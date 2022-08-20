



Jessica Pegula acknowledged that she was probably more privileged than other people because of her background, but noted that she has always tried to be a “very down to earth” person. The Pegula family is one of the wealthiest families in the United States, as her father Terry owns NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabers. Terry Pegula’s net worth is estimated at approximately $5.7 billion. “No, I just mean like with my family and stuff, you know, I know I was more privileged than other people, and I’m aware of that. I try to be very sober, and I think I am,” said Pegula per Sportskeeda. “Yeah, I know that might not be the story people gravitate towards, right? Maybe they find it interesting. I know some people do, but yeah, I’m aware of that and I know it.” Pegula: I earned my respect Pegula, who is currently the top-ranked American tennis player, is 28 years old and certainly a well-known figure on the WTA Tour. After spending some time with Pegula and seeing who she is as a person, players started to give respect to the 28-year-old. “I also think I also have a lot of respect from people. I think it’s known on tour at least and with players that, yes, I have that respect. But again, it’s a bit under the radar. So I do not know. Maybe it’s just me, I guess,” Pegula added. Meanwhile, Pegula has had a great 2022 season. One of the most stunning things about 2022 is that, while Pegula is having a great season, it hasn’t won any titles yet this year. This season, Pegula finished second at a WTA 1000 event in Madrid, while reaching the semifinals at WTA 1000 events in Miami and Toronto. Pegula has also had some deep Grand Slam runs this year, reaching back-to-back Major quarterfinals at the Australian Open and French Open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/WTA_Tennis/119035/jessica-pegula-opens-up-on-her-wealthy-background-i-try-to-be-very-downtoearth-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

