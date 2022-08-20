2021-22 Player Rating: Travis Konecny ​​ultimately performed as expected





What comes to mind when you think of a typical Travis Konecny ​​performance? What you just imagined probably corresponds to Konecny’s actual output from 2021-22. Konecny ​​is an established second-line winger who scores at a top-six pace (reference from here) Retirement plan Marionettes article) in terms of points, with its totals between the average first-tier production for a winger and a good second-tier production. In terms of goals, he usually stays within these boxes; however, last season was a break from the norm as he scored just 16 goals. Anyway, benchmarks aside, 2021-22 was Konecnys second best season in terms of raw point totals, but his 79 games as a whole still felt uniquely average for the player we know Konecny ​​is. It is very interesting to look at Konecny ​​from a goalscoring perspective. He shot the puck more times than he has at any point in his career thus far. He improved his 182 shots on the net (296 total attempts) in 2018/19 and took 220 shots on target (382 total attempts). As such, his shooting rate dropped to the lowest in his career at 7.3%. Looking at his battle cards, we tell an interesting story. The first set of cards is from his rookie season through 2021, and the last set is 2021-22 (cards courtesy of Icydata). Set A Set B Konecny ​​shoots from roughly the same places, but his goals were much less frequent from areas outside the direct slot. To put this into more perspective, 75% of Konecny’s goals last season came from the low to the high position (classified up to the circles extending to the blue line). This is a similar trend for his entire career, but Konecny ​​saw an 11% drop in high final scores in 2021-22. He shot the puck from that area an approximately equal amount, but scored less. Call it bad luck, or just that he was shooting Lake, but his ability to place the puck in the back of the net fell behind. His ability as a playmaker, or at least to be in good situations to pass the puck, was on display when he registered his highest total of 5-on-5 primary assists in his career with 22 (his previous best was 12 in 2018-19). You might think this would lead to Konecny ​​coming out strong on game driving stats. However, it falls just short of breakeven at 5-to-5 at 49.75 CF%. But when you consider that Konecny ​​is second in Corsi percentage when filtering by matches played (if we filter by 41+ matches played, or half a season, Konecny ​​is second behind Claude Giroux), he comes in. this looks more favourable. sense for a team that generally struggled. Konecny ​​is far from a hindrance to the Flyers, but he is a second-line player in terms of talent and it’s best we don’t get unrealistic expectations from him to exceed this. Konecny ​​is still a great hockey player! Especially for his contract, $5.5 million isn’t the worst blow to a consistent second-line scorer, even if you’d ideally like to pay a little less. He’s far from the cornerstone of the offense, though, and probably won’t be anytime soon. Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadstreethockey.com/2022/8/19/23312751/philadelphia-flyers-season-player-review-2021-22-travis-konecny-stats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos