Oklahoma Football: Hudson Card on the bench before he started, tailgating controversy, LED lighting
What is good?
Look, I don’t want to overreact, but we’re one day away from a week from Week 0. It’s basically game week.
Phew, we made it, congratulations guys!
Texas somehow fell for it again. Have a drink.
I don’t know how they keep doing it, but they do. Late Thursday night, rumors surfaced that Hudson Card would be the starter in Week 1. Let’s start here – I have no idea if that was really true. If you find I’m not linking to anything because I’m struggling to find a source I actually knew. BUT. That was the rumor. Texas fans handled it well.
If you’ve been tracking this battle, it seems like it was a close competition, and not necessarily in a good way. Card and Ewers both have high points, but enough blah also plays. Making the choice difficult for Sark. So much so that two weeks before kickoff, the QBs are still splitting snaps. Does that sound like last summer to you too?
So Card gets rumored, and then the Texas fanbase implodes. You can guess the response, most of it is not good or helpful. People calling Ewers…then…this:
How this came about today was strange. Texas brought three players to interviews. Then, out of the blue, Texas SID John Bianco said he had a message from Sark. Quinn Ewers is the starter. You could have heard a pin drop. Wow.
Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 19, 2022
I’ve had the pleasure of covering college football for over seven years. I CAN’T TELL YOU HOW WEIRD THIS IS.
Naming a QB is important. It’s a big, exciting day. It is a day when you gather the team around one man. Calling a starter by the SID just announcing it while everyone else is packing their backpacks and laptops… not really that. Frankly, it seems forced.
Look, I have no idea what happened and we never will. I’ll tell you this seems to be another case of purses making their way into Longhorn’s coaching office. Just a hunch (but not exactly unprecedented).
Can’t wait to see this train wreck in real time again this year. Kansas with a billion.
OE couplings
- Baker Mayfield: Known immature child according to the moral compass that the Cleveland Browns. We will. Here’s this. hmm. Seems different from that guy in Cleveland yesterday if you ask me.
- Big news since Monday? Oklahoma is expanding their private bumpers. I will do my best to keep my mouth shut on the matter because at this point we all know college football isn’t about the kids or the fans. It’s about your wallet and how to get the most out of it. Instead of worrying about a college that I honestly have to maintain a positive relationship with…I let my friend Josh Pate do it for me.
- If you caught Brent this week, he was asked who impressed him the most on defense. The answer may surprise you. No, not Ethan Downs, the representative of the Big 12 media day. No, not the jammed starter and lock-down corner in Woodi Washington. No, not the man who lost weight like we all dream in David Ugwoegbu. It was Billy Bowman. That’s right. Jayda Coleman’s boyfriend. Here’s an article on the subject courtesy of Ryan Chapman.
- Oklahomas biggest game in the non-conference schedule is Kent State, obviously Nebraska is second. Looks like we know their starting QB and it’s a familiar face in Casey Thompson. Moment of vulnerability? I had no idea this fake competition was still going on. How bad Lincoln Riley from Coach Frost.
Frost says Casey Thompson will start at QB. No surprise there.
Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 19, 2022
- I’ve driven a 2007 Jeep Wrangler for almost 10 years. I bought it right after college, and I loved that car. The first purchase I made was to swap out the normal, boring headlights for some hip LED bulbs. AND NO, they were not the glare directly in the eyes of oncoming traffic. Those are the worst. Seriously, how inconsiderate… anyway, the Sooners have put new headlights on their stadium. Now that one night game in conference game a year that Joe C gets from the Big 12 will be electric.
- I honestly don’t take much of anything from the OUDNA show on ESPN+. It was nice if you didn’t have a Twitter account, but honestly we had seen most of those clips prior to the show. One thing I thought was worth talking about? True freshman Jaren Kanak was one of the three players interviewed. I have to assume that means we’re going to see THIS ONE speed on the field early in his OU tenure.
- Good news for our fellow Porter. Moser got his exemption from George Washington’s transfer guard, Joe Bamisile. I’d put him straight in the grid if I were a gambling man.
Source: Joe Bamisile of Oklahoma has been granted a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 22-23 season.
Bamisile is a two-way transfer having previously played for both GW and Virginia Tech.
Last season averaged 16.3 PPG.
Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 17, 2022
- ESPN has published their top 100 college football players in 2022. Alabama remains in the top 2 places. Ohio State takes place 3 and 4. Oklahoma? Marvin Mimms lands at 64 just ahead of Antonio Johnson’s safety Texas A&M and right after Clemson Tyler Davis’ DT. Gabrielle lands at 70. Only 1 place behind Michigan state QB Payton Thorne. Yes, the man who strikes fear into your heart himself. Payton Thorne. Last year Gabriel was at 33. Steep for one collarbone. Seeeeeemmmmss hard.
- Here’s one of the best Big 12 previews I’ve seen here this year, courtesy of The Athletic. Worth going through and starting with the right question. How does Baylor lose the Big 12? Because they should probably be the favorite. * ducks * no seriously * ducks * GUYS THEY WON LAST YEAR! Okay fine, fine. Just read the piece.
- Are you under 40 years old? Do you have amnesia? Have you had one too many on a Saturday and can’t remember your first name? Perhaps a history lesson on college football will help. Oklahoma appears at number 5 in this list. Maybe… have a drink before you get there.
- Do you remember Marcel? You know? The Canadian bulldozer himself? Yes, maybe this year he will take a step ahead of the Dallas Cowboys. God knows they need it along that line of defense. I mean, watch this rep against the Chargers.
Is there anything else going on?
- I don’t know what you think about college football direction, honestly I don’t care that much. Losing the bones of the sport in pursuit of pocket books, especially the pocket books of the TV companies. Now, that Italian Job style of its best has gone well. I mean look at what the Big 10 did this week with FOX. Well, a change may be coming sooner than we thought… ESPN’s Pete Thamel (I still want to type Yahoo) announces college football is looking for to stop their 3-year-old toddler from driving in the NCAA, but hand over the keys to a new driver. The College Football Playoff Committee. Correct. There’s a new sheriff in town.
- mature Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL over an 11-game suspension. You know, I could write 5000 words on why this is a complete joke. 10,000 words on how this is the wrong end of the story. I will choose to leave you with this… highly recommended to read this.
- Just the hourly reminder of why NFL players and I should be considered two different life forms. How is this man? and I share the same bones and muscle structure? Like holy cow Javon Kinlaw. Calm down man.
Can I post other things? You know what, ask forgiveness, not a premise.
I offer you, and I mean this, tens of hours of content. Just look at the quote tweets (if you have Twitter).
please quote a video that always makes you laugh
I need a good laugh right now.
Hi. (@callmehuie) August 15, 2022
I will add my personal favorite. This one used to roll me in college. I wouldn’t turn on the audio in a public setting, but worth it a watch.
Be nice. Be cool. Talk to your knuckles on Monday.
