley, 7.Ayushman Chaudhary, 8.Dhairya Shah Girls under 11: 1. Diya Shinde, 2. Shrinika Umekar, 3. Sharanya Pradhan, 4. Neeraja Deshmukh Boys Under 13: 1.Shreyash Mankeshwar, 2.Shauren Soman, 3.Neel Navare, 4.Aditya Samant, 5.Swaroop Badalkar, 6.Darshan Kandalkar, 7.Nishad Lele, 8.Mohil Thakur Girls Under 13: 1. Tanaya Abhyankar, 2. Saee Kulkarni, 3. Palak Jeswani, 4. Aadya Gavatre, 5. Shreya Gaikwad, 6. Mrudula Survase, 7. Swara Marghade’ Boys under 15: 1.Pranav Gholkar, 2.Arnav Zagade, 3.Ramanuj Jadhav, 4.Ishan Khandekar, 5.Shauren Soman, 6.Aradhya Patil, 7.Darsh Bhide, 8.Shreyash Mankeshwar; Girls under 15: 1.Ruchita Darwatkar, 2.Janhavi Phanse, 3.Tanaya Abhyankar, 4.Nidhi Bhadarkar, 5.Saee Kulkarni, 6.Palak Jeswani, 7. Shriya Shelar, 8. Aadya Gavatre; Boys under 17: 1.Pranav Gholkar, 2.Pranav Khedkar, 3.Ishan Khandekar, 4.Vedang Joshi, 5.Arnav Zagade, 6.Ramanuj Jadhav, 7.Aaradhya Patil, 8.Shreyash Mankeshwar; Girls under 17: 1.Pritha Vartikar, 2.Radhika Sakpal, 3.Ruchita Darwatkar, 4.Janhavi Phanse, 5.Ashika Sharma, 6.Swarda Desai, 7.Prutha Achrekar, 8.Tanaya Abhyankar; Boys under 19: 1.Pranav Gholkar, 2.Ishan Khandekar, 3.Bhargav Chakradeo, 4.Aditya Jori, 5.Arnav Zagade, 6.Naren Indani, 7.Vedaang Joshi, 8.Jay Pendse; Girls under 19: 1. Pritha Vartikar, 2. Dhanashree Pawar, 3. Radhika Sakpal, 4. Vaishanvi Deogade, 5. Nidhi Bhandarkar, 6. Ashika Sharma, 7. Mayuri Thombre, 8. Ruchita Darwatkar; Men: 1. Onkar Jog, 2. Bhargav Chakradeo, 3. Vaibhav Dahibate, 4. Arush Galpalli, 5. Rajat Kadam, 6. Arnav Zagade, 7. Aditya Jori, 8. Jay Pendse; Ladies: 1.Swapnali Narale, 2.Dhanashree Pawar, 3.Vaishanavi Deogade, 4.Shruti Gabhane, 5.Radhika Sakpal, 6.Pritha Vartikar, 7.Nidhi Bhandarkar, 8.Aditi Sinha; Veteran Over 40 & 50: 1.Upendra Mulye, 2.Santosh Wakradkar, 3.Deepesh Abhaynkar, 4.Abhijeet Mithapalli; Over 60: 1.Harish Salvi, 2.Avinash Joshi, 3.Anil Nimbalkar, 4.Bapu Katdare. read more

