Sports
Summer Ball Update: Five vols claim crowns at the end of the summer season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Capping off a wildly successful summer of baseball for Tennessee Volunteers across the country, members of the Vols claimed five different championships across the country and took home a number of postseason accolades.
As the team returns to Rocky Top with classes starting next week, five different Vols ended on a high note as Kyle Booker and the Kingsport Axmen claimed the 2022 Appalachian League Championship, while Blake Burke and the Heraldsburg Prune Packers triumphed in the west and the California Collegiate conquered Liga 2022 Championship.
Logan Chambers hit a leading two-run home run in the eighth inning to push the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks to a New England Collegiate Baseball League Crown, while Zander Sechrist turned in a six-inning start where he allowed only one runner and held Atlanta scoreless to win his Gainesville propel Gol’Diggers to a Sunbelt League Championship.
Hunter Ensley, the top left fielder in the California Collegiate League, as voted by coaches, was a member of the Santa Barbara Foresters squad that won the National Baseball Congress World Series on August 11 in Wichita, Kansas.
The latest update of the summer ball of the season can be found below.
Appalachian League
OF Kyle Booker Kingsport Axmen
Season Stats: 29 GP, .310 AVG, 27 R, 31 H, 7 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 24 RBI, 19 BB, 8 SB, .425 OBP, .430 SLG
Helped the Kingsport Axmen to an Appalachian League Championship in 2022, playing as the designated batter in the championship game against Burlington. Booker closed the summer with an impressive slashline and nine extra-base hits.
INF/OFEdan Payne Johnson City Doughboys
Season Stats: 30 GP, .207 AVG, 21 R, 19 H, 4 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 23 BB, 2 SB, .398 OBP, .283 SLG
Scored 10 runs and collected seven hits in his last six ball games, including two for extra bases, while pushing his on-base percentage just under .400. He finished the summer in a tie for fifth place against Johnson City in a drawn walk.
Cape Cod League
LHP Wyatt Evans Chatham Anglers
Season Stats: 6 APP, 4 GS, 1-3, 0 SV, 5.89 ERA, 18.1 IP, 12 R, 12 ER, 19 H, 10 BB, 20 K, 1.58 WHIP
Hasn’t pitched since he was called the waxCape Cod League Pitcher of the Weekon July 26. Ended his summer with 7.1 scoreless innings, where he gave up only three hits and had 12 outs in two appearances.
INFChristian Moore Hyannis Harbor Hawks
Season Stats: 22 GP, .176 AVG, 6 R, 13 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 10 BB, 1 SB, .267 OBP, .230 SLG
Drove in two runs in his last game of the summer with a single in the first inning. Helped the Harbor Hawks to a 7-5 victory over Yarmouth-Dennis. Moore’s Hyannis team finished 22-16-6 and was just two games away from winning the division. They made it to the play-offs and advanced to the semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Bourne Braves.
California Collegiate League
1BBlake Burke Heraldsburg Prune Packers
Season Stats: 34 GP, .308 AVG, 27 R, 33 H, 6 2B, 6 HR, 37 RBI, 14 BB, 1 SB, .407 OBP, .523 SLG
Won theCalifornia Collegiate League 2022 Championshipwith Heraldsburg after sweeping the Conejo Oaks in blowout fashion, winning Game 1, 13-4 and Game 2, 14-1. Burke scored a single in the deciding second game and drove in one of the Prune Packers’ runs.
Finished the summer in a tie for fifth place in the league in RBI’s, he was also tied for third in the team in homeruns.
OR Hunter Ensley Santa Barbara Foresters
Season Stats: 25 GP, .395 AVG, 16 R, 34 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 8 BB, 11 SB, .535 SLG, .465 OBP
Ended the summer with the Foresters’ highest batting average and had the team’s fourth-most total runs.
Named the top left fielder to the CCL 2022 All-League Team and helped the Foresters win the National Baseball Congress World Series.
RHHPhollis Fanning Walnut Creek Crawdads
Season Stats: 10 APP, 7 GS, 2-4, 0 SV, 3.42 ERA, 52.2 IP, 24 R, 17 ER, 44 H, 4 BB, 33 K, 1.18 WHIP
He finished the summer with some solid starts, racking up 12 innings, giving up three earned runs and giving up 10 hits while striking out eight. Fanning was one of the Crawdad’s most stable starters towards the end of the season.
Named starting pitcher for the CCL 2022 All-League Team.
ORKavares Tears Walnut Creek Crawdads
Season Stats: 33 GP, .244 AVG, 18 R, 29 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 24 RBI, 14 BB, 5 SB, .387 SLG, .326 OBP
He finished the summer with an on-base percentage of .500 in his last three games, scoring five runs and hitting a double. In addition to Fanning, the Crawdads qualified for the playoffs, but fell to the San Luis Obispo Blues on August 5, 4-3.
Coastal Plain League
INF Angus Pence Forest City Owls
Season Stats: 31 GP, .245 AVG, 15 R, 26 H, 5 2B, 15 RBI, 7 BB, 3 SB, .303 OBP, .287 SLG
Had a multi-hit game in his penultimate game of the summer against the HiToms (7/28) and racked up a run. Followed by a double and a run scored the next day off of Macon (7/29).
New England Collegiate League
UTLLogan Chambers Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
Season Stats: 32 GP, .378 AVG, 33 R, 45 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 24 BB, 3 SB, .497 OBP, .534 SLG
Unstoppable in the NECBL playoffs, going 10-for-23 with two doubles, three homeruns, nine RBI’s and 11 runs scored. His last homerun of the postseason was as heroic as it gets, a two-run blast in the eighth inning, trailing by a run, that put the Sharks at the helm for the first Fay Vincent Cup in club history.
Chambers tied for the team lead in homeruns and finished second in the squad in RBI’s. After the season, he was named to the 2022 All-NECBL First Team.
Charlie Taylor North Shore Navigators
Season Stats: 21 GP, .197 AVG, 5 R, 12 H, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 7 BB, 2 SB .300 OBP, .246 SLG
Finished the season strong, hitting singles in six of his last seven games. He hit his only home run of the season, a solo shot off Danbury (7/31) in the last game he played in the summer.
Ohio Valley League
CRyan Miller Full Count Rhythm
Season Stats: 30 GP, .252 AVG, 29 R, 28 H, 5 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 25 BB, .459 SLG, .418 OBP
No game played after July 17.
Prospect League
RHP/CAndrew Kribbs Johnstown Mill Rats
Season Stats: 44 GP, .165 AVG, 16 R, 16 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 15 BB, .277 OBP, .278 SLG
11 APP, 4 GS, 2-2, 0 SV, 9.22 ERA, 27.1 IP, 34 R, 28 ER, 36 H, 25 BB, 26 K
Was great to get on base late in the season, reaching nine times in his last eight games and scoring five runs. He doubled in West Virginia on August 1 and finished the season strong on the mound, taking a win in his last appearance of the summer, also in West Virginia, on August 6, where he played three innings.
LHP Rew Patterson Alton River Dragons
Season Stats: 2 APP, 0 GS, 1-1, 0 SV, 10.38 ERA, 4.1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 3 K
No game played after June 8.
Rocky Mountain Baseball League
LHP Jake Fitzgibbons Hays Larks
No statistics available
INFausten Jaslove Hays Larks
No statistics available
LHP Caleb Meredith Hays Larks
No statistics available
Advance to the National Baseball Congress World Series Finals before falling to Hunter Ensley’s Santa Barbara Foresters, 12-1.
Sunbelt Baseball League
LHPZander Sechrist Gainesville Gol’Diggers
Season Stats: 5 APP, 5 GS, 2-0, 0 SV, 1.02 ERA, 26.1 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 17 H, 1 BB, 28 K, 0.68 WHIP
Ended a wildly successful summer where he allowed no more than one run in a start. He also recorded at least five strikeouts in each appearance. Sechrist finished the summer second in the league in ERA among qualifying pitchers, he also gave up only three runs, the lowest in the league.
Sechrist got the ball to start the Sunbelt Baseball League championship game and was incredible, firing six innings against Atlanta, hitting five and allowing only one runner as theGol’Diggers claimed the league title.
|
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2022/8/19/baseball-summer-ball-update-five-vols-claim-crowns-as-summer-season-concludes.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]