Little Leaguers ready for a date with MLB stars

Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek in 1984 reveled in all the special traditions that make the Little League World Series a return to the humble days of baseball. He traded pins, met children from other parts of the US and around the world.

Varitek and his teammates played table tennis and Wiffle Ball tournaments and, of course, there were the cardboard sleigh rides down the hill behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where Taiwan is represented in this year’s Little League event by Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School. .

The whole atmosphere that Williamsport brings is just phenomenal, Varitek said. The excitement, the buzz, it’s all great. And that was when there was only one game on TV.

Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

The community, the people who go there to support that series in the last game and all the games are what makes it so unique. It’s an intense gathering of baseball fans.

For most 12-year-olds, reaching the pinnacle of youth baseball is as good as it gets in a player career.

Varitek is one of the lucky ones. He led Florida’s Altamonte Springs to the 1984 U.S. Championship, took Georgia Tech to the College World Series and most notably helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004 and 2007 as a tough and smart catcher.

Varitek, 50, now Boston’s game-scheduling coordinator, returns to where he broke through on the national stage when the Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles tomorrow morning, Taiwan time in the fifth MLB Little League Classic.

The game is played at the 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, just a few miles from the complex where the Little League World Series is underway with kids full of big league dreams, many of whom attend the MLB game, ready to to mix with the stars of today.

I’ve heard some kids go on the bus to the field with us, said Orioles outfielder Austin Hays. I’m sure that will be a cool experience. See what kind of questions they have for us, what cool stuff they have for us. It will be very nice.

ESPN has promised all the added features that make the game more appealing to kids. As with other US broadcasts on Sunday evenings, a player is expected to wear a microphone to talk to the broadcast booth. There is also an all-child broadcast team on ESPN2.

I have never been there. I’ve watched the Little League World Series since I was a kid, said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. I remember that Saturday afternoon. Id watch growing up. To be able to see what it’s all about is cool for everyone.

We always need to reconnect and grow our sport, Varitek said. It’s dying at the youth level compared to what it was 20, 30 years ago. We have to do our job to promote that.

On Friday, Anthony Santander hit one of five home runs for the Orioles and drove in four runs as Baltimore defeated the Red Sox 15-10.

Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias also connected for the Orioles, who had scored three runs in their previous two games, both losses.

This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth after the Red Sox secured a fifth-place finish in their half of the fifth to come in 10-9. .

Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18.

However, none of Boston’s singles left the ballpark, while all but one of the Baltimores’ homeruns came with at least one man on base.

Mateo got the Orioles rolling with a two-out, three-run shot to the left in the second off Kutter Crawford (3-5) that made it 3-2.

Baltimore moved within 1-1/2 games of the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wildcard spot in the American League.

Nick Vespi (5-0), the third of six Orioles pitchers, won and gave up one run in one inning.

In other matches on Friday it was:



Athletics 2, Mariners 10

Braves 6, Astros 2

Cubs 8, Brewers 7

Diamondbacks 1, Cardinals 5

Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

Guardians 5, White Sox 2

Padres 3, National 6

Phillies 2, Mets 7

Pirates 5, Reds 4

Rays 2, Royals 3 (10i)

Rockies 7, Giants 4

Tigers 0, Angels 1

Gemini 2, Rangers 1

Yankees 0, Blue Jays 4