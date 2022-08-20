Sports
Youth Ambassadors Applaud Team Nunavut at Canada Summer Games
Group Represents Territory, Supports Amateur Sports Competition Events in Niagara
A sports team is not just made up of athletes.
Athletes keep the action moving, but coaches provide advice and leadership, doctors help keep the team in shape, and support staff help keep the team running smoothly.
And for Team Nunavut at the Canada Summer Games, an important part is the Nunavut Youth Ambassadors.
The ambassadors are a team of two leaders and 10 youth who volunteer at events and represent their territory at the games.
They help athletes find their venues, check tickets, move hurdles on the running track, organize cultural events, and of course, cheer on the athletes as they represent Nunavut.
They are also considered official members of Team Nunavut and each ambassador is given a team uniform.
We’re bringing them to the Canada Summer Games as a great way to end it and let them experience sports on a whole new level, said Corey Skinner, who leads the Nunavut Youth Ambassador program.
The idea is for the youth to learn new volunteer and leadership skills that they can bring back to their home communities, Skinner said.
In the year leading up to the games, program participants, all aged between 16 and 21, complete a series of modules on northern recreation and plan a special community engagement project in their hometown.
Gabriel Nimiqtaqtuq, 18, discovered the program through his school. He went on to organize a community engagement project in his hometown of Gjoa Haven, where he brought the young and the elderly together to socialize and avoid feelings of isolation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to traveling when he was young for medical travel, his visit to the Canada Summer Games in Ontario’s Niagara region is one of the first times Nimiqtaqtuq has left Nunavut, he said.
Earlier this week, the ambassadors hosted a popular booth at the festival where they held Nunavut info sessions, trivia games and Inuit Games demonstrations.
They also had samples of traditional country dishes like dried caribou for people to try, and helped visitors to their booth translate their names into Inuktitut syllabics.
A lot of the kids are shy, but it was really fun,” said Skinner.
“They were just busy with the crowd and everything and it was by far the busiest booth.”
Nimiqtaqtuq said the most enjoyable part of the hosting experience was the looks on people’s faces as they learn what life is like in Nunavut.
He also enjoys collecting and trading the team’s pin sets. Nunavut’s unique pin is considered a hot item at the games and is looking forward to the closing ceremony on Sunday.
Rachel Tagoona-Tapatai, 20, is an accomplished athlete herself, having grown up playing hockey, volleyball, basketball and table tennis in her home community of Baker Lake.
Her favorite part of participating in the Canada Summer Games is exploring the city, watching sports that are not easy to find in Nunavut, and reconnecting with her friends who participate in the men’s volleyball team.
At home, Tagoona-Tapatai organized a clothing campaign at the youth center, collecting clothes and household items for people to pick up.
As a volunteer here, I kind of showed that selflessness can be a good thing, she said.
Skinner said the culmination of all the Youth Ambassadors’ hard work before and during the games is amazing to watch.
Many of these kids come from completely different communities, but they’re developing friendships that are now likely to last a lifetime, Skinner said.
They have become one big group.
Just like a sports team.
