Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, Busts, and Round-to-Round Advice (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is coming up, so it’s time to get ready for your fantasy football. What better way to do that than to practice drawing with our free mock concept simulator! In addition to our tools, we also help you with our content during the design preparation season.
To help you dominate your fantasy football concept, we share our 2022 fantasy football rankings, advice and cheat sheets.
This cheat sheet is a handy cliff-notes version of our approach to 2022 fantasy football. Our in-depth strategies for the early, middleand later rounds can be found in our fantasy football draft kit.
And below you’ll find cheat sheets from all our analysts.
In addition to our fantasy football content, check out our award-winning range of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your design this season. From our free mock Design Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – which optimizes your choices with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football design season.
Fantasy Concept Cheat Sheets
Pat Fitzmaurice’s 2022 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet
QB sleepers: Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones
QB Busts (in relation to where they are lined up): Tom Brady, Russell Wilson
RB Sleepers: Rhamondre Stevenson, Rachaad White, Zamir White
RB Busts (in relation to where they are lined up): Josh Jacobs, JK Dobbins, Damien Harris
WR Sleepers: Kadarius Toney, Jahan Dotson, David Bell, KJ Osborn
WR Busts (in relation to where they are lined up): AJ Brown, Chris Godwin
TE sleepers: Robert Tonyan, Harrison Bryant
TE Busts (in relation to where they are lined up): Pat Freiermuth, Mike Gesickic
Early Round Value Picks (Rounds 1-5): Breece Hall, Michael Pittman, AJ Dillon
Mid-Round Value Choices (Rounds 6-10): Brandin Cooks, Miles Sanders, Rashod Bateman, Trey Lance
Value choices in late round (round 11 or later)Cole Kmet, Nyheim Hines, Jahan Dotson
Value picks from the Deep League: KJ Osborn, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay
Backup RBs to target: Rhamondre Stevenson, Melvin Gordon, Nyheim Hines
Backup RBs to Avoid: Ronald Jones, Raheem Mostert
Newbies to target: Breece Hall, Jahan Dotson, David Bell, Zamir White
Beginners to Avoid: Jameson Williams, Kenny Pickett, Wan’Dale Robinson
D/STs to target: Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers
D/STs to Avoid: Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings
5 word design tip: Charge on wide receivers.