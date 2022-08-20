Women’s football welcomes UNCW to Dorrance Field





CHAPEL HILL, NC North Carolina’s No. 10 women’s soccer team hosts UNCW at Dorrance Field on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. North Carolina’s No. 10 women’s soccer team hosts UNCW at Dorrance Field on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM. The match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. The Tar Heels took a 3-0 season-opening win over No. 11 Tennessee on Thursday, marking Carolina’s eighth straight win in the first game of the season. UNC defeated the Lady Volunteers 24-12 with Aleigh Gambone , Tori Hansen and Avery Patterson each a goal. goalkeepers Emmie Allen and Marz Josephson combined to clean up the slate with each shot of four saves and 45 minutes of play each. The Tar Heels played 23 players with Allen and real freshmen Maddie Dahlien, Tori Dellaperuta, Tessa Dellarose and Kate Fasse make their regular season debut. “We think it’s important to give children the opportunity to play,” UNC . head coach Anson Dorrance said. “We’re talking about playing for each other and when you’ve scored three goals like us, let’s play the kids who worked hard in training to help us get to the position we’re in. “Playing for each other is part of our DNA that goes back to the beginning when we coached the pioneers. It creates a great team chemistry. Everyone knows that if we can get some separation we will try to play our kids and reward them for how hard they work in practice.” UNCW also started the year with a shutout-win on Thursday that eliminated Queens 2-0 on the road. The Seahawks scored twice in the second half, with defenders Chloe Mills and Talia Parrous each scoring a goal. The Tar Heels defeated the Seahawks 3-1 in an exhibition game last season with the Emily Colton , Emily Moxley and Emily Murphy each a goal. The only previous regular season game in the history of the series came five years ago when the Tar Heels took a 2-0 win in the 2017 Duke Nike Classic. SEASONAL CARDS Season tickets are on sale at goheels.com, starting at $64 for general admission and $80 for reserved seating. Special rates are available for UNC teachers and staff who wish to purchase reserved seats by contacting the UNC Athletics Ticket Office. Season ticket holders will have access to the McCaskill Building to get an up-close look at Carolina Soccer’s historic excellence and achievements and will also be invited to chat with the legendary head coach along with host Freddie Kiger Anson Dorrance on this year’s team, previous seasons and his trip to Carolina Soccer.

