BAYLOR SOCCER NOTEBOOK – Baylor University Athletics

Jerry Hill

Something of a jack-of-all-trades, Baylor sophomore Gavin Yates plays tight end, H-back and fullback on offense, fills in for special teams where necessary and can probably intervene with linebacker at the push of a button.

In the end Yates said “it’s kind of whatever (offensive coordinator) Jeff Grimes ) say.”

“I’m not the greatest tight end, shall I say. I am not the tallest,” said the 6-foot-3, 248-pound Yates, a tight end and defense end at Frisco Memorial High School. “I don’t put my hand in the dirt very often, so I’m not on the ball and moving in different directions and filling holes. I think it suits my game a lot more than Drake (Dabney), who is on the ball.”

Yates said the commonality in his various positions is that you “hit people really hard, run through their faces and only narrow hands to get under their chest, at pad level.”

Though primarily used as a blocker last season, Yates scored on a six-foot touchdown run against Kansas and ended his true freshman season with four catches for 35 yards.

THREE GOALS: A preseason All-Big 12 pick named on the Mackey Award watchlist, fifth-year senior am sims is the most prolific tight end in program history with 47 catches for 530 yards and nine touchdowns.

But even after posting the best career numbers last season with 31 receptions for 361 yards and six TDs, the 6-5, 258-pound Sims said he had “three main goals coming into fall camp to be better at the front of the pack.” the wide zone, making the contested catches and being able to lean on other teammates.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not pushing myself on my teammates, and I feel like leaning on them shows the team aspect,” Sims said. “I’ve learned vulnerability. Sometimes it’s easy to be locked up. Letting yourself out is kind of hard. By being more open, communicating more with the whole crime scene, I feel like I’ve influenced others.”

During fall camp, Sims said he was “put into a lot of situations, not necessarily just the routes I’ve walked in the past, but also expanding my toolbox, learning new routes, and learning to play through certain defenses.” I think I’ve gotten better at that.”

IT HELPS TO KNOW: The tight ends have some built-in benefits because Grimes is the offensive coordinator and their position coach. In particular, he is going to use them.

With multiple tight end sets, Sims and Dabney had 21 starts together last season. As a group, the tight ends netted 45 passes for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I think it’s really no different,” said Dabney, a third-year junior who made eight starts last season and pulled in 10 passes for 91 yards and two TDs.

“If he was the wide receiver coach, he’ll still use the tight ends the same way, because that’s just part of our offense. Yeah, sometimes it gives us an advantage in the conference room, because he’s kind of the explains the whole concept behind the game. But he treats every position group the same. They are just as important as we are.”

‘VERY LONG 24 HOURS’: After missing parts of the last three seasons with injuries, Craig Williams (aka “Sqwirl”) “prayed a lot for him” when the fifth-year junior running back suffered an injury during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“There was an MRI that took 24 hours to read that out. It was a very long 24 hours,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “There was some confidence that it wasn’t a tear or anything bad. But then, with his history, he kind of banged on the door.

“I think it was really hard for him. And I think it was a chance for all of us to support us and kind of throw ourselves into the space that he was. And I thought we could do that. So it turned out well, and we’re delighted to have him back.”

Aranda said Williams is expected to be back early next week.

THE CREAM PROVING: In the past week, Aranda said he’s seen some of his young recipients emerge from the pack, taking sophomore Hal Presley and Monaray Baldwin freshman’s red shirt Javon Gipson and real freshmen Armani Winfield .

“ Javon Gipson makes a lot of plays,” Aranda said. “Look at his last semester, his spring semester was a record GPA for him. Everything just turned that way. And it’s funny, when things kind of kick in at that stage of the game, how it doesn’t take long to make its way onto the pitch.”

Aranda said the receivers as a group praised the freshman receiver coach Dallas Baker .

“I meet all the guys one-on-one, and all the recipients I meet are just raving about Dallas,” Aranda said. “And I see the impact of Dallas on them. They know they’re loved and people believe in them, and they play like that. So it’s exciting to watch.”

BACK TO SCHOOL: After a Saturday morning scrimmage at McLane Stadium, the players begin their fall semester of classes on Monday.

“Next week we’re going to switch to school mode,” Aranda said. “I think all our boys are probably tired of seeing my face as much as they’ve seen it. And maybe some of the coaches’ faces too. To get back into school mode and be a student again, I think that they are excited about that.”

Baylor’s annual “Meet the Bears” event is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 from 2-4 p.m., with student-athletes and coaches from most of the 19 intercollegiate sports signing autographs in the main hall of McLane Stadium.

Single tickets for the 2022 season are now available to the public. In its first of six home games, Baylor will start at McLane Stadium on September 3 at 6 p.m. against the University of Albany.