Gateway trio to play in international ball hockey tournament

Monroeville will be well represented at the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation Future Stars Tournament that begins Friday in Buffalo.

Nico Mager, Austyn Malloy and CJ Evans play for Team Pennsylvania in two divisions against more than a dozen state teams from the northeast and east coasts.

“It’s such an incredible feeling to represent Pennsylvania,” said Evans, who has been playing ball hockey since he was four.

“I didn’t know there was actually a PA team. I am very grateful for this opportunity. I like the competition and the feeling of scoring, playing and winning. I hope we can do that a lot this weekend.”

Evans, who plays out of McKeesport Dek Hockey and is a sophomore at Gateway High School, will play in the future star tournament for the first time and will be on the U15 team along with Mager.

Both have played together in the past in internal competitions.

“I’m really looking forward to showing off the talent of this team,” said Evans, who also plays for the Gateway JV ice hockey team.

A ball hockey player since he was 6, Mager is no stranger to the future star tournament, having played in the U13 team last year.

That team remained undefeated through the pool game and the playoff rounds to win the championship.

“I really hope I can help this team win another title,” said Mager, one of four players from last year’s U13 title team in this year’s U15 roster.

“I want to go there and maybe try some new things. It’s a really cool feeling to have another chance to be with Team PA.”

Mager, who turns 14 next month and is in eighth grade at Gateway Middle School, will play against Team Pittsburgh Deck Hockey.

“My older brother, Julian, was playing and it seemed fun, so I just started playing too,” said Mager, who is now a top defender for his age group.

Mager was also chosen last month to represent the US in a team at a world championship tournament in the Czech Republic. But due to ongoing covid pandemic issues and the war in Ukraine, the tournament was canceled.

“I love this sport and I hope to play as long as possible,” said Mager.

Malloy, like Evans, will make his future star tournament debut. Also a top defender in his age bracket, Malloy has benefited from nearly seven years of ball hockey playing experience and calls Greater Pittsburgh Deck Hockey in Penn Hills his home.

“I don’t even remember how I got into ball hockey, but I’m glad I did,” said Malloy, an eighth-grader at Gateway Middle School.

“I love the competition and the chance to be in some great teams. I love this (U13) team and I hope we can do well (in Buffalo).”

Each player from both PA teams received invites to try, and of the more than 100 candidates who were candidates, only 20 were selected for each team.

Evans and Mager already know their U15 teammates well, having met in practice and also played in a few tournaments this summer.

The team won the McKeesport Bash against older division teams.

Malloy and the other members of the U13 team also met for pre-tournament training in Buffalo and were successful in winning their division at the McKeesport Bash.

U15 has five round robin games and U13 has three. The top four teams from each division advance to the semi-finals.

“There is a lot of pressure that comes with playing in these tournaments, but having these opportunities will just do wonders for them,” said Justin Evans, a coach of the U15 team.

In addition to his coaching duties in Buffalo, Evans plays for an American Masters team that will travel to Prague, Czech Republic, September 7-11 for the ISBHF Ball Hockey Masters World Championships.

“I think the U13s and the U15s are a stepping stone to where I am now,” he said.

“This tournament in Buffalo is a great opportunity for the boys to represent their state, win a title and also be seen by scouts and coaches with USA Ball Hockey for future opportunities. It will open many doors for them. It’s equally exciting to know how many of Gateway’s children are part of this program. It’s a pretty positive thing.”