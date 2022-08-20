Kvitova vs. Keys, Sabalenka vs. Garcia and showcase to power

MASON, Ohio — The Western & Southern Open semifinals will be a celebration of power tennis on Saturday.

The first semifinal will feature 2019 champion Madison Keys against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. In the second semifinal, world number 7 Aryna Sabalenka will face a resurgent Caroline Garcia.

Who will be able to impose his will for victory?

Matches start at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Garcia: “When you do poorly, people forget about you pretty quickly and forget what you’ve done in the past. Once you have a few wins in a row under your belt and play better, it’s like being a top star again. from a loser to arguably one of the best players of the moment.” pic.twitter.com/HciUF1vxbm WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 20, 2022

No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka vs. Caroline Garcia

head to head: Sabalenka leads 2-1

Last meeting: Garcia d. Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-4, 2018 Zhuhai

No one has won more matches since the beginning of June on the Hologic WTA Tour than Caroline Garcia, who won her 25th with a 6-1, 7-6 victory against 7-seeded Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. As number 35, the Frenchwoman had to get through qualifying to earn her top spot, but her form proved impossible to stop in Cincinnati. Garcia is the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of the event since Akgul Amanmuradova in 2007.

After winning three sets against Diane Parry and Andrea Petkovic in qualifying, Garcia defeated two Top 10 opponents in Cincinnati, first Maria Sakkari and then Pegula. She has broken a total of three times in her four main draw matches, winning a tournament-best 93.5% of her service games.

But will that service hold up against Sabalenka’s return? The world’s No. 7 is in her first hard-court WTA 1000 semifinal of the season, with victories over Anna Kalinskaya, Shelby Rogers and Zhang Shuai. Sabalenka is bidding for her biggest final since winning Madrid in 2021.

“She’s been in the Top 10 for a while and always does well at the big events,” said Garcia. “You can always count on her. No matter how many double faults she makes in one game, she’s still there, she’s still winning games and she’s not afraid to go for it.”

“So it’s going to be a great challenge for me. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a good challenge to play against another aggressive player to see who can be the most aggressive and do the best.”

Sabalenka blasts past Zhang to Cincy semi-final

She has struggled with her serve since the WTA final last fall, but Sabalenka enlisted a biomechanics specialist to help her tackle her motion.

“This season was really crazy for me, a lot of challenges,” said Sabalenka. “I’m super proud of myself that I was able to handle all these tough moments this year and that I was able to fight. Even when something didn’t work out, I kept doing my best, still fighting for it.

“I’m super happy to be back in the semi-finals, and I’ll do my best tomorrow.”

Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova

head to head: 4-4

Last meeting: Kvitova d. Keys, 7-5, 6-4, 2021 Cincinnati First Round

Game recognizes play and power recognizes power. When it comes to Madison Keys and Petra Kvitova, there is nothing but respect between two of the greatest hitters in the game.

“She’s a big hitter, but even from the forehand she can use a little bit of a different style sometimes, that she can crank it up a little bit higher with more topspin,” Kvitova told reporters after her straight-sets win against Ajla Tomljanovic in the game. . quarterfinals. “She moves very well. And especially the serve, she has a lot of variety in the serve. She can go for the ace, she can have a kick, she has a nice technique of the serve.

“She definitely has more of this stuff. Not like me. I have nothing, I’m just boom-boom.”

The two-time Wimbledon champion certainly sold herself short, especially in a week that saw her make her way past Jil Teichmann, Sorana Cirstea, Ons Jabeur and Tomljanovic to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final in two years.

The challenge for Kvitova will be physical. In a season where she struggled to string together wins, she admitted entering her quarterfinals and felt the wear and tear of the week. The fatigue forced her to play with more risk. It worked against Tomljanovic, but Keys poses a different set of challenges.

Keys has played relaxed, confident tennis in what is essentially her home tournament. The Illinois native has rediscovered the attitude and play with which she won the Adelaide title and an Australian Open semifinal in January, deploying her thumping foundations to precise effect.

“I’ve obviously had some fights with Petra,” Keys said after her dominant win over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. “Some won, some lost. It’s never easy to play against her, especially not later in a draw, which means she plays really good tennis.”