Duke beats Davidson in Exhibition Play





DURHAM The Duke volleyball team defeated Davidson 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25) in practice action at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. How it happened Senior co-captain Gracie Johnson led the team offensively with 11 kills, while sophomore outside hitter Rylie Kadelo counted 11 kills to hit 0.625 percent.

Graduate Student Setter Devon Chang made her Blue Devil debut, providing 26 assists in straight sets while Camille Nazor added 20. Chang also led the team by three blocks on the net.

Defensive, Graduate Student Libero Madison Bryant gave the pace of the Blue Devils with 22 digs and two aces.

head coach Jolene Nagel's squad hit .248 through the first three sets, limiting Davidson to a .164 clip. Nagel began her 24th season at the helm of the program ahead of Saturday's game.

Lizzie Fleming counted Duke’s only solo block and added two block assistants.

Lizzie Fleming counted Duke's only solo block and added two block assistants. The first set contained 12 draw scores and four lead changes.

"I was excited to see our team showing some resilience throughout the game today. We made mistakes with aggressive serves, but our team didn't seem to rattle them and remained stable in other areas of our game. We have eight newcomers to the team this year and I was delighted to have the opportunity to see how we were going to work together. I was happy with what I saw today with the commitment and team mentality. Today we got to see a lot of our team in competition which was nice." – head coach Jolene Nagel

Duke opens the 2022 season at the BYU Invitational August 26-27 in Provo, Utah.

