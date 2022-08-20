Practice Report: Depth seen in scrimmage #2









Kaitie Dornauer american football

8/20/2022 2:48 PM

BOONE, NC With sixth-year red shirt senior Daetrich Harrington breaking down the huddled team, App State Football’s 14th preseason practice and second full scrimmage were officially completed. The Mountaineers played about 65 games at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, with only about 20 replays for the first-team units. The scrimmage took place two weeks before the 2022 home opener against North Carolina and two days before the fall semester begins on the App State campus. “It was good on both sides of the football,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said. “Our defense flew around and got some turnover. Our team speed really showed in defense. On offense, we played some moves in the red zone when we had to be there on the pitch in a two and four minute situation.” Outside linebacker Jalen McLeod had a sack, delivered a big hit in cover of the pass and hit a pass close to the line to lead the defensive effort. The offensive highlight was a 14-yard touchdown run from the freshman year running back Ahmani Marshall who capped off a ride in which Chase Brice completed passes to tight end Miller Gibbs run back Cameroon Peoples and receiver Christian Horn . With newcomers Brady McBride and Ryan Burger in the competition to support Brice, Dalton Stroman caught two throws from Burger and Michael Hezel took in two passes from McBride as the two quarterbacks took a combined 5 of 7 through the air. Marshall Peoples, Nate Noel and Anderson Castle they all had nice gains on the ground, and the full-contact return for Harrington, who has overcame several serious injuries during his career, provided a spark. Nearly three-quarters of reps allowed App State coaches to see depth better than potential or probable starters, and defenders made several big plays. Veteran Safety Caleb Dawson intercepted a pass, inside linebacker Jordan Mitchell applied heavy pressure in a passing situation and a few sacks came from freshman linebackers Derrell Farrar and Orlando Leon . Andre Hamilton’s big hit led to a 40 yard fumble for a touchdown by safety DJ Burks although some coaches signaled that the runner was down before they lost the ball, and defensive lineman Josiah Wyatt found a hiccup. The longest win of the day was AJ Hall’s 21-yard reception after a sideline throw from walk-on quarterback David Hernandez . “You have to find someone who can be the third tackle or fourth defensive tackle or third corner, and today it showed,” Clark said. “We had some guys who really came out and proved they can play at this level. That’s good to see.”

