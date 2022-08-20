Braydin Lewis grateful as the hockey community gathers its support; Komets Alumni Game tonight | comets

Braydin Lewis speaks with the positivity you would expect from a hockey player, one who plays with a level of toughness that his father brought to the ice for the Komets as a member of the 2003 Colonial Cup championship team.

For Braydin Lewis, 18, it’s a matter of when the doctors don’t give him permission to play hockey. He’s gearing up for the upcoming season like hell with his team, the Metro Jets, who are based in Mount Clemens, Michigan, coming in about three skates a week amid a rigorous travel schedule for medical treatments.

If you didn’t know that Braydin Lewis was ill and battling a rare form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, his words would lead you to believe that he is just like any other junior hockey player, ready for a season that could enhance his career. And that’s the idea. Hockey has given him something to focus on as he tries to regain his health, a struggle that has mobilized the hockey community.

I’m actually feeling really good, said Braydin Lewis, who had surgery on June 2 to remove a 2-inch tumor from his right frontal lobe. The only thing I started to get is a little fatigue. Ive continued to train and skate. But I feel good. I just keep thinking positive and fighting through this.

Today at 7:00 PM, the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse will host a game between the Komets Alumni and BLF Warriors, including Braydin Lewis and some of his friends, to raise money for the cost of his medical care.

When you talk to him and it can be baffling, he is cheerful and smiling. But he always has a smile on his face, said Braydin’s father, Adam, who will play for the Komets Alumni team, which is made up of players who come from all over North America at their own expense, including Colin Chaulk, Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, Sean Venedam, Brandon Warner, Jim Logan, Bobby Stewart, Jamie Lovell, Kevin Bertram, Leo Thomas, Jeff Worlton, Guy Dupuis, PC Drouin, Dustin Virag, Kelly Perrault, Justin Hodgman and Ryan Potts. Current Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli and coach Ben Boudreau are also scheduled to play.

Braydin Lewis has told his parents that he believes his diagnosis has a greater purpose, a reason, one he has yet to discover, that he is in this unenviable position and that is something Adam, who works for Steel Dynamics Inc. and Kristen, a deputy sheriff, have had a harder time than their son.

He’s really reevaluated his priorities and what life is all about, said Adam Lewis. We thought we had to motivate him to get off the couch and get out of bed. It really has been the opposite. It was actually more about slowing him down.

Admission to tonight’s game is $25 for adults, $10 for kids, and it will take place towards the end of a day of events, including an Ironman tournament, to support the Lewis family. Financial donations can also be made to: gofund.me/f455169cwhich has raised more than $22,000.

This is amazing. I’m very, very, very grateful to be able to make something like this happen, said Braydin Lewis, a Homestead graduate. And I am very grateful to all the people around me who have helped, including the hockey community and all the people involved in the game.

Schrock, Warner and Adam Lewis were tasked with putting together the Komets Alumni squad and, unsurprisingly, it was easy to tie them together. Schrock, who coaches the local Spacemen junior team and is the general manager of the Icehouse, said many people in northeastern Indiana have contributed to support Braydin Lewis in other ways; For example, Komets assistant coach Olivier Legault will cook for both teams today and Sharon Miller, whose son Matt plays for Nebraska-Omaha, organized a bake sale. There will also be a silent auction.

“Braydin is just loved by his teammates and his coaches, even those he hasn’t played with in the hockey community,” said Schrock. “It’s kind of a combined support and Fort Wayne always seems like a city that’s behind people like Braydin.”

Braydin Lewis, a defender, scored a total of nine goals and 45 points in 37 games, then one assist in three playoff games, last season for the Metro Jets, a team in the United States Premier Hockey League. Lovell is an assistant coach with the Metro Jets.

Braydin Lewis was in Boston for a tournament in March when he first began to experience symptoms of his illness. After a match a terrible smell started and then he started vomiting and had a seizure. He was diagnosed with a seizure disorder, he said, something he hoped would be manageable. But in May, he was traveling to Canada with his father when his mother told them to return to their home in Angola immediately. After the six-hour drive, Kristen Lewis told her son that an MRI had revealed a tumor and that he needed brain surgery.

Today, Braydin Lewis has to leave at 5:25 a.m. daily for treatments at 8:15 a.m. at a Detroit hospital, and he also has chemotherapy pills. Hes scheduled to complete his treatments August 29.

Then I’ll wait three or four weeks for another MRI, and then the MRI will show how my brain reacted to everything, he said. From there, if they tell me it’s a good result, they’ll tell me. And I’ll go from there and the doctors will tell me if I can play or not.

He is thankful for many things these days, but one of them is that he felt well enough to continue skating because hockey helps him focus on something other than his illness.

I am very grateful for that. I wouldn’t be able to do any (hockey) things right now. It helps so much, Braydin Lewis said.