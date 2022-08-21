Football Meets Ping Pong in Funky Town’s NewTeqball Tables »Dallas Innovates

Move on, pickle. There is a new game in town. One that goes for the gold.

Called a quirky offshoot of football, Teqball is a new ball sport played on a curved table. Pronounced “tek-ball”, it’s something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. utilities Fort Worth has a few places where you can play it. The city has set up Teq tables for public use in Trinity Park and Marine Park.

The tables come from Teqball USA, which plans to donate hundreds of tables to communities across the country.

Dallas also has Teqers

The city hosted the Dallas Challenger Cup last year, with events for both men and women.

The sport involves passing a size 5 football back and forth over a sturdy tabletop, using every part of your body except your hands. The sport can be played between two players or Teqers as a singles, or between four players as a doubles.

So far, Teqball has about 60 registered clubs and the next stops are Miami, New York and DallasSports Travel magazine reported in April.

Teqball: a brand and a sport

Teqball, which is both a brand and a sport, is growing rapidly.

It has its first United States programming deal with ESPN in January and has ties to some 18 MLS and eight NWSL clubs. It has become the fastest growing global football-based sport in about a decade, the company says.

And according to Teqball’s CEO, it has mainly spread across the US through “gorilla marketing.”

Making the bend

Teqball was founded in Hungary in 2012 by former professional player Gbor Borsnyi, businessman Gyrgy Gattyn and computer scientist Viktor Huszr. The company calls the curved-table sports experience unique, with elements from football, tennis and table tennis.

It is a “truly gender-equitable” game which can be played indoors or out, and it is a favorite workout for players like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Olympic ambitions

In 2020 the National Teqball Federation of the United States was formed, naming Teqball CEO Ajay Nwosu as the first president of the association. Now the LA-based CEO trying to get the sport into the 2028 Olympics.

Since its inception in the US in LA, the sport has sparked interest across the country.

The hardest thing for us is to get people to try it, Nwosu told Sports Travel. But, he says, once they try it and have a few successful moments, they become addicted.

Nwosu, an ex-player and entrepreneur, noticed the sport in 2018 and was “immediately encapsulated.”

Rules of the game

According to Boardroom TV, the sport has also found fans of Justin Bieberto David Beckham.

The magic of Teqball is in the table and the rules, Nwosu told Boardroom earlier this year.

Teqball in North Texas

The locations for the new Teqball tables in Fort Worth are:

Trinity Park, 2259-2289 River Drive.

Marine Park, 303 NW 20th St.

In Dallas, follow @teqtruckmidwest on Instagram for local aficionados. See:

More options

To contact the US National Teqball Federation, go here. To keep up with the world events within the Teqball sphere, check out Fiteq.

And for those so inclined, consider: buy your own table. Three varieties are currently offered from $1,849 to $3,499.

