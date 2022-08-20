Roberts promoted to head coach of women’s tennis





OXFORD, Ms. Ole Miss head tennis coach ladies Mark Beyers announced that Grant Roberts has been promoted to head coach. Roberts joined the Rebel tennis program in the spring of 2018. “From the day Grant stepped here on campus as an assistant coach in 2018, he has made a huge impact on this program and our players,” said Beyers. “His knowledge of the game is unparalleled and his ability to pass that knowledge on to the different players in a way that is best for each of them is incredible. Over the years, Grant has grown to be one of the best coaches in college tennis, and think this is the perfect time for him to take on a bigger role as an Associate Head Coach here at Ole Miss.” During Robert’s tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels set an overall record of 67-45 over the past four seasons. Roberts has helped athletes coach ITA Southern Regionals and NCAA Championships. In his first season, Roberts assisted Beyers in leading the Rebels to their first season with 20 wins (22-7) since 1999, the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, most SEC game wins (9-4), their best result in the SEC (5th ) since 2012 and a final ranking of No. 8, the highest since 1999. Roberts stood on the field of senior Arianne Hartono as she made a historic run to the NCAA Singles Championship and became the first NCAA champion in history. the program became. In his second season in 2019, Roberts senior Tea helped Jandric to the ITA Southern Region Most Improved Senior and All-SEC Second Team honors. The women ended their season with a massive upset, taking number 16 Texas A&M 4-2 on Senior Day. In the shortened 2020 season, the Rebels competed in 14 games, setting an overall record of 9-5 (1-3 SEC). Most notably, the team defeated No. 14 UCF on the road 4-3. At home, the team put together a 7-3 record, including a 4-1 win over Roberts’ alma mater, Kentucky. During Roberts’ first three seasons, the Rebels won more than two-thirds of all home games (23-11, .677). The Rebels reached the first round of the 2021 NCAA Team Championships. Roberts also assisted with coaching Sabina Machalova to earn a big bid for the NCAA Singles Championships. Ole Miss reached 19th place in the Oracle/ITA national team rankings. During the season, the Rebels earned four sweeps against SEC opponents, including three against top-25 teams (No. 18 Auburn, No. 19 LSU and No. 21 Vanderbilt). During the 2022 season, the Rebels set an overall record of 13-11. Roberts assisted in coaching Machalova to the NCAA Singles Championships for the second consecutive season. Before coming to Oxford, Roberts served as an assistant coach for women in Colorado. Before that, he was a volunteer assistant coach for the Kentucky men’s team for three years. He helped the Wildcats reach the semifinals of the 2014 NCAA tournament, where the team finished 13th in the country. Roberts was a standout player in Kentucky from 2009-2013. Despite his injuries, he helped the Wildcats to the 2012 SEC Championship and the NCAA Sweet 16 three times, including the quarterfinals in 2010. Roberts is Kentucky’s all-time leader in game wins. For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennison Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram atOleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers.

