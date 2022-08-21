Liz Truss wants to eradicate Scotland’s identity





WE are not four separate nations…

The British Prime Minister-in-waiting could hardly be more explicit about the One Nation British Nationalist agenda she plans to pursue. British politicians now very openly deny Scotland’s existence as a nation.

What applies to Scotland also applies to the rest of the periphery. Only England remains a nation. And only on the condition that it be renamed Great Britain. If the British nationalists have their way, there is only England as Great Britain as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are sucked into the black hole created at the hub of political and economic power, the city-state of London. Every time a British politician speaks in such contemptuous terms about those parts of the UK that are not London, they are giving the next politician permission to speak even more contemptuously. So in what seems like a very short time, Scotland is turning from that slightly awkward northern annexed territory that can be brought back into the fold of Britannia with warm promises and cosmetic political and constitutional reforms. against the enemy who threatens everything we value and hold dear. A threat that must be addressed. An enemy to be dealt with in every possible way. The anti-devolution rhetoric we now hear from Truss will be trumpeted by the British media in an increasingly shrill, extreme and watered-down form that is quickly turning into anti-Scottish rhetoric. Once the British media makes a point of it, other British politicians will feel compelled to speak up about the matter. When a populist car is rolling, it’s not optional for a career politician to jump on it. A position has to be taken by choosing between the binary choices defined by the British media, either you are for us or you are against anything great and decent about the divinely ordained British nation. This threat is so great that, as in times of war, democratic principles cannot form a barrier. When British politician number one is talking about reversing devolution, British politician number two has no choice but to call for an end to devolution completely. If British politician number two wants to trump British politician number one by calling for measures to curb Scottish political parties, politician number one must respond by calling for a ban on parties campaigning against the Union. When mainstream politicians embrace extreme views, they invite extremists into the realm of mainstream politics. An invitation that extremists eagerly accept. Once this process has started, it must take place in its own time and in its own way. The process becomes self-empowering and continues without any control until there is a popular response against it sufficient to give a politician smart enough a chance to recognize that a new train is beginning to roll. All this is indeed very bad news for Scotland and the rest of the periphery. Because that reaction against extreme British nationalism has to be close enough to the establishment for it to be felt, and because there is no way of knowing how far the wave of extremism will carry or how much damage will be done or to what extent that damage will be irreparable, we must assume the worst. It would be irresponsibly complacent to gamble on politicians who come to their senses in time to avoid the eradication of Scottish political culture and destruction of our national identity. Scotland is about to be overrun by a flood of Union flags and open hostility to our democratic institutions. Liz Truss isn’t just fighting a Tory leadership campaign. She will fire the first rounds at the next election in Westminster. She doesn’t just want to be British Prime Minister. She aspires to become the first prime minister of a new Britain, shaped by a mythologized past and the unscrupulous forces of modern accumulative capitalism. The struggle to restore Scotland’s independence is no longer about creating the nation we aspire to. It’s about saving the nation we know. Peter A Bell via thenational.scot

