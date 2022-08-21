



Kennesaw State(0-0-1), (0-0-0) atWofford(0-0-1), (0-0-0)

Place:Spartanburg, SC | Snyder Field

Date:Sunday 21 Aug

Time:2:00 p.m. EST

Live stats|Video KENNESAW, d. – The Kennesaw State women’s soccer team looks to be on the road to recovering from the Wofford Terriers at Snyder Field on Sunday. The two schedules matched up last season, with the Owls taking a 3-1 win on September 19, 2021 at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium. KSU leads the all-time series 2-0-2. In the season opener, Wofford played to a 2-2 draw against UNC Asheville on Thursday. Mai Jensen Scores in debut real freshman Mai Jensen scored in the 41st minute in her college debut to put the Owls 1-0 in South Alabama early on Thursday. Jensen was one of six true freshmen who earned playing time on Thursday. Hammer Time

Kaylee Hammer earned the start at goalkeeper on Thursday. The graduate transfer made the second start of her career and the first as Owl. Hammer finished with five saves against the Jags, one high in her career. Two Country Preseason All-ASUN Honors

Becky Contreras and Ebony Clarke both earned preseason All-ASUN honors. Clarke finished a strong season by finishing third in the ASUN with five goals, 11 points and three winning goals. Contreras, the 2019 ASUN Freshman of the Year, has been nominated three times for all conferences. Have you ever seen the rain Sophomore ahead You have rainwater led the Owls in scoring as a freshman a season ago, netting seven goals and 14 points to earn a place on the all-conference freshman team. The forward also scored the first KSU hat-trick since Shannon Driscoll on August 28, 2016, with three goals in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinal against Central Arkansas. Top four scorers return Kennesaw State brings back 85.7% of its score from a season ago. The four top scorers of 2021, You have rainwater , Ebony Clarke , Kendall Higgs and Tianna Rivera are back for another season on the field. New faces KSU has 14 newcomers, 11 of which are freshmen. The Owls brought in three transfers, Morgan Thomas (Kansas), Kaylee Hammer (Cincinnati) and Madelyn Baucom (Virginia Tech). The freshman class consists of four players from Georgia, two from Florida and one from South Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington and Argentina. International talent show The Owls have several players with international experience on their squad this season. freshman Chiara Singarella plays for the Argentina national team in both football and handball. Singarella also played for the Independiente Rivadavia team, winning three consecutive championships in the Primera B Nacional competition in Argentina. sophomore Theresa wow played with the Peruvian national team in the 2022 Copa America Femenina tournament in July. Junior Agata Gianic is from Milan, Italy and has experience with FC Internazionale U19, CFB Bocconi and Polisportiva Segrate. The midfielder played in 19 games last season and made 15 starts. Iron Women

Hayley Dekker (1802) and Erin Miller (1,724) led the team in minutes played. Dekker’s 1,802 minutes were the 10th highest in KSU history. Miller and Dekker started all 19 games a season ago and the duo played all 90 minutes in Thursday’s game against South Alabama. The Higgs Experience Red shirt senior Kendall Higgs is entering her fifth season for the Owls. The forward/midfielder has ensured a stable presence since joining the program in 2018. The native of Loxahatchee, Fla. has been named to the ASUN All-Conference Second Team three of the past four seasons. next game The Owls travel to Birmingham, Ala. for a matchup with the UAB Blazers on Thursday at 8 p.m. Follow the team on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news about the Kennesaw State women’s soccer team@KSUOwlNationand@KSUOwlsSocceror by liking Kennesaw State University atfacebook.

