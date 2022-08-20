‘Can I touch you?’: The Zimbabwe bowler’s family’s unexpected meeting with the Indian star | Cricket





Deepak Chahar has made a stellar comeback to international cricket after a six-month injury layoff with a Player of the Match appearance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. The right-arm pacer took three for 27 with all his wickets within the power play that broke the backbone of Zimbabwe’s top order. Chahar’s performance immediately won him fans in Harare. While the Indian fans in the stands expressed their full support for the Rajasthan cricketer, Chahar is said to be more satisfied with the kind of impression he made on the locals. The local journalists, ground crew and security personnel all wanted to get a glimpse of Chahar up close and personal. After the game, the relatives of a Zimbabwean cricketer took turns clicking the pictures with the India pacer. In a video uploaded by journalist Vimal Kumar, the female fans were seen asking Chahar’s permission before taking a selfie. “Can I make you tough?” one of them asked, putting her arms on Chahar’s shoulder alone when the Indian pacer gave his approval. We are very happy, he was so humble and cute, another said when asked about their interaction with Chahar. Chahar, for his part, was very happy with the kind of support after such a long time. In ODI and Test cricket, you really need the crowd to motivate you when the going gets tough. Really happy to see such big gatherings for competitions, we missed them a lot during Covid, he said. Asked if he thinks his T20 World Cup doors can open, Chahar said: “I can’t say whether I will be selected or not because that is not in my hands, but skill wise I have worked very hard.” up from where I left off and today, also with the exception of the first two overs, I bowled well. I bowled seven overs in one go, which is an indication that I am in good shape,” Chahar told reporters after the game. After recovering his mojo and also swinging the ball significantly in both directions in the morning session, Chahar revealed that the plan was to bowl deliveries of greater length. “My plan remains simple if the ball swings, try to bowl a longer length and take wickets. If the ball doesn’t swing then there is a plan ‘B’ or ‘C’. Today it swung to the seventh that I was bowling, so it was simple: throw a fuller length and mix the swing and confuse the batter,” he said.

