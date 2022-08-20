Is US Open 2022 on TV? How to watch tennis Grand Slam in the UK





The eyes of the tennis world will be firmly on New York in the coming weeks as the US Open takes place at the historic Flushing Meadows. Last year’s tournament delivered more than a fair amount of shock and drama, with Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev both winning their first majors of their careers. For Raducanu in particular, her success in the Big Apple proved to be a star, catapulting the emerging talent from relatively unknown to international icon in the blink of an eye. The 2022 Open also promises to be a memorable affair, not least because it will be Serena Williams last. The 40-year-old recently effectively announced her retirement, writing in an article for: Fashion that she plans to move on to other ventures after the tournament. But how can viewers in the UK keep up with all the action in the United States? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the US Open 2022 on TV in the UK – and which channel and live streaming service you need – while top tennis stars take center stage in New York. When is the US Open 2022? In 2022, the US Open will take place between Monday, August 29 and ends on Sunday, September 11. Held at New York’s Flushing Meadows, the tournament is one of four Grand Slams on the circuit alongside the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon Championships. read more How to watch US Open tennis in the UK New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime, with no obligation or contract. Amazon Prime customers can also take advantage of the wide selection of TV shows, movies, documentaries and live sports shown on the streaming service. Upon completion of the trial, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs 7.99 per month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items from the Amazon website. Can the US Open 2022 be streamed live? Amazon Prime Video customers will have the option to stream the US Open through the app or watch it on the website. The app is available on most Smart TVs or can be downloaded on digital devices such as smartphones and tablets for viewing. US Open 2022 singles schedule and times The full schedule for this year’s US Open is as follows: All time BST (five hours before ET in New York) August 29 First round men and women from 16.00 pm

August 30 First round men and women from 16.00 pm

August 31th Second round men and women from 4 p.m

1st of September Second round men and women from 4 p.m

September 2nd Third round men and women from 4 pm

September 3 Third round men and women from 4 pm

September 4 Men & women round of 16 from 16:00 pm

5 September Men & women round of 16 from 16:00 pm

September 6 Quarter-finals men and women from 5 p.m

September 7 Quarter-finals men and women from 5 p.m

September 8 Women's semifinals from midnight (7pm local start)

September 9th Men's semi-finals from 8 p.m

September 10 Women's final starts at 9 p.m.

September 11 Men's final starts at 9 p.m.

