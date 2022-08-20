Greater Canton Ohio Week 1 High School Football Scores





The 2022 high school football regular season kicks off this week in Ohio. Locally, four Stark County teams came into action on Thursday evening. After a difficult season a year ago, Perry “returned to playing Perry football” by taking a 51-28 win over Central Catholic. Also on Thursday, Fairless proved too much for Sandy Valley in a 31-0. The rest of the regional teams started their season on Friday. Highlighted games included Mentor beating McKinley 34-21, Moeller beating Massillon 49-31, Lake beating Alliance 41-18, Hoover beating Akron Buchtel 35-21 and Jackson beating Akron East 33-27. Here’s an overview of this week’s scores and box scores. Week 1 Greater Canton High School Football Schedule Friday 19 Aug GlenOak 51, Shaker Heights14

Green 55, Ellet 8,

Steubenville 21, Louisville 0

St. Clairsville 48, Canton South 34

Northwest 35, Norton 14

Tuslaw 49 (2OT), Contonton Valley 48

Carrollton 34, Manchester 13

Coventry 43, Marlington 28

East Liverpool 44, Minerva 7

Canfield 35, West Branch 31

Dalton 42, East Canton 13

Struthers 49, St Thomas Aquinas 6

Malvern 31, East Palestine 14

Waynedale 21, Tusky Valley 20

New Philadelphia 7, CVCA 2

West Holmes 41, Triway 7

Wooster 40, Orrville 13 Thursday’s high school football results High school football box results week 1 FRIDAY GAMES MORE 41, ALLIANCE 14 More- 0- 13- 14- 14 41 Alliance – 7- 0- 0- 7 7 AZurbrugg 5 run (Zurbrugg kick) lSedmock 21 pass from Butler (Dutton kick) lButler 2 run (kick failed) lSollberger 3 run (Dutton kick) lDeHaven 39 pass from Jarvis (Dutton kick) AZurbrugg 24 run (Zurbrugg stairs) lBaker 14 pass from Butler (Dutton kick) lSnyder 59 pass from Jarvis (Dutton kick) TEAM STATISTICS Lake Alliance first downs 21— 19 Rushes Yards 41-179— 29-108 Comp-Att-Int 11-16-0– 20-23-1 Passing yards 239— 220 Fumbles-Lost 1-0— 1-1 Sanctions-Yards 5-35— 9-78 Total number of yards 418— 328 records 1-0— 0-1 MENTOR 34, CANTON MCKINLEY 21 McKinley – 7 – 0 – 0 – 14 21 Mentor – 7 – 14 – 7 – 6 34 MeStapleton 11 pass from Fox (Tackett kick) McKMackey 30 run (Billman kick) MeStapleton 10 pass from Fox (Tackett kick) MeWaite 80 run (Tackett kick) MeWaite 3 run (Tackett kick) McKMcNeal 12 pass from Rode (Billman kick) MeFox’s Jares 32 pass (kick failed) McKQuincy 34 pass from Rode (Billman kick) TEAM STATISTICS mck men first downs 18— 13 Rushes Yards 38-207— 27-157 Comp-Att-Int 11-26-1— 10-23-1 Passing yards 155— 155 Fumbles-Lost 2-2— 2-0 Sanctions-Yards 12-80— 6-45 Total number of yards 362— 302 records 0-1— 1-0 HOOVER 35, BUCHTEL21 Buchel – 0 – 6 – 0 – 14 21 Vacuum cleaner – 7-14 – 7-7 35 huhBraucher 24 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick) huh Ashby 15 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick) B Boyce 29 run (Pass failed) huh Ashby 8 pass from Dyrlund (Kish kick) huh Ashby 99 kick-off return (Kish kick) B Lewis 21 pass from Diamond (Personal kick) huh Dolph 8 run (Koskovich kick) B Wilson 9 pass from Diamond (Coates pass from Diamond) TEAM STATISTICS BUCH HOO First downs 16– 16 Rushes Yards 22-75 — 42-156 Comp-Att-Int 18-28-1– 10-15-0 Yards pass 261– 110 Fumbles-lost 1-1– 0-0 Sanctions-Yards 5-35– 3-25 Total yards 336– 266 Records 0-1– 1-0 JACKSON 33, AKRON EAST 27 East – 0 – 0 – 13 – 14 27 Jackson – 0 – 7 – 20 – 6 33 JMalloy 4 pass from Lesco (Wright kick) JLesco 4 run (pass failed) JDavide 2 run (Wright kick) AEKelley 88 pass from Cox (Kamara kick) JDavide 26 run (Wright kick) AEThomas 80 pass from Cox (stairs blocked) JDavide 62 run (pass failed) AEThomas 24 pass from Cox (Darisaw pass from Cox) AEBratton 34 pass from Cox (pass failed) TEAM STATISTICS YES JCK first downs 15— 18 Rushes Yards 17-51— 40-225 Comp-Att-Int 17-27-1— 8-17-0 Passing yards 415— 95 Fumbles-Lost 2-2— 1-1 Sanctions-Yards 8-70— 6-30 Total number of yards 466— 320 records 0-1— 1-0 GLENOAK 51, SAND HEIGHT 14 GlenOak – 21 – 15 – 7 – 8 51 Shaker heights – 7 – 0 – 0 – 7 14 GAv.Burt 56 run (L.Thompson trap) GAv.Burt 32 run (L.Thompson trap) SH71 pass (kick good) GAd.Burt 11 run (L.Thompson kick) GAd.Burt 43 run (L.Thompson kick) GJ.Johnson 1 run (Coleman pass from Kurylo) GAv.Burt 1 run (L.Thompson kick) GSafety GDavis 43 run (kick failed) SH43 run (kick good) TEAM STATISTICS OH DEAR Total number of yards 486— 273 records 1-0— 0-1 GREEN 55 IF NOT 8 Unless – 0-8- 0 – 0 8 Green – 34- 21- 0-0 55 GMartin 39 pass from Klockner (Noirot kick) GKlockner 3 run (Noirot kick) GBaglia 56 pass from Klockner (Noirot kick) GManson interception return GMariani 3 run (Noirot kick) G A. Manderine 23 pass from (Noirot kick) GA. Manderine 5 pass from Klockner (Noirot kick) E Brown 69 pass from Flossie (Sims pass from Flossie) G Taylor 21 pass from Klockner (Kick failed) TEAM STATISTICS UNLESS YOU ARE GREEN first downs 6– 16 Rushes Yards 24-37– 19-58 Comp-Att-Int 4-18-1– 13-17-0 Passing yards 92– 273 Fumbles-Lost 1-1– 0-0 Sanctions-Yards 10-85– 4-30 Total number of yards 129– 331 records 0-1– 1-0 STEUBENVILLE 21, LOUISVILLE 0 Louisville- 0- 0- 0- 0 0 Steubenville – 7 – 7 – 0 – 7 21 sI.Hill 15 pass from P.Hill (bower kick) sBozica 80 pass from P.Hill (Bower kick) sEdwards 54 pass from P.Hill (bower kick) TEAM STATISTICS LOU STEU first downs 7—19 Rushes Yards 31-82—40-162 Comp-Att-Int 2-7-1— 11-20-1 Passing yards 20— 232 Fumbles-Lost 5-2— 1-0 Sanctions-Yards 3-25— 3-35 Total number of yards 102— 394 records 0-1— 1-0 TUSLAW 49, CONOTTON VALLEY 48 (2OT) Conotton Valley- 8- 6- 0 20- 8- 6 48 Example – 7- 13- 0 14- 8 – 7 49 resumeRice 11 run (conversion good) tHarbeitner 2 run (Ruehling kick) tVanest 1 run (kick blocked) resumeWright 33 pass from Putnam (conversion failed) tShirley 25 pass from Harbeitner (Ruehling kick) tHarbeitner 7 run (Ruehling kick) resumePutnam 1 run (conversion good) resumeBower 54 pass from Putnam (conversion failed) resumeRice 76 run (conversion failed) tCooper 9 pass from Harbeitner (Ruehling kick) resumeBower 9 pass from Putnam (conversion good) tShirley 18 pass from Harbeitner (conversion good) tShirley 14 pass from Harbeitner (Ruehling trap) resumeGaligher 5 pass from Putnam (conversion failed) TEAM STATISTICS CVTUS Rushes Yards 45-270— 39-259 Comp-Att-Int 14-19-0— 16-21-0 Passing yards 201— 256 Fumbles-Lost 0-0— 2-2 Sanctions-Yards 5-50— 4-20 Total number of yards 471— 515 records 0-1— 1-0 CARROLLTON 34, MANCHESTER 13 Manchester- 0 – 0 – 0- 13 13 Carrollton – 0-13-14 – 7 34 C Oehlstrom 12 run (Rosenberger kick) COehlstrom 14 run (Kick failed) COehlstrom 79 run (Rosenberger kick) CKiko 39 run (Rosenberger kick) CCrider 1 run (Rosenberger kick) mHostler 1 run (Teeters kick) mKusmits 16 run (Kick failed) REMARK: No offensive team stats were provided. Canfield 35, West Branch 31 Canfield – 7 – 14 – 14- 0 35 West branch- 7 – 12 – 6 – 6 31 WBKanagy 3 pass from DeShields (Perry kick) CLowry 41 run (Miasek kick) WBKanagy 2 pass from DeShields (kick failed) CLowry 1 run (Miasek kick) WBJackson 79 pass from DeShields (pass failed) CLowry 2 run (Miasek kick) CLowry 8 run (Miasek kick) CLowry 5 run (Miasek kick) WBDeShields 2 run (pass failed) WBJackson 35 pass from DeShields (kick failed) TEAM STATISTICS Can WB first downs 20— 21 Rushes Yards 49-313—26-162 Comp-Att-Int 12-17-0— 22-37-0 Passing yards 166— 277 Fumbles-Lost 0-0— 0-0 Sanctions-Yards 11-100— 7-72 Total number of yards 479— 439 records 1-0— 0-1 Dalton in East Canton DALTON 42, EAST CANTON 13 Dalton – 21-14 – 7-0 42 East Canton – 0-7 – 0-6 13 dSiders 14 run (Miller kick) dSiders 2 run (Miller kick) DSider’s 65 pass from Pearson (Miller kick) ECSchrader 23 pass from Betz (Gallagher kick) dTomlinson 31 run (Miller kick) dSiders 37 run (Miller kick) dTomlinson 62 run (Milelr kick) EC Stubblefield 32 pass from Betz (Kick blocked) TEAM STATISTICS FROM EC first downs 16–n/a Rushes Yards 35-327– 19-92 Comp-Att-Int 5-12-0– 13-22-0 Passing yards 125– 112 Fumbles-Lost 1-0– 2-2 Sanctions-Yards 2-10– 2-10 Total number of yards 452– 204 records 1-0– 0-1 GAMES OF THURSDAY PERRY 51, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 28 Central 7 14 0 7 28 Perry 21 7 7 16 51 pChurch 1 run (Boughman kick) CCTalkington 8 run (Angerman kick) p Ivanic 95 kick-off return (Boughman kick) pChurch 4 run (Boughman kick) CC-Boron 34 pass from Talkington (Angerman kick) pChurch 37 run (Boughman kick) CCTalkington 35 run (Angerman kick) p-Basham 27 pass from Mattox (Boughman kick) CC-Anderson 3 run (Angerman kick) p– Hartshorn 64 run (Boughman kick) p-safety, ball jumped out of end zone on point p-Basham 28 run (Boughman kick) TEAM STATISTICS CC– P first downs 19— 17 Rushes Yards 39-198— 45-298 Comp-Att-Int 14-26-1— 3-3-0 Passing yards 183— 57 Fumbles-Lost 2-0— 1-0 Sanctions-Yards 6-45— 1-5 Total number of yards 381— 355 records0-1— 1-0 FAIRLESS 31, SANDY VALLEY 0 Fairless – 14- 10- 0- 7 31 S.Valley – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 0 fKilly 2 run (Wickham kick) fBrother. Pumneo 33 pass from Colucci (Wickham kick) fBrother. Pumneo 9 pass from Colucci (Wickham kick) fFG Wickham 25 fStutler 7 run (Wickham kick) TEAM STATISTICS F– SV Rushing yards 183 — 5 Comp-Att-Int 12-20-0– 13-24-3 Passing yards 105– 75 Fumbles-Lost 0-0– 0-0 Sanctions-Yards 4-40– 5-30 Total number of yards 362– 80 records 1-0— 0-1 For more high school football news, listen to the FridayNightOhio Podcast

