Was just fantastic to see how Virat Kohli took Test cricket so seriously: Graeme Smith





LONDON: Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith applauded India’s attitude to Test cricket when Virat Kohli was captain, saying it was fantastic to see him taking the game’s longest format very seriously. Kohli, who became a full-time Test captain in 2015 after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the format, led India to 40 victories from 68 Tests as skipper, losing 17 and drawing 11 draws. He retired as Test captain when India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January with a 58.82 win rate, while recording memorable wins abroad and at home. “With Test cricket it’s just iconic countries or the big cricket countries that are contributing to Test cricket at the moment. India led the way in Test cricket under Virat Kohli. It was just fantastic; he took Test cricket so seriously in world cricket. That’s how they run first,” Smith said on Sky Sports during the day three action between England and South Africa at Lord’s. At the same time, Smith pointed out that only a small number of countries contribute to test match promotions in the world. “But as long as we have competitive teams, you won’t have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 competitive teams. You may only have five or six countries playing test cricket at this level.” Smith, who is also the commissioner of the new upcoming T20 competition in South Africa, went on to explain why the new T20 competition was necessary from a financial point of view. “It will definitely be an investment in our game that South African cricket desperately needed.” “The pressure on countries like New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa to remain financially sustainable to keep up with England, India and the world league to stay competitive is hugely important. or whatever can afford one of the best countries to disappear.” In order to have all players from South Africa available for the inaugural edition of the new T20 competition, the ODI series against Australia was forfeited in January, implying that they have lost 30 points in the World Cup Super League tally, risking their automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup in India next year. “Four weeks out of a whole year the priority will be the league. I think if we hadn’t done this South African cricket, probably could have lost eight to ten players to this league of the UAE. People are looking at those three ODIs too wrong .” “Yes, South Africa hasn’t handled ODI cricket that well and it should never be in this position. But for South Africa it’s a huge financial stress for South Africa to be in Australia outside their main part of the game.” summer. It’s like asking England not to play during your summer.” “The commitment South African cricket has made to go for the three friendlies is good for the game. It’s something that won’t happen often,” Smith concluded.

