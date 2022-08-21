US Open tennis stars to raise emergency funds for Ukraine





The US Open will be staged for Ukraine during the restored Fan Week, with a star-loaded tennis exhibition at the USTA National Tennis Center Wednesday night. The USTA has established Tennis Plays for Peace, with the signature event to be held in Flushing Meadows on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. A series of singles and mixed doubles will be played, culminating in Rafael Nadal, alongside teenage sensations Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff. Rafael Nadal returns a shot against Borna Coric during the Western & Southern Open. Susan Mullane/US TODAY Sports Coco Gauff hits a doubles shot at the National Bank Open. Getty Images The lefty Leylah Fernandez, finalist of last year’s surprise Open, is also taking part; John McEnroe; Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who took the WTA tour by storm earlier this year with a 37-match winning streak; rising American standout Taylor Fritz; young Canadian stallion Felix Auger-Aliassime; former Open champion Victoria Azarenka; Italys serving threat, Matteo Berrettini; and the US top-10 standout Jessica Pegula. Tennis legend Serena Williams will not participate as she is unable to meet previous commitments in the run-up to her final US Open. The matches will be broadcast on ESPN+, hosted by Patrick McEnroe. Tickets for the two-hour tennis festival cost $25 and $50. Globalgiving, which has a crisis relief fund in Ukraine, will receive 100 percent of the proceeds. The USTA hopes to raise at least $2 million for Ukraine over the next three weeks. Wimbledon got political over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when it banned Russians from participating, including 2021 Open champion Daniil Medvedev. It was a controversial move that prompted the WTA and ATP to eliminate the award of tour points for Wimbledon in 2022. Russians are allowed to participate in the US Open, but Serbian Novak Djokovic is not. A federal law prohibits unvaccinated individuals who are not US citizens from entering the country, and Djokovic has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Ukraine fundraiser is a cornerstone of US Open Fan Week, which is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Fan Week is dominated by the qualifying tournament and Arthur Ashe Kids Day on Saturday. The qualifying event has been held without fans for the past two years. The main draw is next Monday with no vaccination policy. The Kids Day will not feature the traditional pageantry of a stage show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Instead, events are spread across the grounds. Williams, who said in an interview with Vogue that she stops tennis after the Open, will not participate in Kids Day. Williams lost in the first round of the final US Open tuning in Cincinnati and called off her post-game press conference.

