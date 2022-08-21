Sports
England cricketer reviews: Zak Crawley’s woes continue, but Ollie Pope a plus from firm Lord’s Test | Cricket News
Zak Crawley struggles again as England tumble to summer’s first Test defeat; Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes impress as South Africa storm to 1-0 lead in three-game series watch second Test on Sky Sports from Thursday (10am on air, 11am start)
Last updated: 20/08/22 14:09
Fans who were figuring out how to get to and from Lord’s on Saturdays during the train strikes didn’t have to worry in the end.
The first LV= Insurance Test came to an end for tea on the third day, when South Africa beat England for just 149 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series and admit their first loss of the summer. bring to the hosts of Ben Stokes.
So, who fought for England and who were the shining lights?
Pocket Crawley – 3
9 & 13
You wonder how much longer Crawley will be part of our player ratings after the test, because if his lean form continues, surely England will have to make a change at some point? “We’re not necessarily looking for consistency with Zak. It’s about match-winning performances and doing special things,” said England assistant coach Paul Collingwood when questioned about Crawley after a rainy first day at Lord’s.
The problem is, those “special things” didn’t materialize this summer. Crawley is averaging 16.40 out of 10 innings with six single-digit scores and a best of 46. He seems exhausted technically and mentally. Sky Sports’ Mark Butcher said England’s consistent support for Crawley is becoming “cruel” against a player who could well be taken out of the firing line, while you could also argue that keeping him in situ would be cruel to other county officials. players who have scored this season. If they can’t get in now, when will they?
Alex Lees – 5
5 & 35
Lees has been encouraged under Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s aggressive – just ‘don’t call it Bazball’ – revolution, replacing the shy player we saw in March in the West Indies with a more free-flowing batter. The southpaw may have been a little too effusive in the first innings at Lord’s, sweeping Kagiso Rabada back to fall for five, but played more conventional in the second after dropping into the slip cordon at four, reaching 35 before becoming one of the three victims for South African speedster Anrich Nortje during a ferocious period after lunch. A really big score still eludes Lees – his highest total in 16 Test innings to date is 67 – but he’s shown enough to push through for now. The big question is, will he soon have a new man next to him?
Ollie Pope – 7
73 and 5
Most of England’s decisions so far this summer have paid off, with Pope’s elevation to No. 3 certainly being one of them. The Surrey man hit 145 and then 82 against New Zealand in June, before showing the shining light of England’s battle at Lord’s this week with a first innings of 73 when no other player passed 20. Pope was busy and proactive, but not reckless as he plowed as South Africa’s sailors tore his teammates to shreds under a leaden sky. He seems increasingly at home on the first drop – a position he had never hit before this summer – with his second-innings lbw layoff to Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj a rare blip.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow – 3
Carrot – 8 & 6
Bairstow – 0 & 18
Root had a rare off-game at Lord’s, making just 14 runs combined after two single-digit exits – only the second time since January 2019 that he failed to make double digits in a test. Root suffered a tight lbw call in the first innings after skyscraping Marco Jansen jabbed him on the pad, before taming Lungi Ngidi to slip into the second. For Bairstow, after a four-ton run in his last five Tests – a period Butcher described as “batting nirvana” – he came to Earth when the rampant Nortje piled his stumps the first time at Lord’s and then found his lead with a scorching delivery in the second. Root and Bairstow’s recent return means there’s nothing to worry about, with the duo perhaps being bothered by the fact they haven’t seen a red ball since they led England to victory over India at Edgbaston in July – but let’s not getting into that debate about the schedule again…
Ben Stokes – 6
20 and 20
3-71 from 18 overs
The skipper was mostly quiet with the bat save for some scintillating blows in the first innings, and it was his bowling that threatened to drag England back in a game where they were all of second place. Stokes played a pivotal role in a 4-50 South African wobble in which Sarel Erwee was fired with a brute of a bouncer and then held Rassie van der Dussen lbw, only for Jansen and Maharaj to collect the Proteas with the bat. As for the Stokes captaincy, maybe he had too much slip now and then, maybe he could have given James Anderson and Stuart Broad the new ball on day three and not instead have himself and Matthew Potts bowl short balls to the tail of South Africa, but the crux of the English defeat was that the batters lasted less than 83 overs. You don’t win many games that way.
Ben Foakes – 4
0 & 6
3 catches
It probably goes without saying that Foakes’ glove work was slick – it’s rarely anything other than. His problem in this Test was Nortje. Twice he was pelted by the scorching South Africa swift, who crawled on his stumps before six on Wednesday and bit a duck after a tame poke on Friday. Still, this was Foakes’ first appearance since late July and his first in Test cricket since June, after missing out on a win over India while recovering from Covid-19. England will hope Foakes is better for the canter when they rock out at Emirates Old Trafford for the second Test next week.
Stuart Breed – 7
3-71 of 19.1 overs
15 and 35
It’s never boring with Broad – he’s a real box office cricketer! This week alone, he took his 100th Test match wicket at Lord’s; produced a pretty remarkable one-handed catch midway through the wicket to sack Rabada, playing a freewheeling cameo with the bat on the third, and ultimately final, day with his 29 of 35 deliveries with five fours and a top-edge six. It wasn’t a vintage Broad with the ball. He looked a little rusty, like the rest of England’s pace attack, but he did claim the last two South African wickets after making Kyle Verreynne his landmark at cricket HQ.
Matthew Potts – 5.5″
2-79 from 20 overs
Potts was the find of the summer for England, but this test was more difficult for him. The Durham man was a bit expensive early in South Africa’s innings, he was kicked off limits if he erred too full or too short, though he improved and let Keegan Petersen catch on a slip before having to thank Broad for the wicket of Rabada. With Ollie Robinson back in shape and fit, Potts looks like the most likely man to make way if England choose to tinker with the pace attack in Manchester.
James Anderson – 6.5
1-51 from 18 overs
Like Broad, Anderson was not at his best, but he still earned more than the one wicket he managed to take in the match. That scalp happened to be with South African captain Dean Elgar throwing off the thigh guard and elbow and also one for stats buffs as Anderson became the first frontline over forties in England to take a wicket in Test Cricket since Leslie Jackson in 1961. Anderson didn’t. overloading himself with the bat, lbw out for a golden duck for Rabada in the first innings and then cleared by Jansen for one in the second as South Africa took a landslide win. The good news for Anderson is that he now has a few extra days off!
Jack Leach – 6.5
1-42
In a game dominated by seam bowlers – mainly South Africans, of course – Leach impressed with his left arm spin, taking the wicket from Aiden Markram with a bull’s eye during a neat 14 overs. The Somerset man looks reborn as the player who toiled in The Ashes, with Captain Stokes’ belief that gives the bowler a real confidence boost. Due to England’s batting woes, we’ll never know how effective Leach could have been on days four and five at Lord’s, but he’ll be looking forward to the Old Trafford Test with the Manchester pitch often a decent one for the spinners.
