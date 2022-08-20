India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head Records, 2nd ODI, India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2022. India takes on the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20) and the visitors will be happy to wrap up the series. India had won the first ODI by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they wouldn’t want to put themselves in a situation to be won in the final ODI.

India vs Zimbabwe One Day series started on August 18, 2022 with the first ODI match. Now the 2nd ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on 20th August 2022 and starts at 12:45pm according to Indian standard time, the toss of the match is at 12:15pm.

KL Rahul recorded his first win as captain in the 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill crushed half a century in the visitor’s 10-wicket win over the hosts. Pacer Deepak Chahar was named Player of the Match for his bowling exploits.

Deepak Chahar, who threw seven overs unchanged with first spell figures of 3/27, was well supported by Mohammed Siraj (1/36), who worked up the brisk pace while casting the ideal length of the Test match. Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Axar Patel (3/24) also got their fair share of the middle and lower order casualties, while Kuldeep Yadav (0/36) was restrictive despite going without a wicket.

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan secured a sparkling half-century as India defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in Thursday’s three-match ODI series. Shubman Gill made an unbeaten 82 while Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 81 as the pair peeled off an unbeaten score of 192 for the first wicket.

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have stitched 3 100-plus stands in India’s last 4 ODIs. Shubman Gill topped the charts with 205 runs in the 3 ODIs against the West Indies, while Shikhar Dhawan finished second with 168 runs. Both made it into the 1950s and missed centuries by narrow margins in the Caribbean tour.

Deepak Chahar-led bowlers reduced Zimbabwe to 31 for 4 and then 110 for 8 before a counter-attack ninth-wicket stand of 70 off 65 between Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava lifted them to a somewhat respectable total.

India192 for 0 (Gill 82*, Dhawan 81*) beatZimbabwe189 (Chakabva 35, Ngarava 34, Axar 3-24, Chahar 3-27, Prasidh 3-50) with 10 wickets

India is expected to compete with the same team in the 2nd ODI as none of their batsmen except openers got a chance to bat in the first game while each of the bowlers shone in the 1st ODI. Zimbabwe is expected to go in with the same team that played the first game.

The teams have played a total of 64 ODIs with India having the advantage of 52 wins. Zimbabwe has recorded 10 wins. The two teams drew twice in ODIs, first in 1993 (Indore) and then in 1997 (Paarl). The two teams first faced each other in an ODI match in 1983, the eighth game of the Prudential World Cup in Leicester.

The two sides have played eight bilateral series, with India winning seven times. Zimbabwe has only won one, a run of two matches in 1996-97. While they won the opening game by eight wickets, the second game was cancelled. Since July 2013, India has won 13 consecutive ODI matches against Zimbabwe, with their most recent meeting ending in a 10-wicket win in Harare in 2022.

Dinesh Mongia’s unbeaten knock of 159 in 147 balls took India in 2002 in Guwahati to 333/6 in 50 overs. The visitors have the highest total of 333/6 against Zimbabwe in ODIs and Zimbabwe on the other hand has the highest total of 289/4 against India in ODIs.

Given a goal of 227 in a 2005 Triangular series, Zimbabwe was knocked out for 65, with pacer Irfan Pathan recording his career-best figures of 5/27.

Sachin Tendulkar is India’s leading go-getter against Zimbabwe in ODIs, scoring 1,377 runs in 34 matches at an average of 49.17. Andy Flower, a legend of Zimbabwean cricket, has scored 1,298 runs against the Asian Giants in ODIs, the highest total of any Zimbabwean player.

Kapil Dev achieved the highest individual score in an ODI match between the two sides. During their 1983 Cricket World Cup 60-over match, Kapil Dev hit a blitzkrieg unbeaten 175 off 138 balls. Interestingly, 100 runs of the knock came from just fours and sixes.

Andy Flowers 145 against the Asian Giants in the 2002 Champions Trophy is the highest individual score of a Zimbabwean player against India in ODIs.

Ajit Agarkar leads the wicket-taker charts in ODIs between the two countries, taking 45 wickets in 26 games against Zimbabwe. Former Zimbabwean fast bowler Heath Streak took 39 wickets against India, the highest by any Zimbabwe bowler.

Amit Mishra (6/48) scored the best bowling score in an ODI match against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2013. For Zimbabwe, it is Heath Streak who registered a bowling score of 5/32 against India, which is the best of a Zimbabwean bowler.