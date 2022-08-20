Michigan footballers react to transfer Eyabi Anoma in





ANN ARBOR, Mich. —While you’re in the middle of fall camp, often seeing breaking news in terms of jobs won or lost and players emerging and the like, the Wolverines have a very different story. Michigan Football added a former five-star prospect and college football companion to its roster via transfer, Eyabi Anoma, who had originally committed to Alabamabut eventually went to Houston and then settled in Tennessee-Martin. Buy Wolverines tickets Hailing from Baltimore (Maryland) St. Frances Academy, the same Michigan high school that Blake Corum attended, Anoma was the nation’s No. 3 player overall according to the 247Sports ranking. He didn’t overlap with Corum in high school, but Corum is still excited to have him in Ann Arbor. “He left the year I got there – I got there in my junior year. He had gone to Bama,” Corum said. “He’s a baller. He’s a baller. He’s going to help a lot, you just have to give him the script He’ll be on the pitch soon and wreaking havoc. I’m glad he’s here.” Of course, Corum doesn’t compete for playtime with him. But junior Jaylen Harrell does. Despite appearing to be a competitor, Harrell has taken Anoma under his wing, teaching him everything he needs to know about the playbook and helping him get used to Ann Arbor. ‘Eyabi is cool. He’s a good player,” said Harrell. “We’re basically just racing every day. He’s a great guy to have in the room. We’re just excited to have him.” His comment about joining in every day begs the question: has Anoma been here longer than people thought? No, Harrell clarified, he’s just arrived, but he’s ready to participate anyway. “He’s nearby. He got here yesterday—he’s in the area,” Harrell said. “Welcome him with open arms – cool dude. Excited, he’s ready to learn. I help him a little bit with the script and stuff. He’s ready to come into the room, to just compete and be there to go after.” How did Harrell find out that he would soon have more competition at edge rusher? Did he find out like everyone else? No, he says, the coaches told me they brought him in before the rest of the world found out. As for the status of Anoma’s journeyman and the fact that he was kicked out of the team in both Alabama and Houston, Harrell said he knew nothing about it. He reiterated that he’s excited to see what Anoma brings to the room now that he’s got another shot at a Power Five program. “They spoke to the entire defence. Told us Eyabi is coming in,” Harrell said. “Coach Harbaugh also told us he was coming. Great addition to the team, as I said, welcome him with open arms. Ready to just to go out and compete.” Michigan has one week left of fall camp before moving into game week. The Wolverines open at home against Colorado State on September 3, which could also be Anoma’s debut. A look at Cade McNamara’s 2021 situational stats









