Canada beats Czechs 5-2, Finland plays for junior hockey world champion
EDMONTON Canadian goalkeeper Dylan Garand has been waiting for this golden opportunity for a long time.
More than 18 months after losing to the US in the 2021 Junior World Hockey Championship final, he has another chance to help Canada capture the tournament’s top prize.
It’s exciting to be right now. But the hardest work is yet to come,” Garand said on Friday after knocking his team back to a 5-2 semi-final victory over the Czech Republic, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic.
“We have to do the right things here, take the right rest, recover and be ready to go.
Canada (6-0-0) will face Finland (5-1-0) in Saturday’s gold medal match, after Finland knocked out Sweden 1-0 in the semi-final.
Garand stopped 31 of 33 shots on Friday and an old teammate believes he has more to offer on his way to the ultimate fight of the tournament.
It has been stable and solid all the way through. He’s just so focused and ready to play every game,” said Logan Stankoven, who spent three seasons with Garand for the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Hockey League.
Momentum changes throughout the game and he should make some big stops tomorrow no matter who we play against.
Stankoven had a goal and an assist in the semi-finals and was one of seven players to make the scoresheet for Canada.
Kent Johnson scored a goal and two assists, while Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored and Olen Zellweger added three helpers.
Czech captain Jan Mysak got his side on the board midway through the third period and added an assist to David Jiricek’s power play result later in the frame. Jiri Kulich helped both goals.
Goalkeeper Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves for the Czech Republic (2-3-1) before being replaced by Pavel Cajan to start the third period. Cajan stopped eight shots in relief.
The Czech Republic came out of a huge 4-2 victory over the reigning champions Americans in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Canada earned its spot in the semifinals with a 6-3 win over Switzerland on the same day.
The unbeaten Canadians jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second period on Friday before the Czechs roared in the third.
The Canadians recovered their three-goal lead with 5:34 remaining as Roy pulled in a low shot through Cajan’s pads.
The Czech Republic had narrowed the deficit to 4-2 with a power play count of 12:44 in the third.
Jiricek unleashed a long bomb from inside the blue line, sailing the puck through traffic, beating Garand Glove Side.
The Czechs came on the board midway through the third when Mysak sent a shot through the Canadian netminder for his fifth goal of the tournament.
It’s a good team and they didn’t really get away from their game,” Stankoven said of the Czechs.
Looking for some ground in the last period, the Czech Republic traded the netminders that Suchanek replaced with Cajan coming out of the second break.
Canada wasn’t happy with its second stint either, Garand said.
The first 15 minutes we didn’t play our best and after that we had a good five minutes,” he said. “We knew it wasn’t our best and we really wanted to clean it up and have a good third period.
Canada’s second power play goal of the day came 16:21 in the second after Czech Stepan Nemec was called up for a slash.
McTavish capitalized and uncorked a one-timer from the faceoff circle that came in over the crossbar, extending Canada’s lead to 4-0.
McTavish leads the tournament in scoring with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).
A penalty for too many men also cost the Czechs in the second.
With Czech forward Tomas Urban in the penalty area, Johnson grabbed a loose puck along the boards and sliced it across the ice to Stankoven for a breakaway.
The Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year took a few steps, then shot a shot past Suchanek from the picket fences to give Canada a 3-0 at 11:28.
Canada was 2-for-3 on the power play on Friday while the Czech Republic was 1-for-2.
The Czechs came in second with renewed fire and overtook the Canadians 8-0 in the first five minutes of the period.
Garand was forced to save a solid path with 3:55 in the frame after a defensive failure gave Czech Jakub Kos an excellent chance in tight.
Canada took a 2-0 lead in the first break after Bedard cleared the country’s second goal of the day late in the opening period.
Nathan Gaucher cut the puck through the neutral zone, causing the 17-year-old phenom to make a breakaway. Bedard finished the game with a blistering shot down Suchanek’s side, giving the host nation a 2-0 tie at 15:20 into the game.
The goal was Bedard’s fourth of the tournament.
Suchanek made a brilliant dive stop on Tyson Foerster’s backhand shot midway through the first to keep the game scoreless.
However, the Czech netminder couldn’t get his hands on the puck and Johnson wasted no time firing it in from the top of the fold to open the 10:04 score in the opening frame.
Johnson has two goals in the tournament, both against the Czechs.
Sweden (4-2-0) and Finland battled through a scoreless first period on Friday before Finnish defender Kasper Puutio broke the deadlock with a power play goal 5:18 in the second.
The Swedes had an excellent chance to equalize late in the box, when the Finns were two men behind on penalties for over 90 seconds, but they couldn’t get a puck past goalkeeper Juha Jatkola.
Jatkola stopped all 23 shots he faced in the match and Jesper Wallstedt had 27 saves for Sweden.
Finnish captain Roni Hirvonen said he had also long imagined playing for gold in the juniors.
“It’s huge,” he said after Friday’s win. “It’s been a dream since I was a little kid. And now it’s real.
“Now we have to do it again.”
Sweden will face the Czech Republic in the bronze medal game on Saturday.
COMMENTS: Canada played without striker Ridly Greig, who suffered an obvious shoulder injury early in the quarterfinals against Switzerland. Riley Kidney returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch four times in a row. Canada defeated the Czech Republic 5-1 in the preliminary round. The Czech Republic has not won a medal in the juniors since 2005, when they took home bronze.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 19, 2022.
Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
