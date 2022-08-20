Summer Ball Update: Five vols claim crowns at the end of the summer season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Capping off a wildly successful summer of baseball for Tennessee Volunteers across the country, members of the Vols claimed five different championships across the country and took home a number of postseason accolades.

As the team returns to Rocky Top with classes starting next week, five different Vols ended on a high note as Kyle Booker and the Kingsport Axmen claimed the 2022 Appalachian League Championship, while Blake Burke and the Heraldsburg Prune Packers triumphed in the west and the California Collegiate conquered Liga 2022 Championship.

Logan Chambers hit a leading two-run home run in the eighth inning to push the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks to a New England Collegiate Baseball League Crown, while Zander Sechrist turned in a six-inning start where he allowed only one runner and held Atlanta scoreless to win his Gainesville propel Gol’Diggers to a Sunbelt League Championship.

Hunter Ensley, the top left fielder in the California Collegiate League, as voted by coaches, was a member of the Santa Barbara Foresters squad that won the National Baseball Congress World Series on August 11 in Wichita, Kansas.

The latest update of the summer ball of the season can be found below.

Appalachian League

OF Kyle Booker Kingsport Axmen

Season Stats: 29 GP, .310 AVG, 27 R, 31 H, 7 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 24 RBI, 19 BB, 8 SB, .425 OBP, .430 SLG

Helped the Kingsport Axmen to an Appalachian League Championship in 2022, playing as the designated batter in the championship game against Burlington. Booker closed the summer with an impressive slashline and nine extra-base hits.

INF/OFEdan Payne Johnson City Doughboys

Season Stats: 30 GP, .207 AVG, 21 R, 19 H, 4 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 23 BB, 2 SB, .398 OBP, .283 SLG

Scored 10 runs and collected seven hits in his last six ball games, including two for extra bases, while pushing his on-base percentage just under .400. He finished the summer in a tie for fifth place against Johnson City in a drawn walk.

Cape Cod League

LHP Wyatt Evans Chatham Anglers

Season Stats: 6 APP, 4 GS, 1-3, 0 SV, 5.89 ERA, 18.1 IP, 12 R, 12 ER, 19 H, 10 BB, 20 K, 1.58 WHIP

Hasn’t pitched since he was called the waxCape Cod League Pitcher of the Weekon July 26. Ended his summer with 7.1 scoreless innings, where he gave up only three hits and had 12 outs in two appearances.

INFChristian Moore Hyannis Harbor Hawks

Season Stats: 22 GP, .176 AVG, 6 R, 13 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 10 BB, 1 SB, .267 OBP, .230 SLG

Drove in two runs in his last game of the summer with a single in the first inning. Helped the Harbor Hawks to a 7-5 victory over Yarmouth-Dennis. Moore’s Hyannis team finished 22-16-6 and was just two games away from winning the division. They made it to the play-offs and advanced to the semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Bourne Braves.

California Collegiate League

1BBlake Burke Heraldsburg Prune Packers

Season Stats: 34 GP, .308 AVG, 27 R, 33 H, 6 2B, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 14 BB, 1 SB, .407 OBP, .523 SLG

Won theCalifornia Collegiate League 2022 Championshipwith Heraldsburg after sweeping the Conejo Oaks in blowout fashion, winning Game 1, 13-4 and Game 2, 14-1. Burke scored a single in the deciding second game and drove in one of the Prune Packers’ runs.

Finished the summer in a tie for fifth place in the league in RBI’s, he was also tied for third in the team in homeruns.

OR Hunter Ensley Santa Barbara Foresters

Season Stats: 25 GP, .395 AVG, 16 R, 34 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 8 BB, 11 SB, .535 SLG, .465 OBP

Ended the summer with the Foresters’ highest batting average and had the team’s fourth-most total runs.

Named the top left fielder to the CCL 2022 All-League Team and helped the Foresters win the National Baseball Congress World Series.

RHHPhollis Fanning Walnut Creek Crawdads

Season Stats: 10 APP, 7 GS, 2-4, 0 SV, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 24 R, 17 ER, 44 H, 4 BB, 33 K, 1.18 WHIP

He finished the summer with some solid starts, racking up 12 innings, giving up three earned runs and giving up 10 hits while striking out eight. Fanning was one of the Crawdad’s most stable starters towards the end of the season.

Named starting pitcher for the CCL 2022 All-League Team.

ORKavares Tears Walnut Creek Crawdads

Season Stats: 33 GP, .244 AVG, 18 R, 29 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 14 BB, 5 SB, .387 SLG, .326 OBP

He finished the summer with an on-base percentage of .500 in his last three games, scoring five runs and hitting a double. In addition to Fanning, the Crawdads qualified for the playoffs, but fell to the San Luis Obispo Blues on August 5, 4-3.

Coastal Plain League

INF Angus Pence Forest City Owls

Season Stats: 31 GP, .245 AVG, 15 R, 26 H, 5 2B, 15 RBI, 7 BB, 3 SB, .303 OBP, .287 SLG

Had a multi-hit game in his penultimate game of the summer against the HiToms (7/28) and racked up a run. Followed by a double and a run scored the next day off of Macon (7/29).

New England Collegiate League

UTLLogan Chambers Martha’s Vineyard Sharks

Season Stats: 32 GP, .378 AVG, 33 R, 45 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 24 BB, 3 SB, .497 OBP, .534 SLG

Unstoppable in the NECBL playoffs, going 10-for-23 with two doubles, three homeruns, nine RBI’s and 11 runs scored. His last homerun of the postseason was as heroic as it gets, a two-run blast in the eighth inning, trailing by a run, that put the Sharks at the helm for the first Fay Vincent Cup in club history.

Chambers tied for the team lead in homeruns and finished second in the squad in RBI’s. After the season, he was named to the 2022 All-NECBL First Team.

Charlie Taylor North Shore Navigators

Season Stats: 21 GP, .197 AVG, 5 R, 12 H, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 7 BB, 2 SB .300 OBP, .246 SLG

Finished the season strong, hitting singles in six of his last seven games. He hit his only home run of the season, a solo shot off Danbury (7/31) in the last game he played in the summer.

Ohio Valley League

CRyan Miller Full Count Rhythm

Season Stats: 30 GP, .252 AVG, 29 R, 28 H, 5 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 25 BB, .459 SLG, .418 OBP

No game played after July 17.

Prospect League

RHP/CAndrew Kribbs Johnstown Mill Rats

Season Stats: 44 GP, .165 AVG, 16 R, 16 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 15 BB, .277 OBP, .278 SLG

11 APP, 4 GS, 2-2, 0 SV, 9.22 ERA, 27.1 IP, 34 R, 28 ER, 36 H, 25 BB, 26 K

Was great to get on base late in the season, reaching nine times in his last eight games and scoring five runs. He doubled in West Virginia on August 1 and finished the season strong on the mound, taking a win in his last appearance of the summer, also in West Virginia, on August 6, where he played three innings.

LHP Rew Patterson Alton River Dragons

Season Stats: 2 APP, 0 GS, 1-1, 0 SV, 10.38 ERA, 4.1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 3 K

No game played after June 8.

Rocky Mountain Baseball League

LHP Jake Fitzgibbons Hays Larks

No statistics available

INFausten Jaslove Hays Larks

No statistics available

LHP Caleb Meredith Hays Larks

No statistics available

Advance to the National Baseball Congress World Series Finals before falling to Hunter Ensley’s Santa Barbara Foresters, 12-1.

Sunbelt Baseball League

LHPZander Sechrist Gainesville Gol’Diggers

Season Stats: 5 APP, 5 GS, 2-0, 0 SV, 1.02 ERA, 26.1 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 17 H, 1 BB, 28 K, 0.68 WHIP

Ended a wildly successful summer where he allowed no more than one run in a start. He also recorded at least five strikeouts in each appearance. Sechrist finished the summer second in the league in ERA among qualifying pitchers, he also gave up only three runs, the lowest in the league.

Sechrist got the ball to start the Sunbelt Baseball League championship game and was incredible, firing six innings against Atlanta, hitting five and allowing only one runner as theGol’Diggers claimed the league title.