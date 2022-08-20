Sports
High school football results on Friday
CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Friday’s slate of games.
FRIDAYS TOP 25 RESULTS
#1 Mater Dei 42, Salt Lake City, Utah, West 0
#4 Corona Centennial 85, Corona Santiago 0
#12 Orange Lutheran 27, #5 Gardena Serra 26
#6 Los Alamitos 41, Bakersfield Garces 0
#25 JSerra 31, #7 Sierra Canyon 17
#8 Santa Margarita 18, #16 San Juan Hills 8
#11 Corona del Mar 41, Downey 10
#13 Oxnard Pacifica 41, Westlake 21
#15 Inglewood 41, #14 St Bonaventure 34
West Ranch 61, #18 St Francis 41
#21 Rancho Cucamonga 27, #24 Servite 7
#22 Chaminade 24, Oaks Christian 17
#23 Simi Valley 49, Ventura 3
CITY SECTION
NON-LEAGUE
Chavez 24, San Fernando 0
Cleveland 27, Granada Hills Kennedy 12
Eagle Rock 44, Marquez 14
Fairfax 42, Reseda 0
Franklin 32, Call 14
Gardena at Angelou, score not reported
Granada Hills 54, Arleta 0
Grant 46, Taft 28
Huntington Park 40, Rivera 0
Jefferson 23, Southeast 0
King/Drew 36, Park View 6
Legacy 21, Maywood CES 8
Locke 28, Los Angeles 14
Los Angeles Hamilton 33, Washington 8
Los Angeles Jordan 36, Contreras 0
Los Angeles Wilson 28, Bernstein 16
Manual Doctor 26, Mendez 0
Monroe 20, Chatsworth 13
Palisades 35, El Camino Real 19
Panorama 36, Royal 27
South Gate 33, Dorsey 20
Westchester 27, Crenshaw 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
NON-LEAGUE
Anaheim Canyon 54, Aliso Niguel 20
Alta Loma 20, West Covina 13
Baldwin Park 35, Montebello 21
Barstow 48, Rubidoux 8
Beaumont 17, Murrieta Mesa 13
Bloomington 22, San Gorgonio 14
Big Bag 53, Workman 6
Brentwood 41, La Salle 0
Buena Park 49, Cerritos 21
Calabasas 41, Santa Monica 14
Camarillo 35, Hart 17
Chaffey 38, Tahquitz 29
Chaminade 24, Oaks Christian 17
Coachella Valley 42, Canyon Springs 7
Corona Centennial 85, Corona Santiago 0
Corona del Mar 41, Downey 10
Make Lutheran 41, Costa Mesa 7
Cypress 27, Spur 13
Dana Hills 21, Irvine University 14
Diamond bar 28, Esperanza 21
Two Cities 22, Burbank 19
Eastvale Roosevelt 28, King 21
El Dorado 35, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
The Ranch 26, Don Lugo 10
Elsinore 34, Large Terrace 32
Fountain Valley 52, Placentia Valencia 14
Gabrielino 14, Glendale 6
Godinez 15, Magnolia 13
Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0
Hawthorne 40, Word of God 0
Heritage Christian 21, Harvard-Westlak 20
Highland 20, Paraclete 7
Hillcrest 24, Riverside Poly 14
Hoover 70, Kippah 0
Huntington Beach 20, Mayfair 13
Indian Springs 46, Desert Hot Springs 6
Inglewood 41, St Bonaventure 34
Irvine 31, Portola 10
JSerra 31, Sierra Canyon 17
Jurupa Valley 35, Ontario 12
Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14
La Canada 56, Rosemead 26
The look 27, the bull 24
15 La Serna, 14 Pasadena
La Sierra 32, Whittier Christian 18
Laguna Hills 3, Katella 0
Lakeside 15, Arlington 14
Linfield Christian 41, Loara 7
Los Altos 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 6
Mary Star 35, view point 7
Miller 19, Colton 16
Monrovia 36, Bonita 35 (OT)
Moorpark 38, Hueneme 13
Moreno Valley 52, Riverside Notre Dame 8
Newbury Park 38, Golden Valley 21
Nogales 35, La Puente 7
Northview 10, Muir 0
Northwood 21, Woodbridge 7
Norwalk 55, San Marino 33
Oak Hills 50, Antelope Valley 0
Oak Park 33, Buena 21
Orange 42, Garden Grove Pacifica 7
Orange Lutheran 27, Gardena Serra 26
Orange Vista 35, Lakewood 13
Oxnard 6, Quartz Hill 0
Oxnard Pacifica 41, Westlake 21
Palm Springs 21, Yucaipa 9
Paloma Valley 41, Temescal Canyon 37
Patriot 41, Rialto 6
Peninsula 26, Dominguez 7
Pomona 26, mountain 13
Ramona 35, Riverside North 25
Rancho Christian 48, Cathedral City 14
Rancho Cucamonga 27, Serviette 7
Riverside Prep 28, Bosco Tech 22
Rowland 34, Glenn 7
Salesian 38, Xavier Prep 15
San Bernardino 76, Desert Mirage 0
San Dimas 33, Fullerton 6
San Jacinto 48, Redlands East Valley 8
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 25, Carpinteria 0
Santa Ana Valley 34, Ocean View 16
Santa Barbara 48, North Torrance 19
Santa Margarita 18, San Juan Hills 8
Santa Rosa Academy 30, San Jacinto Valley Academy 11
Serrano 42, Lancaster 0
Shadow Hills 28, Indio 13
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 45, Crespi 7
Sierra Vista 34, Gladstone 13
Silverado 32, Villa Park 29
Simi Valley 49, Ventura 3
South El Monte 13, Alhambra 12
South Hills 21, Diamond Ranch 7
Top 42, Santa Fe 12
Thousand Oaks 35, Segerstrom 7
Troy 49, Bell Gardens 29
Village Christian 42, Montclair 7
View of Lake 56, Citrus Hill 0
Vista Murrieta 20, Large Oak 14
Walnut 34, Garey 0
West Ranch 61, St Francis 41
West Valley 43, Pacific Ocean 0
Western 42, Chino 0
Whittier 15, Sonora 13
Yorba Linda 28, Damien 19
Schurr 32, California 28
INTERSECTIONAL
Apple Valley 42, Chula Vista Eastlake 7
Ayala 28, San Diego Torrey Pines 14
Bishop Diego 41, Santa Maria Righetti 9
Bishop Montgomery 34, Santee 13
Cabrillo 54, Hawkins 6
Campbell Hall 36, Sun Valley Poly 13
Canyon Country Canyon 35, Canoga Park 6
Cathedral 41, Garfield 0
Compton 52, Dymally 22
Edison 48, Venice 13
Fillmore 49, California 0
Highland Utah Lone Peak 49, Alemany 20
Homedale (Idaho) 46, Laguna Beach 14
Littlerock 28, Rosamond 0
Lompoc 53, Agoura 12
Lompoc Cabrillo 51, Nordhoff 19
Los Alamitos 41, Bakersfield Garces 0
Lynwood 20, new designs Watt 0
Mater Dei 42, Salt Lake City, Utah, West 0
Morningside 38, Hollywood 13
Narbonne 14, Torrance 7
Newport Harbor 26, Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington 7
North Las Vegas (Nev.) Canyon Springs 18, Arcadia 14
Orem (Utah) Timpanogos 57, Corona 6
Royal 21, Birmingham 14
San Clemente 48, Oceanside 7
San Diego Parker 52, Pasadena Poly 27
San Marcos 35, Morro Bay 18
San Pedro 33, St. Anthony 14
Santa Maria St Joseph 19, Palos Verdes 16
Santa Paula 34, North Hollywood 12
South Pasadena 28, Lincoln 7
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 41, Heritage 30
St Monica 22, Los Angeles Marshall 20
St. Paul 35, View 21
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 41, Wilmington Banning 3
Tehachapi 52, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Treasury 35, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 33
8 MAN
INTERSECTIONAL
Chula Vista Victory Christian 78, North Valley Military Institute 0
|
