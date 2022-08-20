Licking Heights football strikes early, often against Johnstown

PATASKALA As we entered Friday night’s season opener, it was clear that the Licking Heights football team had decided it was better than visiting Johnstown in scope and depth.

So it was no surprise that the Hornets rushed 284 yards and drove to a 42-21 win over the Johnnies in a matchup of Licking County League neighbors. Heights led 21-0 after a quarter and 42-7 at the start of the third before taking the lead.

I’m really proud of our kids, said Heights coach Kele Waaland. They’ve put in a lot of work from December of last year when we started off-season weightlifting. Johnstown may be a little down, but that’s a tough program with a lot of heart. Those kids play to the end. We expected that and our boys responded well to the bell.

Licking Heights picked up where it left off after reaching the Division II playoffs a year ago. Senior quarterback Deuce Caldwell contributed nine times for 115 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 58 yards in the win.

We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, and we wanted to come out and make a statement that we’re a different Heights, Caldwell said. Not only do we have new uniforms, but we also have a new standard. We want to be different from anyone else in central Ohio.

Jake Lopinto and Reese Powell each had touchdown runs for Heights, and Jamaal Foster also returned a 45-yard punt for a touchdown.

It’s a nice problem to have, Waaland said. We have a lot of talented kids and we can spread the ball and it takes some pressure off (Caldwell).

Johnstown rallied in the bottom half with a couple of late touchdowns to narrow the final margin. Senior quarterback Caleb Schneider contributed 29 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 77 yards and a score to Nathan Sheets.

We went in at halftime and we talked about being consistent in every game, said Johnstown coach Mike Carter. We wanted to focus on the good things we achieved and fix the mistakes we had in the first half and then execute. I told them, whatever you do, never give up. You have to fight from the beginning to the end.

They were able to understand and they didn’t give up,” Carter added. “They didn’t stop.

Heights had the ball at the start of the game and went 80 yards in seven plays with Lopinto making his way to the 24-yard TD while breaking three tackle attempts. Heights Alieu Toursay then forced a Johnstown fumble, which teammate Michael Landry recovered at the Johnnies 9-yard line, and Powell hit it in with an 11-yard TD run.

Keyed in by a 45-yard run by Powell, Heights pushed the lead to 21-0 over Caldwell’s 22-yard scamper late in the first quarter.

Johnstown came on the board as Schneider made his way across the field as part of an 82-yard scoring march. But he was confused and it was backup Kaynen Lindsey who capped it off with a 15-yard TD run to reduce the lead to 21-7.

But Caldwell had the answer. He broke off a 30-yard TD run where he cut back, broke tackles and used a spin to get into the end zone. He added a 5-yard TD late in the half as Heights led 35-7.

When I come in this year, I just want to have fun because it’s my last season, Caldwell said. I’m just trying to play loose. Our offensive line dominated tonight.

The Heights defense opened the second half by forcing a punt, which Foster deftly returned for a touchdown and a 42-7 lead.

Johnstown stuck with it, and Schneider scored on a 6-yard TD run, then hit Sheets for a 13-yard scoring pass in the final minutes to cap the score.

Our philosophy on defense this year is to be a little more aggressive, and I think it caught us a few times, Waaland said. We may have gotten too far into the field and gave (Schneider) some running lanes. He is an erratic runner. He took advantage of it.

In the end, those guys were trying to get something for their kids,” Waaland added. “That’s something we have to be prepared for.