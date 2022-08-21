Karnataka cricket: time to overhaul the system, not just reboot

What do you do when you are faced with a computer problem and your technical support team in the office takes their own time to solve the problem? You simply reboot the system! While it may be the quickest and often most convenient solution to a failure, it is never the ideal solution. The problem will continue to nag you until the quick fix is ​​no longer effective. That’s where Karnataka cricket is right now. It needs an overhaul of the system for long term gains rather than a reboot for short term benefits.

While it’s hard to remember when they last won a trophy in BCCI-organized domestic age-group tournaments, the senior team remained blank this season as well. Their last title came in 2019 when they won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20). The performance in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy was arguably the lowest point in a long time. It wasn’t just the quarter-final defeat to Uttar Pradesh that was demoralizing; even the way they headed for the knockouts was hardly encouraging. In a group made up of Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir and Railways that they should have pushed themselves into, the Manish Pandey-led team didn’t look quite convincing. If that was any sign of things to come, the embarrassing loss to UP at home after a 98 run lead was arguably the lowest point since they were relegated to Plate Division when it was first introduced in the 2002-03 season.

The commentators calling the quarter-finals were stunned at how Karnataka, which had four internationals, crumbled against underdogs UP. Out of the blue, one commenter even went so far as to note that several players on the current squad did not seem proud of representing Karnataka. This is not the Karnataka team I have seen during my playing days, he added. It was always fierce, competitive and proud of its legacy.

So how could a state that won eight Ranji Trophy titles, second only to Mumbai in the country, produced six Irani Cups and several world-class cricketers – from GR Vishwanath to Rahul Dravid and EAS Prasanna to Anil Kumble to such a low? The problem is multi-level, but the most glaring is the absence or weakening of an ecosystem that guarantees a constant supply chain of quality players. September 8 with the interzonal Duleep Trophy.

We don’t have a second line of spinners, fast bowlers or wicket-keepers, said a source who tracks Karnataka’s cricket. Can you believe that the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) Cricket Academy has been dysfunctional for almost three years now? In a few weeks a new season will be around the door, but the existing selection committee members have no idea whether they will continue or not. There is currently a U-19 league, but hardly a selector watches those matches. Everyone is busy with the MaharajaTrophy T20 tournament. Obviously the priorities are different.

The source stressed the importance of a functional academy and said: At the moment we don’t have a system to track the players. There is no follow up on how talented mofussil players progress. There is an urgent need for dedicated coaches and the academy to constantly monitor and guide the players.

Roger Binny, the former Indian all-rounder who now chairs the KSCA, partially agreed with this assessment. Yes, not working the academy was a huge setback. It has affected our junior cricket – the age group players, he noted. However, we didn’t want to rush once the cricket activity started after the Covid break. We didn’t want to start and then close again. But we’ll start soon. We provide a good structure.

Binny insisted that their selectors had been asked to watch U-19 matches. Obviously you can’t watch all the matches, you have to pick the right matches and they did.

The 1983 World Cup winner thought the problem was not unique to Karnataka. You see, the IPL has changed the game in the country, Binny said, lamenting how Karnatakas’ batters perished in Ranji’s quarterfinals. It is not just us who are faced with this problem, every state team with a large number of players in the IPL is suffering because their long-format play has been compromised. The mentality to play the longer version is lacking. Which team won the Ranji Trophy this time? Madhya Pradesh… who again didn’t have many players representing IPL teams, he offered.

However, it should be mentioned that opener Rajat Patidar (RCB), left arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (MI) did play in the IPL. While pacers Avesh Khan (DC), Kuldeep Sen (RR) and all-rounder Vekatesh Iyer (KKR) didn’t play the Ranji knockouts, they got a decent to extended run this IPL.

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath agreed that T20 cricket has had an impact on the way the red ball game is played and this is where a functional academy would make all the difference.

Srinath underlined the importance of the association-run academy and advocated for multiple centers in Bengaluru alone. What has happened without the KSCA academy is that the space has been taken up by private academies. I’m not against private academies, but ultimately that’s a commercial venture. Your best players—whether they’re 100, 200, or 300—should train in the association-run academy under the best coaches out there. This is where you talk to them so they understand the value of Test cricket. Help them instill the mindset that defending a ball is just as important as hitting a six.

In fact, I’d say Bengaluru alone needs at least four satellite centers given the city’s growth and traffic problems. Players should be able to train in the nearest centers. This should be the priority and it should always be. Are you telling me there aren’t 250 cricketers from all over Karnataka who don’t deserve free training and coaching and make the most of modern infrastructure? Think KSCA can’t afford it? How long can you keep it on the back burner? Srinath, a former KSCA secretary, wondered.

Certainly, for an association that has gone out of its way to repackage the former Karnataka Premier League and make it pass as the Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament in a few months, resuming the academy’s activities would certainly not should be so difficult. While it’s fine to hold such tournaments, the primary job of the state associations is to ensure a conveyor belt of quality players of all sizes. It’s a challenge, but not insurmountable.