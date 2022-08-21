Sports
Kvitova takes on qualifier Garcia for title in Cincinnati
Aug 20 (Reuters) – Petra Kvitova overcame a slow start and 10 double faults to defeat Madison Keys 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Cincinnati Open, where she takes on Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final of a WTA 1000 tournament.
In a match that was hit twice by lengthy rain delays, Garcia was able to keep her focus, beating sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 4-6 6-1.
After battling her way through qualifying, the reviving Frenchwoman has taken victories over three top 10 world ranking opponents, Maria Sakkari (4), Sabalenka (7) and Jessica Pegula (8).
In the first game of the day on a stuffy Center Court, a faltering Kvitova struggled to get into gear. But she produced some of her best tennis when it mattered, breaking through the American favorite to start the third set and again for a spot in Sunday’s final.
It marks the 40th WTA Tour final for the 32-year-old Czech, but first in Cincinnati.
“I expected it to be tough, but I didn’t expect it to be this tough,” said Kvitova, who returns to the top 20 of the world rankings on Monday. “I don’t really care about the rankings.”
“Being in the final is obviously more important, that’s why I play tennis to be in the final and compete for the trophy.”
Keys, the 2019 Cincinnati champion, got off to a fast start and got an early break when Kvitova committed three double faults. Thanks to the service break, Keys took the lead 2-1.
But Kvitova slowly got her serve and groundstrokes under control and broke back to level at 3-3 as the set strayed to a tiebreak that Keys claimed 8-6.
In the second, Kvitova took command by taking a 5-2 lead, but then struggled to close it off as Keys fought back to 5-4.
Kvitova served for the set for the second time and wouldn’t waste another chance to turn the match into a decider.
Kvitova immediately applied pressure and broke Keys with a thunderous forehand return to seize the early break.
Trailing 4-3, Keys had a great chance to level up with three break points. But she was unable to convert as Kvitova fought back for the hold and then sealed her place in the final with another break.
Garcia, who leads the WTA Tour in aces, dominated the opening set, especially on her serve, where she won 100% on the first serve points.
The Frenchwoman also hit two-for-two on break opportunities, including one to take the opening set, while Sabalenka couldn’t manage a single break opportunity.
Garcia was in complete control when the game was halted by rain at 1-1 in the second. But when play resumed, it was Sabalenka who took advantage of the delay.
Both players struggled to hold the serve after the restart. There were five consecutive breaks until Sabalenka finally managed to lead 5-3 en route to leveling the game.
The second rain delay came at 3-1 in the third right after Garcia broke Sabalenka. But this time, when play resumed, the Frenchwoman ‘sweep’ the next three games to end a long day with a win.
Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Cynthia Osterman
