No. 2 Duke hosts UNCG in Home Opener Sunday





Live Statistics ACC Network ToolsI Twitter l Match Notes l Media Guide Game 2

UNC Greensboro (1-0) at #2 Duke (1-0)

Sunday Aug 21, 2022 – 6pm – ACC Network Extra

Durham, NC Koskinen Stadium

ACCNX Talent: Dean Linke MUST KNOW

Duke welcomes UNC Greensboro to Koskinen Stadium on Sunday, August 21 for the 2022 home opener at 6pm

The UNCG match will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra, with Dean Linke calling the match.

All children who are present on Sunday in their youth team shirt will receive free access to the game. Duke will also sign autographs after the game.

In home openers, the Blue Devils are unbeaten in their last 23 games with a 20-0-3 ledger. In all home openers, Duke has a 31-3-3 record. Duke beat his opponents 118-22 in home openers, including a 73-6 margin over the last 21 games.

Blue Devil . head coach Robbie Church is 18-0-3 in home openers since arriving at Duke.

The Blue Devils return eight starters and 18 letter winners from last season’s 16-4-1 squad that advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.

Duke is ranked #2 preseason in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which equals the highest preseason ranking in school history (2015 and 2011). Overall, the Blue Devils have been placed in the top-10 of the United Soccer Coaches preseason book under the leadership of head coach in seven of the past eight years Robbie Church .

Sophie Jones , Ruthie Jones and Emmy Duerr were elected captains for the 2022 squad.

Duke will have two sets of sisters with Delaney and . in 2022 Maggie Graham together with Emily and Jenna Royson .

Mackenzie Pluk went into the season in ninth on Duke’s career assist list with 21. STORYLINES/OTHER BLUE DEVIL NOTES Senior All American Sophie Jones collected her fourth career goal and first since the 2020-21 campaign with her winning score at ECU in the opener. She launched a shot from 28 yards that went into the back post in the sixth minute.

The Blue Devils are 63-6-0 (.913) all-time against non-conference opponents from the state of North Carolina. Duke has won 14 consecutive games against North Carolina non-conference teams, beating those opponents 51-1. The last loss was to UNC Greensboro at Chapel Hill on August 28, 2009.

Dating back to the 2019 campaign, Duke has won seven consecutive games in the month of August.

The Blue Devils have a 48-7-7 record at home at Koskinen Stadium since the start of the 2017 season.

In the last three home games of the regular season, Duke did not concede a goal (270 minutes).

freshman Cat Rader tried seven shots in the East Carolina season opener and was one away from a tie for third on Duke’s freshman record charts.

All four Duke sisters kicked off the season opener and played 336 minutes together at ECU — Delaney Graham (90), Emily Royson (90), Maggie Graham (80) and Jenna Royson (76).

Ruthie Jones has started 42 consecutive games in goal for the Blue Devils and has had 20 shutouts, which is fifth place all-time at Duke.

Sophie Jones has a run of 53 straight starts since arriving at Duke. DUKE VS. UNC GREENSBORO The Blue Devils’ match-up with Spartans will be their 20th encounter of all time.

Duke has a 14-5-0 lead over UNCG and is 10-1-0 at Koskinen Stadium.

In the last meeting, Duke shutout UNCG to open the 2006 NCAA tournament 1-0.

Duke is all-time 24-5-0 against Southern Conference opponents.

The Blue Devils currently have a four-game winning streak against opponents from the Southern Conference. The longest winning streak was from October 1989 to October 1995, where Duke won 10 games in a row against opponents from the Southern Conference.

head coach Robbie Church holds a 5-2 ledger against UNC Greensboro with wins in five of the last six meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/8/20/womens-soccer-no-2-duke-hosts-uncg-in-home-opener-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos