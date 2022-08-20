French Open Doubles Champion Ryan Harrison Advances to Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge

The Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge at the Emkey Tennis Garden in Wyomissing kicked off on Friday with six world-class players competing in the two-day event.

Ryan Harrison, a former top 40 player and Grand Slam doubles champion, advanced to Saturday’s semifinals after beating Lancaster’s Nicholas Bybel 6-2, 6-3 in his second game of the round robin tournament.

Harrison fell to India’s Sumit Nagal, who is ranked 458th in the world in their opening match, 6-4, 6-2. Nagal will face Hugo Gaston, ranked 68th, in the first semifinal at 8:30am and Harrison will face 18-year-old Michael Zheng in the second semifinal.

The final is scheduled for 12.30 pm

“It’s a beautiful location; the house is amazing,” said Harrison, who is joining the event for the first time. “The setup here is beautiful and everyone was very helpful and nice. So I am very happy to be here.”

Harrison, 30, is ranked 40th in singles and 16th in doubles by the ATP. He has won one ATP singles title (2017 in Memphis) and four doubles titles, including the French Open in 2017. He currently ranks 535th in singles.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing on the biggest stages,” Harrison said. “So to get to that moment (the French Open) and be successful was a dream come true.

“When you’re there (at a Grand Slam event), you don’t want the presence of the situation to keep you from playing your best. And I thought I played really well that whole tournament, especially in the final. I was really proud of myself with that one.”

Harrison, who has competed in every Grand Slam against some of the biggest names in tennis, also has experience on an arguably even bigger stage when he played for Team USA during the 2012 Olympics. He said he believes winning a Grand Slam title and competing for his province are each a special experience in their own right.

“It’s just so different when you play for your country,” Harrison said. “When you play for your country, you’re there, and the name on the front of your chest is USA. That’s more important than Harrison on the back. You always hear that cliché and it’s true.

“It’s unreal to look back on it (the Olympics). That is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Even the people who don’t quite understand tennis, when you say you’re an Olympian, there’s something like, ‘Oh man, he’s real’. But I think you can put them (the Olympics and the Grand Slam events) into different categories because the Olympics actually replace the sport of tennis.”

Outside of court, Harrison enjoys doing philanthropic work. On Wednesday, he led a youth tennis clinic at Hampden Park in Reading with more than 30 children, including high school students from Berks Catholic, Conrad Weiser and Reading High.

“I love giving back,” Harrison said. “Especially for a cause like this that supports kids who want to get involved in their lives at that crucial age as they enter their teens and there are so many different things you can work with. I think tennis and its inclusiveness can really teach people valuable life lessons that will help them be successful throughout their lives.

“I always want to do my part to meet these children. Even if it’s just temporary or something they remember their whole life, I don’t care as long as I can make some kind of positive impact. I think that’s the most important thing and I try to take the time for that where possible.”

Presented by the Berks County Tennis Association, the event benefits from grants to the City of Reading (COR Tennis) program through the Reading Recreation Commission.

With a career record of 118-159 in singles and 15 years of experience as a pro, Harrison said he hopes his best playing days are still ahead of him.

“I’ve been able to play in the US Open, Wimbledon and all the biggest events and have had the pleasure of playing against everyone on the biggest stages,” said Harrison. “So it’s been fun. I’ve had a good run so far and I hope my best days are still ahead.”

In Friday’s other scores in Group 1, Zheng, an up-and-coming freshman at Columbia, defeated Jonas Foretek 6-4, 6-0; Gaston defeated Zheng 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; and Fortek defeated Gaston 6-4, 6-4. Zheng won the group and Gaston finished second.

In Group 2, Nagal, who won the group, defeated Bybel 6-1, 7-5 in the final game of the day. Harrison finished second in the group.