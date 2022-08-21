Ex-Sharks Employee on Surviving Sexual Harassment, Hockey Culture

All the time is a good time to talk about the frustrating aspects of hockey culture. Unfortunately, we tend not to do that in sports media, often for fear of repercussions.

A recent Victory Press mail from Jen Ramos, a digital media intern with San Jose Sharks in 2013, highlighted the repercussions they faced when they spoke out against hockey culture in 2014, when they accused a “popular writer” of sexual harassment. It’s a must read.

Their post got me thinking about what I’ve seen in my two years in the company.

While outside the hockey environment the world is still coming to terms with the fact that it should be good for victims to speak out without repercussions, within the hockey world we are lagging far behind. While there are plenty of people willing to listen and it feels like people are willing to show support, when it comes down to it, keeping connections and making sure people in the industry don’t feel uncomfortable is still above all else. Especially when you consider that there is always a power dynamic looming within organizations and even in a freelance world.

Personal experiences should not be subject to backlash and no one should fear being effectively shunned for speaking out. Whether or not you agree with the person sharing their story or are willing to help share someone else’s, there’s room for discussion. With effective listening and a willingness to see past friendships or organizational loyalties, those discussions will improve hockey culture as a whole and make it a more welcoming environment for all. Who knows, maybe it would even allow us to learn how to mend the cracks and communication breakdowns and create a new generation of hockey that can actually be for everyone.

This isn’t just about hockey players and coaches and management.

Hockey culture when it comes to players, such as Team Canada’s 2018 World Juniors scandal, has come under scrutiny, but players aren’t the only people “hockey culture” refers to. Fans and even members of the media must be held to the same standards that we want athletes to be held to and it must be possible without consequences for those who speak out.

After all, Ramos’ story isn’t about players, it’s about a fellow media member who harassed them and other media members who shun them.

We remain in a society where those who use their voices to discuss ugly things that have happened are instead treated as if they are the problem. While we seem to have learned to have some respect for unnamed victims or those who have very public and large-scale stories, those who are vocal from our own circles tend to be shut down or cast aside.

To some extent, the hockey community has progressed by leaps and bounds even in the last decade, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Whether it’s within organizations, in online communities like hockey Twitter, or in person, there is a correct way to treat people, and specifically within the hockey world we don’t seem to remember that fact. Unfortunately, it drives quality people — like Jen Ramos — out of the sport and ultimately holds back the growth we all want to see for hockey as a whole.

Hockey should be for everyone, not just those who don’t rock the boat.