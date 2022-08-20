High school football results on Friday





CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Friday’s slate of games. FRIDAYS TOP 25 RESULTS #1 Mater Dei 42, Salt Lake City, Utah, West 0 #4 Corona Centennial 85, Corona Santiago 0 #12 Orange Lutheran 27, #5 Gardena Serra 26 #6 Los Alamitos 41, Bakersfield Garces 0 #25 JSerra 31, #7 Sierra Canyon 17 #8 Santa Margarita 18, #16 San Juan Hills 8 #11 Corona del Mar 41, Downey 10 #13 Oxnard Pacifica 41, Westlake 21 #15 Inglewood 41, #14 St Bonaventure 34 West Ranch 61, #18 St Francis 41 #21 Rancho Cucamonga 27, #24 Servite 7 #22 Chaminade 24, Oaks Christian 17 #23 Simi Valley 49, Ventura 3 CITY SECTION NON-LEAGUE Chavez 24, San Fernando 0 Cleveland 27, Granada Hills Kennedy 12 Eagle Rock 44, Marquez 14 Fairfax 42, Reseda 0 Franklin 32, Call 14 Gardena at Angelou, score not reported Granada Hills 54, Arleta 0 Grant 46, Taft 28 Huntington Park 40, Rivera 0 Jefferson 23, Southeast 0 King/Drew 36, Park View 6 Legacy 21, Maywood CES 8 Locke 28, Los Angeles 14 Los Angeles Hamilton 33, Washington 8 Los Angeles Jordan 36, Contreras 0 Los Angeles Wilson 28, Bernstein 16 Manual Doctor 26, Mendez 0 Monroe 20, Chatsworth 13 Palisades 35, El Camino Real 19 Panorama 36, ​​​​​​Royal 27 South Gate 33, Dorsey 20 Westchester 27, Crenshaw 0 SOUTHERN SECTION NON-LEAGUE Anaheim Canyon 54, Aliso Niguel 20 Alta Loma 20, West Covina 13 Baldwin Park 35, Montebello 21 Barstow 48, Rubidoux 8 Beaumont 17, Murrieta Mesa 13 Bloomington 22, San Gorgonio 14 Big Bag 53, Workman 6 Brentwood 41, La Salle 0 Buena Park 49, Cerritos 21 Calabasas 41, Santa Monica 14 Camarillo 35, Hart 17 Chaffey 38, Tahquitz 29 Chaminade 24, Oaks Christian 17 Coachella Valley 42, Canyon Springs 7 Corona Centennial 85, Corona Santiago 0 Corona del Mar 41, Downey 10 Make Lutheran 41, Costa Mesa 7 Cypress 27, Spur 13 Dana Hills 21, Irvine University 14 Diamond bar 28, Esperanza 21 Two Cities 22, Burbank 19 Eastvale Roosevelt 28, King 21 El Dorado 35, Cerritos Valley Christian 0 The Ranch 26, Don Lugo 10 Elsinore 34, Large Terrace 32 Fountain Valley 52, Placentia Valencia 14 Gabrielino 14, Glendale 6 Godinez 15, Magnolia 13 Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0 Hawthorne 40, Word of God 0 Heritage Christian 21, Harvard-Westlak 20 Highland 20, Paraclete 7 Hillcrest 24, Riverside Poly 14 Hoover 70, Kippah 0 Huntington Beach 20, Mayfair 13 Indian Springs 46, Desert Hot Springs 6 Inglewood 41, St Bonaventure 34 Irvine 31, Portola 10 JSerra 31, Sierra Canyon 17 Jurupa Valley 35, Ontario 12 Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14 La Canada 56, Rosemead 26 The look 27, the bull 24 15 La Serna, 14 Pasadena La Sierra 32, Whittier Christian 18 Laguna Hills 3, Katella 0 Lakeside 15, Arlington 14 Linfield Christian 41, Loara 7 Los Altos 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 6 Mary Star 35, view point 7 Miller 19, Colton 16 Monrovia 36, ​​Bonita 35 (OT) Moorpark 38, Hueneme 13 Moreno Valley 52, Riverside Notre Dame 8 Newbury Park 38, Golden Valley 21 Nogales 35, La Puente 7 Northview 10, Muir 0 Northwood 21, Woodbridge 7 Norwalk 55, San Marino 33 Oak Hills 50, Antelope Valley 0 Oak Park 33, Buena 21 Orange 42, Garden Grove Pacifica 7 Orange Lutheran 27, Gardena Serra 26 Orange Vista 35, Lakewood 13 Oxnard 6, Quartz Hill 0 Oxnard Pacifica 41, Westlake 21 Palm Springs 21, Yucaipa 9 Paloma Valley 41, Temescal Canyon 37 Patriot 41, Rialto 6 Peninsula 26, Dominguez 7 Pomona 26, mountain 13 Ramona 35, Riverside North 25 Rancho Christian 48, Cathedral City 14 Rancho Cucamonga 27, Serviette 7 Riverside Prep 28, Bosco Tech 22 Rowland 34, Glenn 7 Salesian 38, Xavier Prep 15 San Bernardino 76, Desert Mirage 0 San Dimas 33, Fullerton 6 San Jacinto 48, Redlands East Valley 8 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 25, Carpinteria 0 Santa Ana Valley 34, Ocean View 16 Santa Barbara 48, North Torrance 19 Santa Margarita 18, San Juan Hills 8 Santa Rosa Academy 30, San Jacinto Valley Academy 11 Serrano 42, Lancaster 0 Shadow Hills 28, Indio 13 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 45, Crespi 7 Sierra Vista 34, Gladstone 13 Silverado 32, Villa Park 29 Simi Valley 49, Ventura 3 South El Monte 13, Alhambra 12 South Hills 21, Diamond Ranch 7 Top 42, Santa Fe 12 Thousand Oaks 35, Segerstrom 7 Troy 49, Bell Gardens 29 Village Christian 42, Montclair 7 View of Lake 56, Citrus Hill 0 Vista Murrieta 20, Large Oak 14 Walnut 34, Garey 0 West Ranch 61, St Francis 41 West Valley 43, Pacific Ocean 0 Western 42, Chino 0 Whittier 15, Sonora 13 Yorba Linda 28, Damien 19 Schurr 32, California 28 INTERSECTIONAL Apple Valley 42, Chula Vista Eastlake 7 Ayala 28, San Diego Torrey Pines 14 Bishop Diego 41, Santa Maria Righetti 9 Bishop Montgomery 34, Santee 13 Cabrillo 54, Hawkins 6 Campbell Hall 36, Sun Valley Poly 13 Canyon Country Canyon 35, Canoga Park 6 Cathedral 41, Garfield 0 Compton 52, Dymally 22 Edison 48, Venice 13 Fillmore 49, California 0 Highland Utah Lone Peak 49, Alemany 20 Homedale (Idaho) 46, Laguna Beach 14 Littlerock 28, Rosamond 0 Lompoc 53, Agoura 12 Lompoc Cabrillo 51, Nordhoff 19 Los Alamitos 41, Bakersfield Garces 0 Lynwood 20, new designs Watt 0 Mater Dei 42, Salt Lake City, Utah, West 0 Morningside 38, Hollywood 13 Narbonne 14, Torrance 7 Newport Harbor 26, Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington 7 North Las Vegas (Nev.) Canyon Springs 18, Arcadia 14 Orem (Utah) Timpanogos 57, Corona 6 Royal 21, Birmingham 14 San Clemente 48, Oceanside 7 San Diego Parker 52, Pasadena Poly 27 San Marcos 35, Morro Bay 18 San Pedro 33, St. Anthony 14 Santa Maria St Joseph 19, Palos Verdes 16 Santa Paula 34, North Hollywood 12 South Pasadena 28, Lincoln 7 Spring Valley Steele Canyon 41, Heritage 30 St Monica 22, Los Angeles Marshall 20 St. Paul 35, View 21 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 41, Wilmington Banning 3 Tehachapi 52, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0 Treasury 35, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 33 8 MAN INTERSECTIONAL Chula Vista Victory Christian 78, North Valley Military Institute 0

